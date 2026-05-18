Matt’s Substack

Matt’s Substack

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Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
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Another good post. Maine political leaders have been living in infantile gaga land for three decades. They throw the red cape of bull fighters at every development pushing: "Oh my global warming!", which is being disassembled daily by physics. Our economy need power and a stable grid.

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