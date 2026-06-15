Regular readers know I have a habit of connecting dots that don’t appear to belong together.

One week it’s offshore wind. The next it’s electricity prices in Germany, pipeline politics in New England, reserve margins in New York, or AI data centers in Texas. At first glance, they seem like completely unrelated stories.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve watched Europe experiment with behavioral economics and dynamic electricity pricing because its grid is increasingly constrained. I’ve watched Massachusetts celebrate electric school buses feeding power back into the grid during periods of peak demand. I’ve watched New England governors quietly rediscover the value of natural gas pipelines after spending years opposing them. And I’ve watched politicians in Maine warn that AI data centers could overwhelm our electric system, even though those investments are overwhelmingly choosing to locate somewhere else.

Then it hit me.

Instead of asking why investment is going elsewhere, we’re debating how to manage growth that isn’t coming.

As I worked through my gubernatorial candidate scorecards over the past several months, I thought I was writing about offshore wind, pipelines, electricity prices, ISO-New England, and the future of natural gas. Looking back, I think I was writing about something much bigger.

The irony is that all of these stories are connected.

For much of the last two decades, Maine and much of the Northeast have pursued an energy philosophy built on the assumption that electricity is becoming increasingly scarce and therefore must be managed. We subsidize some technologies, discourage others, expand mandates, electrify more sectors of the economy, and spend an extraordinary amount of time discussing when people should use electricity rather than how to produce enough of it.

As supply becomes constrained, policymakers face a choice. They can build more energy infrastructure, or they can find ways to manage demand. Europe has increasingly embraced dynamic pricing, behavioral economics, and demand response programs to shift electricity consumption. At the same time, governors across New England who spent years opposing natural gas pipelines are beginning to acknowledge that the region needs additional energy infrastructure after all. Reality has a way of imposing itself.

Meanwhile, another group of states has chosen a different path.

Texas, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana, and much of the Southeast continue building generation, pipelines, transmission, and industrial infrastructure because they understand something previous generations of Americans took for granted: economic growth requires energy, and lots of it.

The same states attracting artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and industrial investment tend to be states with abundant, affordable electricity. Meanwhile, many of the nation’s highest electricity prices are concentrated in California and the Northeast, regions that have spent years making it more difficult to build the infrastructure that supports growth.

Politicians warn that AI data centers could overwhelm Maine’s electric grid. The irony is that very few data centers are choosing to locate here at all. They are investing in states with abundant, affordable electricity while Maine debates how to accommodate growth that has largely gone somewhere else. Businesses routinely cite energy costs as a competitive disadvantage, yet much of our public discussion remains focused on managing demand instead of expanding supply.

The economy emerging over the next twenty years will require enormous amounts of electricity. Artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, electrified transportation, and technologies we cannot yet imagine will all depend on abundant, reliable power. States that can provide it will attract investment. States that cannot will watch that investment happen somewhere else.

This is not an argument against wind, solar, hydroelectricity, batteries, natural gas, or nuclear power. Every one of those technologies can contribute to a stronger energy system. The objective should never have been maximizing one technology or minimizing another. The objective should be abundant, reliable, affordable energy capable of supporting economic growth.

It finally occurred to me that all of these seemingly unrelated stories are really about the same thing. They reflect two fundamentally different philosophies of energy policy.

One assumes scarcity and asks how best to manage it.

The other assumes abundance and asks how to create more of it.

Because abundant energy attracts investment. Investment creates jobs. Jobs create opportunity. Scarcity does the opposite. It raises costs, discourages investment, and slowly chips away at a state’s competitive position until opportunity begins showing up somewhere else.

Maine is one of the most beautiful places on earth. We have more than 3,300 miles of coastline, mountains, forests, lakes, and communities that people across the country dream about calling home. Our challenge has never been convincing people that Maine is a great place to live.

Our challenge is creating enough economic opportunity that our own kids can afford to stay and that others can build a future here.

If Maine wants to compete for those jobs and those industries, we have to stop treating energy as something to ration and economic growth as something to be discouraged.

We need to start thinking about abundance again.

Because prosperity has always followed abundant energy.

It always will.