Every time there’s a conflict in the Middle East, energy prices move.

Prices jump, supply tightens, and shipping routes matter. That’s not new. It’s how global energy markets work.

What has changed is New England’s position in those markets. Events thousands of miles away now show up directly in New England’s energy costs, not because we produce energy there, but because we rely on those markets when demand is highest.

We didn’t just import fuel; we imported volatility.

That wasn’t always true, and it doesn’t have to be this way.

On the Coldest Days, New England Runs on Imports

That exposure is not theoretical. It shows up during the coldest periods of the year, when demand peaks across New England.

At those moments, the region’s pipeline system is fully utilized. Heating demand rises, power demand follows, and there is no additional local supply available to meet it. When that happens, the system turns to whatever fuel is available to close the gap.

Increasingly, that means imported liquefied natural gas.

During peak winter demand, New England relies on LNG and oil to close the gap when pipeline supply is constrained.

What matters is not just that LNG is used, but that it shows up when there are no cheaper or closer options left.

The last unit needed to meet demand sets the price.

When New England relies on LNG to close that gap, it is no longer operating as a local system. It is competing in a global market, where cargoes are priced against demand in Europe and Asia and influenced by events far outside the region.

That is how global volatility becomes local cost.

We Are Not Short on Energy

New England’s energy challenges are often framed as a lack of local resources. That’s not the issue.

The region sits roughly 300 to 400 miles from the Marcellus Shale, one of the largest natural gas basins in the world. Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia produce enormous volumes of energy just a short distance away, and Texas produces more natural gas than most countries.

New England is surrounded by energy, but lacks access to it when it matters most. Regions sitting on top of or directly connected to these resources don’t rely on imported LNG to meet winter demand. They draw from nearby supply, delivered through infrastructure designed to match local needs.

New England took a different path. Over time, policy choices limited access to domestic supply while encouraging increased reliance on electricity for heating and transportation. At the same time, the region reduced its ability to generate reliable power.

The result is a system that reaches outward for supply, even when abundant energy exists nearby.

We are not short on energy. We are short on access.

This Was a System Design Outcome

None of this is accidental. The system is behaving exactly as it was designed to behave.

Over time, policy choices constrained access to domestic fuel while increasing reliance on electricity, particularly during winter peak periods. At the same time, the region reduced its own dispatchable generation and replaced it with resources that are not always available when demand is highest.

Those choices did not eliminate the need for energy. They changed where it comes from and when it is available.

When demand rises beyond what local infrastructure can support, the system turns outward, drawing on imported fuel and external markets to close the gap. In New England, that increasingly means LNG.

Energy systems respond to physical constraints, not intent.

What Happens When the System Is Stressed

The impact of these design choices becomes most visible during extreme weather.

During Winter Storm Fern, New England’s energy system was pushed to its limits. Demand surged across both heating and electricity at the same time, and the region was forced to rely heavily on imported LNG and oil-fired generation to keep the system balanced.

The grid held, but with very little room to spare.

In testimony following the storm, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation noted that while the bulk power system remained reliable, the event highlighted how exposed it has become under stress. A system can be technically reliable and still be operating with very little room for error.

That fragility is not limited to cold weather. The same pattern shows up whenever global energy markets tighten.

In those moments, New England is not insulated. It competes for supply, costs rise, and the system leans more heavily on fuel from outside the region.

This is what happens when it gets cold and demand surges. It is what happens when competition for fuel increases. It is what happens when a major supply route like the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted, and fuel becomes harder to secure at any price.

This is not a hypothetical scenario. It is how the system already behaves when conditions are tight.

Other Regions Chose Differently

New England’s outcome is not unique, but it is not inevitable either.

Other regions faced the same basic reality and made different decisions. They built infrastructure to connect supply to demand, maintained access to dispatchable generation, and kept their systems anchored in local or regional fuel sources.

States with direct access to domestic supply and lower-cost generation consistently deliver lower industrial electricity prices than New England states.

The results are clear. Regions with direct access to domestic supply consistently see lower and more stable energy costs, particularly during periods of peak demand.

New England does not. Instead, it relies on higher-cost fuel during the very periods when energy matters most, and those costs flow directly through to businesses and consumers.

This is not a question of technology. It is a question of how policy choices have shaped the design of the system.

What This Means for Maine Businesses

For Maine businesses, this is not an abstract policy discussion. It shows up directly in operating costs and long-term competitiveness.

Energy is a core input for many industries. When prices are higher and more volatile, it becomes harder to plan, harder to invest, and harder to compete with businesses in regions where energy is more stable and more affordable.

Maine businesses are not just competing on products and services. They are competing on energy costs.

Over time, those conditions shape economic outcomes. Energy-intensive businesses look elsewhere to expand, and new investment flows to regions with lower and more stable costs.

This is not about a single bill or a single winter. It is about the structure of the system and the signals it sends to businesses making long-term decisions.

We’ve Seen This Pattern Before

New England is not the first region to encounter these dynamics.

In Europe, efforts to reshape energy systems by reducing domestic supply and increasing reliance on intermittent resources have produced similar outcomes. Installed capacity increased, but reliability did not, and the system became more dependent on imports and backup fuels.

The result has been higher costs, greater volatility, and increased pressure on industrial competitiveness.

The lesson is not political. It is structural.

When reliable, local supply is constrained, the system reaches outward toward imports and backup fuels.

New England is smaller, but the underlying dynamics are the same.

Energy Security Is a Structural Issue

The implications of this system extend beyond cost.

Energy underpins manufacturing, transportation, and the broader economy. When access to reliable, affordable energy is constrained, the effects ripple outward through every sector.

When energy must be sourced from outside the region at the moment it is needed most, the system becomes dependent on conditions it cannot control.

Energy policy does not just shape costs. It shapes resilience.

This Was a Policy Choice—and It Has to Be Fixed

The system New England has today is not the result of geography or technology. It is the result of policy.

Over time, state and regional leaders made a series of decisions that reshaped the system. They supported the early retirement of dispatchable generation, including nuclear facilities such as Maine Yankee and Vermont Yankee, along with coal plants across the region, removing reliable sources of power without equally dependable replacements in place. At the same time, they constrained access to domestic supply and pushed electrification of heating and transportation, increasing demand during the periods when the system is already under the most stress.

Those choices did not eliminate the need for energy. They changed where it comes from and when it is available.

In Maine, those policies have been promoted at the highest levels of government. Governor Janet Mills has advanced aggressive electrification targets under the state’s climate plan, Maine Won’t Wait, which targets a 45% emissions reduction by 2030 and at least 80% by 2050, alongside widespread electrification of heating and transportation. These policies increase demand on the electric system, particularly during winter, without a corresponding expansion of firm, in-region supply.

Across the region, similar decisions have been made. In Massachusetts, Governor Maura Healey, along with New York Governor Kathy Hochul, has supported actions that blocked key pipeline expansions into New England, including projects such as Access Northeast and the Northeast Energy Direct pipeline, both of which were intended to bring additional Marcellus gas into the region. Permit denials and regulatory opposition ultimately prevented those projects from moving forward.

The result is a system that remains constrained on the supply side while demand continues to grow.

This is not about intent. It is about outcomes.

When supply is constrained and demand is increased, the system becomes more expensive, more volatile, and more dependent on external sources. That is exactly what has happened.

The purpose of an energy system is straightforward. It must be affordable, reliable, and resilient. If those conditions are not met, the system is not working, regardless of the goals used to justify it.

Policy needs to reflect that reality. That means reconnecting to domestic supply, matching demand growth with reliable capacity, and rebuilding a system anchored in sources we can access and control.

The Bottom Line

Events halfway around the world should not determine the cost of energy in Maine, but today they do.

On the coldest days of the year, New England relies on imports priced in global markets at the moment demand is highest.

We did not eliminate fossil fuels. We changed where they come from and when we depend on them.

We traded proximity for exposure, stability for volatility, and control for dependence.

An energy system has a simple job: deliver energy that is affordable, reliable, and resilient. When it doesn’t, the consequences show up immediately in cost, volatility, and risk.

This system didn’t happen by accident. It was built—and it has to be fixed. Even if we start today, it will take years. Every day we wait increases the cost, the risk, and the damage to the region’s competitiveness.