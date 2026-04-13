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Gilles Bourgeois's avatar
Gilles Bourgeois
Apr 15Edited

END THE DEMONIZATION OF FOSSIL FUELS. It is unethical (is harmful to human life)!

The discovery of how to convert heat into work energy has tripled life expectancy, has nearly eliminated child mortality, and is likely to eradicate extreme poverty. There is nothing more useful or valuable to humanity in the world right now than fossil fuel energy.

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Jon's avatar
Jon
Apr 17

New England's LNG problem has a simple fix, but the politicians of the New England states won't implement it. "Nothing that benefits New York until New York allows natural gas pipelines from Pennsylvania to the New England grid." That's the only reason why gas is expensive and in short supply in New England.

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