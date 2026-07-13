Matt’s Substack

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David Rutkowski's avatar
David Rutkowski
3d

Great article Matt. BTW, I remember 26 years ago you asked SK “Why didn’t you lock in at $.70 a gallon for diesel”. lol. 😆 Dave.

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