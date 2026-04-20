The Utility Bargain Is Breaking Down

For most of the last century, electricity was simple. You flipped a switch, and the power was there. It just worked, every time.

They built the power, secured the fuel, and made sure it held up when demand surged. When it got very cold and everyone turned the heat up, the system held. When it got very hot and demand spiked, the system held. That was the job.

For the customer, that promise meant something real. It meant you didn’t have to think about when to run your business. You didn’t have to watch the weather or worry about whether the grid would hold up. Electricity was there when you needed it, and the cost was stable enough to plan around.

That mattered more than people realize. It meant a manufacturer in Maine could compete with one in Texas or Tennessee without electricity being the deciding factor. Power wasn’t the advantage, but it wasn’t the handicap either.

That was the bargain. Plan ahead. Build enough. Deliver when called.

That bargain is changing.

A Different Set of Assumptions

That system worked because it was built around control and predictability. Utilities could decide when to generate electricity, how much to produce, and how to meet demand when it showed up.

That is no longer the case.

Today, more of the system depends on resources that generate when conditions allow, not necessarily when demand is highest. Output varies with the weather, and it cannot be scheduled in the same way as traditional generation.

At the same time, we’ve stopped planning this system years in advance and started pushing those decisions closer to real time. That means instead of planning years ahead, businesses are now reacting to conditions that can change in real time. For some, that’s manageable. For others, it’s a reason to rethink whether they operate here at all.

The result is a system that is less about ensuring supply ahead of time and more about managing conditions as they happen. Reliability is no longer something fully built into the system. It is increasingly something that has to be managed in real time.

Under the old model, utilities made money by building and maintaining infrastructure that worked. They were allowed to earn a return on investment, but in exchange they had an obligation to deliver reliable service. It wasn’t exciting, but it was effective. As Meredith Angwin has pointed out, the control rooms were boring. That was the goal. Nothing unexpected, nothing breaking, nothing that required customers to think about the system at all.

What we are moving toward is something very different.

The Two-Front Pressure on Customers

For businesses, this shift shows up in two ways at the same time: costs are going up, and the system is starting to put conditions on when electricity can be used.

Electric bills today are not just about the cost of generating power. They include transmission buildout, policy programs, and capacity payments layered into the system. Those costs are embedded. They don’t show up as line items you can avoid. They are part of what it takes to operate here, and when the system is under stress, they don’t stay flat. They move quickly.

What’s important is how those costs get there. These aren’t collected through taxes. They are dictated by Maine’s energy policy, built into utility rates, and approved by regulators. That means policy decisions show up on electric bills without a clear line between the cost of the system and the cost of the policies driving it. To the customer, it is easy to attribute higher rates to utility management when, in reality, they are the result of state policy decisions.

At the same time, the system is beginning to place limits on how electricity is used. Maine has enacted policies that expand demand response and push customers toward off-peak consumption, and at the regional level pricing is moving closer to real time. When demand is high or there isn’t enough power available, the expectation is that customers—not the system—will adjust. Instead of building enough supply to meet peak demand, these policies rely on customers to change their behavior when the system comes under pressure.

At the same time, policy is pushing demand higher. The New England Heat Pump Compact, rebates through Efficiency Maine Trust, and electric vehicle policies are all designed to move more energy use onto the electric grid. We are adding load to a system that is already short when demand peaks, and that is not a side effect. It is the result of policy.

These are not market outcomes. They are policy decisions managing a system that cannot consistently meet peak demand on its own, and the result is a system that is both more expensive and more dependent on when you use it.

It is one thing to pay more for power. It is another to pay more and still be asked to manage when you can use it.

How We Got Here

This didn’t happen on its own. It is the result of a series of policy decisions made by Maine’s elected officials and regulators.

Democrats in the Legislature have passed laws that move the system toward managed demand, expanded electrification, and greater reliance on renewable generation. That includes authorizing time-of-use pricing, establishing demand response programs that push customers away from peak usage, redesigning net energy billing, and increasing renewable and clean energy mandates. These are not incremental changes. They reshape how the system is expected to operate.

Governor Janet Mills and her administration have backed and accelerated that direction through Maine Won’t Wait, setting aggressive electrification targets and shifting more energy use onto the electric grid. At the same time, those policies are being implemented in a system that is increasingly dependent on variable generation and less able to meet peak demand on its own.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission is where all of this shows up. It sets the rates, approves the programs, and makes the decisions that determine what customers pay and how the system actually works.

This direction was not accidental. It reflects a set of policy choices made under unified Democratic control of state government, and without bipartisan agreement on the path forward. The results are what matter. Costs have gone up. The system is less reliable at peak. Customers are now expected to adapt to a system that used to be built to serve them. The system no longer serves the customer. The customer now serves the system.

The Early Signals Are Already Here

This is not a future problem. It is already starting to show up.

In the past year, Maine has seen long-established businesses close or scale back operations. The Pride Manufacturing closure removed a major employer that had operated for decades. More recently, the Lumbra Sawmill in Milo announced it would shut down, another blow to a region that has already seen too many of these decisions.

A few years earlier, Dragon Cement shut down its cement manufacturing operations. The facility was eventually sold and now operates in a much more limited role, focused on importing and distribution rather than production. The plant remains, but the energy-intensive manufacturing and the associated jobs are gone.

These are not isolated events. They reflect a pattern. Costs are rising, margins are tightening, and operating conditions are getting harder to manage. In energy-intensive industries, electricity does not have to be the only problem. It only has to be the one that makes the rest unsustainable.

When electricity becomes more expensive, less predictable, and more dependent on timing, it changes the math. Planning gets harder. Risk increases. The margin for error disappears.

At the same time, companies making investment decisions have options. They can go to states where electricity is cheaper, where supply is built to meet demand, and where energy policy is aligned with growth. Those decisions rarely make headlines, but they matter just as much as a closure.

This is how it happens. Not all at once, but one decision at a time. Maine has seen this before. Paper mills didn’t all close in a single moment. Investment slowed. Facilities aged. Margins tightened. And eventually, plants shut down.

The same pattern is starting to take shape again. A project goes somewhere else. A facility is not upgraded. A plant eventually closes. By the time it becomes obvious, it has been happening for years.

What Kind of System Do We Want?

At its core, this is not a technical debate. It is a question about how the system is designed to work and who it is designed to serve.

For decades, the goal was straightforward. Build enough supply, secure the fuel, and deliver power when customers needed it. The system carried the burden so that businesses and households did not have to, and that model supported growth because it removed energy as a constraint.

We are moving away from that model. The system is becoming more expensive, more dependent on conditions it cannot control, and more reliant on customers to adjust their behavior. At the same time, policy is pushing more demand onto the grid through electrification, even as the system becomes less capable of meeting peak demand on its own.

That has real consequences. When electricity becomes a constraint, it changes how businesses operate, where they invest, and whether they stay. It affects job creation, industrial capacity, and long-term economic growth, and these are not abstract outcomes. Maine’s economy is already showing signs of strain, with real GDP growth of just 0.6% in 2025, one of the slowest rates in the country. Adding structural pressure to an already slow-growing economy is not a path to greater prosperity.

There is also a broader question. If the system requires customers to change when they use electricity—when they heat their homes, run their businesses, or charge their vehicles—then it is no longer just infrastructure. It is a system that is shaping behavior, and that is a very different relationship between the customer and the grid.

We can choose to build a system that serves the customer, or one that asks the customer to serve it. Right now, we are moving toward the latter, and that has implications far beyond energy policy.

The system no longer serves the customer. The customer now serves the system.