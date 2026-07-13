The second shift that never gets added — and the young Mainer who leaves because the career he wanted is somewhere else. The new production line that goes to another state, taking its jobs, suppliers and tax base with it. The factory that looks at Maine, runs the numbers and quietly crosses us off the list before we ever knew we were being considered.

No press release. No angry employees at the State House. No headline announcing that 200 jobs are not coming. They just never come.

Maine knows what losing jobs looks like. We have watched mills close, taking good jobs and local tax base with them, while nothing comes along to replace them. Too many of our young people discover that the careers they want are somewhere else.

And in a state where roughly 400,000 people rely on MaineCare, every lost job and every missed investment makes the problem worse: fewer people and businesses supporting the system, and fewer good jobs that give people a path out of dependence on it.

Energy is not the only reason businesses make these decisions. But it is one of the few costs that can hit a company year after year and is largely beyond management’s control. A manufacturer can improve productivity, negotiate harder with suppliers and invest in better equipment. It still needs power to run the plant and fuel to make the product.

If you are deciding where to build the next plant, you are not trapped here. You can run the numbers and go where you can be successful.

So I did.

Let’s Go Shopping for a State

I compared Maine with four very different states: Ohio, Washington, Arkansas and South Carolina.

Ohio was an obvious place to start. CNBC just ranked it the No. 1 state in America for business in 2026. Nearly 12 million people. A deep manufacturing base. Major highways and railroads. Access to enormous markets and a long history of actually making things.

Then I spread out the map. Washington gives us the West and a completely different political and energy model. Arkansas gives us the South-Central United States. South Carolina is one of America’s great manufacturing success stories.

Different regions. Different politics. Different economies. Different energy systems.

I added Maine and ran the numbers.

Put Real Money on the Table

Energy prices are interesting, but businesses do not pay rankings. They pay bills.

Imagine a medium-sized manufacturer using 10 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and 100,000 million Btu of natural gas each year. Every manufacturer is different, but this gives us a reasonable plant with meaningful electric and natural gas loads.

Using 2024 U.S. Energy Information Administration data, here is what that same plant would spend each year:

StateElectricityNatural GasTotal Energy CostSouth Carolina$684,000$472,000$1,156,000Arkansas$661,000$768,000$1,429,000Ohio$710,000$724,000$1,434,000Washington$661,000$1,111,000$1,772,000Maine$1,246,000$838,000$2,084,000

And there it is.

South Carolina: about $1.16 million a year. Ohio and Arkansas: about $1.43 million. Even Washington: about $1.77 million.

Maine?

$2.08 million.

That is when I thought of Rodney Dangerfield.

For those who do not remember him, Rodney had a routine where the audience knew its part. He would say:

“Oooooh, she is so ugly.”

And the crowd would yell back:

“HOW UGLY IS SHE?”

Then Rodney delivered the punchline.

So let’s run the numbers.

The same manufacturer would spend about $312,000 more every year on energy in Maine than in Washington, about $650,000 more than in Ohio, about $655,000 more than in Arkansas, and about $928,000 more than in South Carolina.

Now extend today’s price difference over 20 years. No inflation. No escalation. Just hold the current gap constant.

Even then, our Maine manufacturer would spend about $6.2 million more on energy than in Washington, $13 million more than in Ohio, $13.1 million more than in Arkansas and $18.6 million more than in South Carolina.

Imagine you are sitting in the boardroom. Same company. Same product. Same management team. Same capital.

One location comes with an $18.6 million energy disadvantage over 20 years.

Where are you going to build?

What About the Businesses Already Here?

The site-location exercise is hypothetical. The problem for existing Maine businesses is not.

A company already here may have millions of dollars tied up in a plant, hotel, warehouse or store. Its workers live here. Its customers are here. Its equipment may literally be bolted to the floor. It cannot simply move every time the electric bill goes up.

So it absorbs the increase. Then another. It tries to become more productive. It delays equipment. It puts off an expansion. It raises prices where it can and accepts lower margins where it cannot.

Eventually something gives.

The losses add up. A town loses another taxpayer. A local business loses another customer. More people need help, while fewer people and businesses are left to pay for it.

That is the cycle Maine has to break.

We cannot keep talking about affordability and opportunity while treating energy costs like somebody else’s problem. Businesses run the numbers. They compare states. They go where they can succeed. And the businesses already here eventually run the numbers too.

So how ugly is Maine’s energy problem?

Ugly enough that one manufacturer faces an $18.6 million disadvantage over 20 years. Ugly enough that some companies will never come and some already here will stop investing. Ugly enough that more young Mainers will leave to find opportunity somewhere else.

Maine should aspire to more than this.

We should want a state where our kids can build careers without leaving home. Where towns grow their tax base instead of watching it shrink. Where good jobs create independence and opportunity instead of more dependence on government.

That will not happen by accident. And it will not happen if we keep making Maine one of the most expensive places in America to build, invest and employ people.

Energy policy is economic policy.

Until we understand that, we should not be surprised by what we lose.