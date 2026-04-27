Over the past month, Microsoft, Google, and Meta have committed to gigawatts of new power to support artificial intelligence infrastructure. These are not incremental projects. They are industrial-scale developments built around one requirement: reliable, continuous energy delivered on a predictable timeline.

Cost is the first filter for any project like this, and Maine fails it before anything else is considered.

Industrial Electricity Cost Comparison (2023)

Maine

████████████████████████████ 12.5¢/kWh

Lowest-Cost States (Average)

████████████ 6.1¢/kWh

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (2023 industrial electricity prices). Maine ~100–120% higher.

Based on 2023 industrial electricity rates, power costs in Maine are roughly 100% to 120% higher than the average of the ten lowest-cost states. That gap is not marginal. It is the difference between being competitive and being eliminated in the first round. At those prices, Maine isn’t just at a disadvantage. It’s not in the conversation.

At the same time, Maine has been working through legislation aimed at large energy users like data centers. The Maine Legislature passed a bill to address how those projects would interact with the electric system, and Janet Mills vetoed it. The bill now returns for a possible override, though that outcome is uncertain. For anyone looking to invest billions of dollars in a project that depends on power availability, that sequence does not answer the most basic question: can this be built here, on time, with confidence?

The market has already moved

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The largest buyers of electricity in the world are not waiting for that kind of clarity. Microsoft is pursuing a model built around dedicated onsite generation. Google is combining grid access with its own supply. Meta is working with utilities to develop multiple large-scale gas plants tied directly to its demand. These are different structures, but they all reflect the same conclusion: power has to be secured before construction begins, not assumed to appear later.

Maine’s problem is not one decision

This is not about a single bill or a single veto. It is about how several policy directions intersect. Maine has encouraged electrification, which increases demand on the grid, while also limiting expansion of firm fuel supply. It relies on a system that is already tight during winter peaks and has not established a clear, repeatable approach for integrating very large new loads.

What stands out is not a lack of awareness. It is a clear set of priorities. Over the past several years, policy has focused heavily on emissions reduction and electrification while doing little to support large-scale economic development. In some cases, it has moved in the opposite direction. Programs that once attracted investment—like the Pine Tree Development Zones and the Business Equipment Tax Reimbursement—have been scaled back or reworked, reducing their effectiveness.

At the same time, there has been no corresponding effort to ensure the state can support large, continuous industrial loads. Electrification increases dependence on the grid, while large industrial projects require firm, predictable power. If policy pushes demand higher while limiting the ability to supply it—and removes tools that attract investment—the outcome is straightforward. We haven’t just neglected development. We’ve made Maine a place serious projects avoid.

The numbers reflect it

This is not just a policy debate. It shows up in the economic data. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Maine’s real GDP growth was about 0.6% in the most recent full year, compared to roughly 2.5% nationally. That gap is not a rounding error. It reflects the kinds of projects that are—and are not—being built.

If Maine were attracting large-scale, energy-intensive investment tied to the next phase of industrial growth, it would show up in those numbers. It doesn’t.

It’s not just data centers

Consider the proposed salmon farm in Belfast, Maine by Nordic Aquafarms. This was a roughly $500 million project that would have brought industrial-scale aquaculture and year-round jobs to the Maine coast. The company spent years in permitting, secured approvals, and began development. After extended legal challenges—particularly around water access—the project ultimately stalled and was abandoned.

You can support or oppose that project on its merits. That’s not the point. From an investor’s perspective, the timeline stretched into years and the outcome remained uncertain even after approvals were in hand. That experience does not stay isolated to one project. It becomes part of how the entire state is viewed.

The physical system sets the boundary

Even if policy were fully aligned, the underlying system would still impose limits. Tools like the Engineered Vision Energy Infrastructure Map make the contrast clear. In Texas and along the Gulf Coast, dense pipeline networks and abundant fuel supply support expansion. In New England, pipeline capacity is constrained, winter demand strains the system, and scaling up quickly is difficult.

This is not ideological. It is a description of the infrastructure that exists today.

While others expand, New England manages constraints

In much of the country, the discussion is about how to move increasing volumes of energy to market and where additional infrastructure should be built. In New England, the discussion is more often about how to operate within existing limits. That difference shapes what kinds of projects are feasible and how quickly they can move.

Artificial intelligence infrastructure amplifies that divide. These facilities require continuous, high-volume power and operate on development timelines that do not allow for extended uncertainty. If those requirements cannot be met in one location, they will be met in another.

The bottom line

The question is whether Maine supports economic development in general terms.

The answer, based on outcomes, is increasingly no.

Recent experience makes that clear. Dragon Cement has shut down operations in Thomaston. Pride Manufacturing has closed. Sawmills in places like Milo, Maine have struggled or disappeared. These are energy-intensive industries that once formed the backbone of Maine’s economy and are now contracting without replacement.

Existing industrial operations face the same environment. Sappi North America has been drawn into recurring disputes over the dam that supports its operations, and Bath Iron Works operates under constant political and regulatory pressure. Whether each individual case is justified is not the point. From the outside, it looks like a place where large industrial employers are regularly contested.

New investment follows the same pattern in reverse. Projects that require large amounts of reliable, affordable energy are not choosing Maine. High power costs, constrained infrastructure, and a policy environment that prioritizes other objectives make that outcome predictable. Developers compare options and build where the fundamentals already work.

This is not a transition. It is contraction without replacement. The industries that sustained the state are shrinking, and the industries that define the next phase of economic growth are being built elsewhere.

The AI economy is being built now, at industrial scale. Maine isn’t being overlooked. It’s being ruled out.