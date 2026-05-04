Matt’s Substack

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Petrin's avatar
Petrin
1d

Matt - thank you for the very useful, fact based energy information. I have used this education in polite conversations with several people who simply don’t understand the impact of the green energy religion on cost, reliability and resilience.

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1 reply by Matt Jacobson
Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
2d

You are doing a great job. Tell them the problem, repeat and tell them why we have a problem, repeat, and tell them what you told them

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1 reply by Matt Jacobson
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