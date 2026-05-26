The recent May heat wave in New England was not historically extreme. That is precisely why it mattered.

Under relatively favorable spring conditions for solar generation, the grid still leaned heavily on natural gas, nuclear power, hydroelectric generation, imports, and even some oil-fired power as evening demand rose and solar production faded with the sunset.

That should force a serious conversation.

Because if the system still depends overwhelmingly on dispatchable generation during a relatively mild spring heat event, what exactly is the plan during prolonged winter cold, tighter fuel conditions, or more severe summer peaks?

For more than a century, the electric system operated around a simple promise: when people flipped the switch, the power would be there.

That expectation became so deeply embedded in modern life that most people stopped thinking about electricity altogether. It was simply there when needed — like water from the tap or daylight in the morning.

Utilities built systems around that expectation. Regulators demanded it. Customers expected it. The mission was straightforward: build enough generation, fuel supply, redundancy, and reserve margin to survive the hardest conditions the system might reasonably face.

That is how infrastructure works.

The people who run electric grids still understand reliability. So do gas utilities. They have to. Their systems are designed around the hardest days, not the easiest ones.

You build for the cold snap.

You build for the heat wave.

You build for equipment failures, fuel constraints, and demand spikes because those conditions eventually arrive.

But in Maine and across New England, the public conversation around energy increasingly drifted away from how infrastructure systems are actually built and operated.

Instead, the discussion became dominated by averages:

annual renewable production,

annual emissions reductions,

nameplate generating capacity,

and modeled performance under favorable conditions.

Part of that shift was political. Emissions became the dominant public metric in energy discussions, while the realities of operating large-scale infrastructure systems became less visible to most people. Annual production numbers and nameplate capacity are easy to communicate. Reliability during difficult operating conditions is much harder to explain.

At the same time, the marketing surrounding wind and solar often emphasized annual output and theoretical replacement potential while minimizing discussions around intermittency, duration, dispatchability, fuel security, and reliability during difficult operating conditions. Many policymakers repeated those simplified narratives without fully understanding the complexity of maintaining a stable electric grid in a region with constrained fuel infrastructure and severe winter conditions.

The people operating the systems still understand the difference.

Grids do not fail on annual averages. They fail during concentrated periods of stress when demand remains high, fuel supplies tighten, weather conditions deteriorate, or large amounts of intermittent generation become unavailable at the same time.

And now New England is pushing even more onto the electric system:

heat pumps,

electric vehicles,

and broader electrification.

At the same time, dispatchable generation continues retiring, pipeline expansion was blocked for years, reserve margins are tightening, and major infrastructure projects have become politically toxic.

For a while, those contradictions were partially masked by relatively modest demand growth and the fact that the system still retained enough dispatchable infrastructure to absorb stress events.

But the underlying realities never changed.

The margin for error is getting thinner.

One of the biggest disconnects in the modern energy debate is that the public conversation increasingly revolves around averages while the grid itself operates around peaks.

Utilities do not build systems for the average day in October. They build them for the brutal stretch when it is below zero, the wind is not blowing, the sun is setting at 4:00 PM, people are trying to heat their homes, industry still needs power, and something somewhere on the system has already failed.

Hospitals are not designed around the average number of patients on a quiet Tuesday afternoon. They are built to handle emergencies, surges, disasters, and the moments when failure would be catastrophic. Power systems work the same way.

But much of the modern discussion around energy skips over that reality entirely.

Annual renewable production sounds impressive. Nameplate capacity sounds impressive. Emissions reductions sound impressive. None of those numbers necessarily tell you whether enough electricity will actually be available at 7:00 PM during a major winter event or after several difficult days in a row.

That problem becomes even larger as electrification accelerates.

In New England, we are steadily moving more of daily life onto the electric system while simultaneously narrowing the margin for error underneath it. Heat pumps push more winter heating demand onto the grid. Electric vehicles add new load. At the same time, dispatchable generation continues retiring, pipeline constraints remain unresolved, and infrastructure expansion becomes harder every year.

In its 2026 Summer Reliability Assessment, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) warned that large portions of the country are entering a period of rising reliability risk as electricity demand accelerates and reserve margins tighten.

The people responsible for operating infrastructure systems already know why.

Electricity demand is rising again after years of relatively modest growth. At the same time, reserve margins are shrinking, dispatchable generation continues retiring, fuel infrastructure remains constrained in places like New England, and major projects have become slower, harder, and more political to build.

For years, a lot of those contradictions stayed hidden because the system still had enough excess capacity and dispatchable infrastructure to absorb difficult conditions.

But the underlying realities never changed.

The grid still has to survive:

the cold snap,

the heat wave,

the fuel constraint,

the equipment failure,

the period when demand spikes and weather-dependent generation underperforms at the same time.

The warning lights are starting to flicker.

At some point, energy policy stops being theoretical.

Regions that make electricity expensive, constrain infrastructure, discourage industrial development, and operate with shrinking reliability margins eventually pay an economic price for it. New England increasingly looks like that warning.

Maine’s economic growth has stagnated. Employment growth forecasts are essentially flat for years ahead. Young people continue leaving for opportunity elsewhere. Electricity prices remain among the highest in the country while the region continues making large-scale infrastructure difficult to build.

At the same time, much of the economic growth in America is flowing toward regions that chose a very different path. States with abundant energy, expanding infrastructure, lower power costs, and a willingness to build are attracting manufacturing, industrial investment, population growth, logistics hubs, petrochemical expansion, AI infrastructure, and large-scale economic development.

That is not an accident.

The places that build and power growth will attract the future. The places that manage scarcity will watch it happen somewhere else.