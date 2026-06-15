Matt’s Substack

Matt’s Substack

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Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
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Bravo, beat the drum! Every Democratic Governor for past three decades has put Maine ion a pathway to economic impoverishment. Chickens are coming home to roost leaving us with paltry pickings.

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