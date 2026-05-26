Matt’s Substack

Matt’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Caiazza's avatar
Roger Caiazza
2d

The sad thing is that when the blackout comes, the clowns who got us into this mess will deny their roles and demand that we double down. I do not think they will ever be convinced to plan for the peaks.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Matt Jacobson
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Jacobson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture