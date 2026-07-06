Massachusetts is experimenting with electric school buses that send power back to the grid during periods of peak demand. Across Europe, utilities are using dynamic pricing to push people toward using electricity when more of it is available. Smart thermostats can adjust consumption remotely. Electric vehicles are increasingly discussed not just as transportation, but as batteries that can help support the grid.

The idea is no longer simply to build a grid that supplies electricity when customers want it. Increasingly, the idea is to influence when—and sometimes whether—they use it.

Charge your car later. Run the dishwasher overnight. Pre-cool the house before the afternoon peak. Let the utility adjust the thermostat. Pay more when the grid is tight. Someday, perhaps, let the grid borrow electricity from the battery sitting in your driveway.

While all of this is happening, New York is worrying about reserve margins. New England remains constrained by inadequate natural gas pipeline capacity. Governors who spent years opposing additional pipeline infrastructure are reconsidering. Electricity prices across the Northeast continue to climb.

I don’t think these are separate stories.

We are designing customers around the limitations of the electric grid instead of building an electric grid capable of serving customers.

For most of American history, rising electricity demand was a sign of progress. When homes added air conditioning, we built more power plants. When factories expanded, we built generation and transmission. When suburbs grew, utilities expanded with them. Growing demand went hand in hand with a growing economy.

Today, we increasingly treat demand as the problem.

It reminds me of the dot-com boom, when smart people with enormous amounts of venture capital built clever apps and websites to solve problems no one actually had. The technology was impressive. The business plans were polished. The only thing missing was a customer who wanted the product.

Much of modern energy policy feels the same way.

Who asked for a refrigerator that waits for permission from the grid? Who wants to plan dinner around the hourly price of electricity? Who bought an electric car because they hoped the utility might someday drain the battery during a heat wave? Who decided the great promise of modern technology was a thermostat someone else could control?

Factories do not exist to manage the grid. They exist to make things. A paper mill makes paper. A steel mill makes steel. A semiconductor plant makes chips. When electricity becomes too expensive, manufacturers produce less, delay investment, or move production somewhere else. There is nothing efficient or innovative about that. It means the energy system has become too expensive to support the economy that depends on it.

And the factory that never gets built is harder to see. Investment follows affordable, reliable energy. Increasingly, it is flowing toward states that have it and away from states that do not.

Previous generations would have looked at rising electricity demand and built more power plants. We are building apps to tell people when they can run the dishwasher while manufacturers ask whether it still makes sense to produce in high-cost electricity markets.

That is not innovation. It is an admission that we have failed to build enough energy.

A few weeks ago, I wrote about abundance. I argued that the energy debate has been framed incorrectly for years. It is not really about wind versus natural gas, solar versus nuclear, or Republicans versus Democrats. It is about two very different ways of thinking.

One asks how much energy a growing economy might need and then builds the infrastructure to support it. The other looks at how much energy is available and finds increasingly complicated ways to live within the constraint.

I think we are choosing the second path.

Just look at the language: demand response, peak shaving, load shifting, behavioral pricing, managed charging, flexible load, curtailment. Different terms, different programs, same basic idea. Change the behavior of the customer because the system cannot deliver enough affordable electricity when customers want it.

The grid no longer simply serves demand. Increasingly, demand is expected to serve the grid.

AI makes the contrast especially clear. Artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, semiconductor fabrication, and other emerging industries will require enormous amounts of electricity. Some states see that demand and ask how quickly they can build enough generation and infrastructure to capture the investment. Much of the Northeast asks how the grid will survive it.

Maine politicians warn about data centers overwhelming our electric system even as very few data centers choose to locate here at all. I keep coming back to the same uncomfortable observation: instead of asking why investment is going elsewhere, we are debating how to manage growth that isn’t coming.

And electric school buses may be the perfect symbol of how far this thinking has gone.

Maine has already lived through the reality. Electric buses have been sidelined by battery warnings, loss of power, brake problems, failed inspections, charging problems, and other mechanical failures. Some districts were left with buses they could not reliably operate, while the state itself now advises districts with mixed fleets to assign electric buses to routes that fit within their shortest winter range.

Think about that. We spend heavily to replace a proven school bus with one that requires special planning around its winter limitations. Then someone discovers another supposed benefit: perhaps the battery can help support the electric grid.

We created one expensive problem and found a new use for it managing another.

That is scarcity feeding on itself.

Maine should be preparing for a future in which people use more energy, not less. We should want new factories, new technologies, growing businesses, more homes, higher wages, and enough economic opportunity that our own kids can afford to build their futures here.

All of that will require more energy. A lot more.

The question is whether we intend to build it or keep finding increasingly complicated ways to live without it.

That is what happens when the grid starts managing us.