Matt’s Substack

Matt’s Substack

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Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
Apr 6

New England created Harvard, now it creates Dummies. Time for reset and fix. Build a pipeline from Marcellus please and add nuclear to the mix. wind and solar just increase your monthly utility bills.

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