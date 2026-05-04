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We Ignored the Physics. The System Didn’t.
After billions in spending, Maine’s grid still depends on oil, imported LNG, and a policy-constrained gas network to get through winter.
May 4
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Matt Jacobson
15
15
2
April 2026
The World Is Building the AI Economy. Maine Is Still Debating Whether to Participate.
While other regions align cost, infrastructure, and policy to attract investment, Maine is doing the opposite.
Apr 27
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Matt Jacobson
2
When the Grid Stops Serving the Customer
Electricity used to be predictable. Now it’s more expensive, less reliable, and increasingly dependent on when you use it.
Apr 20
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Matt Jacobson
2
2
We Planned for the Wrong Energy Future
Energy flows are being rebuilt. Our plan was built for a different world.
Apr 13
•
Matt Jacobson
14
9
3
How New England’s Energy Policies Increased Cost, Risk, and Dependence
New England’s energy system was reshaped by policy choices that constrained supply and increased demand—leaving the region more exposed to global…
Apr 6
•
Matt Jacobson
3
1
March 2026
Heating in Maine: What Actually Drives Cost, and Why It Keeps Going Up
Oil, propane, electricity, and natural gas are priced by different systems. In New England, those systems are constrained, exposed to global markets…
Mar 30
•
Matt Jacobson
1
Fooled by Half the Math
What gets left out when solar and wind are called the cheapest
Mar 23
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Matt Jacobson
7
2
The Incentives Behind Maine’s Energy Policy
Follow the incentives — what looks irrational starts to make sense.
Mar 16
•
Matt Jacobson
2
The Exit Maine Still Has Time to Take
California shows what happens when infrastructure falls behind policy. New York is starting to see it. Maine still has a choice.
Mar 10
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Matt Jacobson
1
Billions to Fix It. Trillions to Work Around It.
How New England Chose Scarcity Over Deliverability — and Why Winter Energy Keeps Getting More Expensive
Mar 2
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Matt Jacobson
2
February 2026
Energy Reality Is Catching Up to Maine Politics
Why Republicans and Democrats are waking up to energy affordability — and what comes next
Feb 23
•
Matt Jacobson
1
1
What Actually Powers Maine in Winter
And Why Batteries Aren’t It
Feb 12
•
Matt Jacobson
© 2026 Matt Jacobson
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