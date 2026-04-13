That’s Not How This Works Anymore

For decades, the global energy system ran on a simple assumption: disruption was temporary. Oil might be threatened, shipping lanes might be contested, prices might spike, but the system would adjust and return to normal. That assumption shaped everything from what we were willing to defend, to how we built our energy systems, to how regions like New England made long-term decisions.

That assumption was wrong, and it changes everything that follows.

Roughly one fifth of the world’s oil moves through this narrow passage.

Roughly 20 million barrels per day of oil typically move through the Strait of Hormuz, about one fifth of global supply. For decades, the threat of closing that chokepoint was treated as the ultimate lever. But what we’re seeing now is different. The flows are disrupted, prices are rising, and instead of waiting for things to snap back, countries are already changing behavior.

Buyers are shifting suppliers. Producers outside the Gulf are stepping in. U.S. exports are rising. Governments are accelerating alternative routes and rethinking how they secure supply. In real time, new trade patterns are forming and new alignments are taking shape.

But those changes don’t just stabilize flows. They change how energy actually moves. The old approach depended on global flows that were kept open and restored quickly when something went wrong, while the emerging reality is being shaped by geography, infrastructure, and access. Oil and gas are no longer just traded. They are routed, negotiated, and increasingly controlled.

That shift doesn’t just affect markets. It changes how countries think about risk, how they secure supply, and how they plan for the next disruption. New England is one of the places where that change matters most.

The World We Thought We Had

Since World War II, energy has functioned as a global network. The Middle East had the supply, Western companies and expertise developed it, and a worldwide shipping network moved oil and gas anywhere in the world it was needed. Geography mattered, but it did not determine outcomes, and if energy was available somewhere, it could generally reach you.

That network worked because a few key conditions held. Sea lanes remained open, even in periods of tension, and chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz were understood risks that could be managed. The United States Navy and its allies had both the capability and the expectation of acting to keep those routes open. That expectation extended beyond military force and into the commercial system, where insurers like Lloyd’s of London underwrote global shipping on the assumption that disruptions would be temporary and manageable.

Alliances were aligned enough to support that mission. When the network was stressed, coordination generally followed, and access to airspace, bases, and logistics was assumed to be available when it mattered. At the same time, there was enough buffer to absorb shocks. Spare production capacity, alternative fuels, and flexible infrastructure allowed the network to adjust without breaking.

That model was tested repeatedly.

The oil embargo of the 1970s disrupted supply and drove prices sharply higher. The Iran–Iraq War threatened production and shipping in the Gulf. The Gulf War put critical infrastructure at risk. The financial crisis of 2008 collapsed demand and destabilized markets. The COVID pandemic disrupted both production and logistics at a global scale.

Each time, the pattern held. Supply adjusted. Shipping resumed. Alternative sources came online. Markets stabilized.

The details were different. The outcome was the same.

Over time, that behavior created something more important than supply alone. It created confidence that energy would show up where it was needed, even in a crisis.

What Just Changed

The current disruption looks familiar on the surface. A conflict threatens a critical chokepoint, oil flows are disrupted, prices rise, and markets react. By the standards of the past fifty years, none of that is unusual.

What is unusual is what happens next.

A ceasefire is announced, and the market does not settle. Shipping remains uneven, insurance markets hesitate, and flows do not quickly return to prior levels. The expectation that stability will follow is no longer being acted on in real time.

It shows up first in places most people don’t see. Tanker operators adjust routes or delay movement, insurers reassess risk and raise premiums or withdraw coverage, and buyers begin securing alternative supply rather than wait for conditions to normalize. Each decision is rational on its own, but taken together they change behavior.

The problem is not that supply has disappeared. The problem is that access has become uncertain, and that uncertainty triggers a different response. Energy flows are no longer pausing and returning. They are adjusting in real time, and once that starts, the old pattern breaks.

What That Means Now

If energy flows are being rebuilt, the implications are straightforward.

They become more regional, as supply moves to aligned markets rather than simply to the highest bidder, and geography begins to matter again. They become more constrained, with fewer backup options and less ability to absorb disruption without visible impact. They become more volatile, as smaller disruptions lead to larger and longer-lasting price swings. And control becomes more important, because access depends less on whether energy exists somewhere in the world and more on whether it can actually be delivered when and where it is needed.

Taken together, this is a shift from a world defined by availability to one defined by access.

What the Market Is Telling Us

The consequences are already showing up, not in a single place, but across decisions that point in the same direction.

Shipping patterns have shifted. Even after a ceasefire, traffic through the Strait of Hormuz does not return to normal overnight. Routes change, delays persist, and insurers reassess risk rather than assume it has passed.

Look at where ships are actually going. Tanker fleets are moving toward North America in visible numbers, clustering around U.S. ports and Atlantic routes instead of waiting for conditions to normalize in the Gulf. That doesn’t happen because of headlines. It happens when operators believe the underlying conditions have changed.

Alliances are less predictable, with coordination that once was assumed now needing to be negotiated and responses varying based on exposure and national interest. Fuel choices are changing as well. When gas becomes uncertain or expensive, countries do not wait. Coal runs longer, nuclear stays online, and reliability takes precedence over preference.

None of these changes, on their own, define the shift. Together, they do, showing energy flows being rebuilt around access and reliability rather than the expectation that everything will normalize.

New England Is Already Living This

If you want to understand where this is going, look at New England.

The region sits at the end of the line. Through policy choice, it has limited pipeline capacity, minimal storage, and relies on imported LNG during periods of peak demand. When conditions tighten, it doesn’t matter how much energy exists elsewhere. What matters is what can actually get here, and at what cost.

Those policy choices were made based on assumptions about how energy would be delivered and how disruptions would resolve. Those assumptions were wrong, and the consequences are showing up now.

Electrification does not eliminate fuel. It shifts the point of consumption, and electricity still has to be generated. In New England that generation depends heavily on natural gas, which becomes constrained in winter and forces reliance on LNG and oil. We built a reality that depends on external fuel at the moment of highest demand.

The Maine Policy Mistake

At this point, the response is predictable: build more wind, solar, and batteries. That sounds logical, but it is incomplete.

Wind and solar reduce fuel use when they produce, but they require backup when they do not. In winter, when demand is highest, they are least reliable. Batteries shift energy over hours, but they do not replace days of sustained demand. When the cold settles in and the heat is running hard for days, the question isn’t how to move energy around, it’s whether you have the fuel.

When those resources fall short, you still have to keep the heat on and the lights on. In New England, that means natural gas and oil, and the constraints do not go away. Pipeline capacity still matters. LNG still has to be imported. Oil still has to be delivered. The dependency remains exactly when it matters most.

And it comes at a cost. Maine is already seeing it as wind and solar are layered onto an existing model without replacing it. The region is paying for multiple systems at once while still relying on external fuel under stress. The result is higher cost without solving the underlying constraint.

That is the policy mistake.

What Comes Next

Energy is moving differently now, built around access, alignment, and control.

New England has spent a decade moving in the opposite direction, based on assumptions about how energy would be delivered and how disruptions would resolve. Those assumptions were wrong, and the world is adjusting accordingly.

The question is not whether we feel this shift. We already do. The question is whether we adjust to it. That means prioritizing deliverability, not just capacity, and recognizing that reliability in January matters more than averages in July.

Energy still underpins everything. If it is not affordable, reliable, and resilient, the rest of the economy adjusts around that constraint. The world is already adjusting, and the only question is whether we do it on our terms, or have it forced on us.