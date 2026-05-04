Matt’s Substack

Matt’s Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
About

April 2026

The World Is Building the AI Economy. Maine Is Still Debating Whether to Participate.
While other regions align cost, infrastructure, and policy to attract investment, Maine is doing the opposite.
  Matt Jacobson
When the Grid Stops Serving the Customer
Electricity used to be predictable. Now it’s more expensive, less reliable, and increasingly dependent on when you use it.
  Matt Jacobson
We Planned for the Wrong Energy Future
Energy flows are being rebuilt. Our plan was built for a different world.
  Matt Jacobson
How New England’s Energy Policies Increased Cost, Risk, and Dependence
New England’s energy system was reshaped by policy choices that constrained supply and increased demand—leaving the region more exposed to global…
  Matt Jacobson

March 2026

Heating in Maine: What Actually Drives Cost, and Why It Keeps Going Up
Oil, propane, electricity, and natural gas are priced by different systems. In New England, those systems are constrained, exposed to global markets…
  Matt Jacobson
Fooled by Half the Math
What gets left out when solar and wind are called the cheapest
  Matt Jacobson
The Incentives Behind Maine’s Energy Policy
Follow the incentives — what looks irrational starts to make sense.
  Matt Jacobson
The Exit Maine Still Has Time to Take
California shows what happens when infrastructure falls behind policy. New York is starting to see it. Maine still has a choice.
  Matt Jacobson
Billions to Fix It. Trillions to Work Around It.
How New England Chose Scarcity Over Deliverability — and Why Winter Energy Keeps Getting More Expensive
  Matt Jacobson

February 2026

© 2026 Matt Jacobson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture