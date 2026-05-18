“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…”

This week, four stories caught my attention.

In California, the franchise operator running 59 Southern California Carl’s Jr. restaurants filed for bankruptcy protection, squeezed by rising labor costs, inflation, crime, and shrinking margins.

Here in Maine, towns are considering restrictions and moratoriums on data centers just as electricity demand tied to AI and cloud computing is beginning to surge. In Gorham, residents are fighting a proposed Amazon distribution facility over concerns about traffic, lighting, and community impact.

And on Wall Street, NextEra Energy announced a $67 billion acquisition of Dominion Energy — a massive bet on future electricity demand growth.

At first glance, these stories seem unrelated. Burgers, warehouses, data centers, and utility mergers do not appear to have much in common. But underneath all of them is the same question: which regions are preparing to support growth, and which are preparing to constrain it?

The economy is beginning to divide between places willing to build the physical systems modern life requires and places increasingly uncomfortable with the infrastructure growth demands.

Modern economies are incredibly energy intensive, and they are becoming more so by the day. AI, cloud computing, advanced manufacturing, electrification, and data infrastructure all require enormous amounts of electricity. Not theoretical electricity. Not nameplate capacity. Real electricity delivered every hour of every day.

That reality is beginning to collide with communities and states increasingly hostile to the infrastructure required to support growth.

Data centers, transmission lines, substations, pipelines, warehouses, and industrial facilities are facing growing resistance in many of the same places pushing hardest for electrification and economic expansion.

The resistance is becoming almost universal. Pipelines. Transmission corridors. Data centers. Warehouses. Natural gas generation. Industrial facilities. Housing developments. In many places, we have moved well beyond “Not In My Backyard.”

It increasingly feels like:

Not On Planet Earth.

And nowhere does that seem more pronounced than in parts of New England, where economic growth, electrification, AI expansion, and infrastructure opposition are all colliding at the same time.

Eventually, the physics catches up.

The NextEra Energy acquisition of Dominion Energy is a signal the market sees all of this coming. You do not spend $67 billion because you think electricity demand is flattening out. You spend it because you believe AI, cloud computing, industrial growth, and electrification are going to drive enormous increases in load for a long time.

And the market is signaling something else. The winners are likely going to be the companies and regions capable of delivering large amounts of reliable power consistently and affordably. Real power. Real infrastructure. Real physical systems.

The economy still runs on physics whether policymakers acknowledge it or not. AI servers do not care about policy goals. Factories cannot idle every time weather conditions change. Hospitals and cities still need electricity during the coldest nights, the hottest days, and the worst storms.

For years, much of the public discussion around energy has centered on aspiration. Targets. Mandates. Timelines. Press releases. But the market increasingly seems focused on a much more basic question: who can actually power growth?

Dispatchable generation delivers power “just in time” — exactly when the system needs it. Wind and solar largely produce power “just in case” — when weather conditions happen to cooperate.

Nobody cares how the system performs on a sunny spring afternoon.

The real test is multi-day winter storms, heat waves, prolonged cold, and extended periods of low wind output. That is when you find out whether a grid is resilient or fragile.

The immediate response is usually, “but batteries.” Batteries can absolutely help with short-duration balancing and shifting load by a few hours. But modern economies are not stressed by two-hour problems. Grids are stressed by multi-day events and seasonal demand swings.

Physics still matters.

And increasingly, many proposed “solutions” are really forms of demand management rather than energy abundance. Shifting industrial loads, curtailing usage during peak periods, delaying consumption, and managing scarcity may help stabilize constrained systems, but they are not the same thing as creating the abundant, reliable power required for sustained economic growth.

Growing economies historically expanded supply to meet demand. Constrained economies increasingly attempt to manage demand around limited supply.

That may be the biggest shift happening underneath this entire debate.

For decades, America largely operated from an assumption of abundance. We built power plants, pipelines, transmission systems, highways, ports, factories, industrial parks, and housing because growth itself was viewed as positive. Infrastructure was not always popular, but it was generally understood to be necessary.

That mindset appears to be changing in parts of the country.

Increasingly, large physical projects of almost every kind face organized opposition. Pipelines. Transmission corridors. Natural gas generation. Nuclear. Warehouses. Data centers. Industrial development. Even housing in many places. The modern economy depends on physical systems, yet we are becoming increasingly uncomfortable building them.

At the same time, expectations for the economy continue to rise. We want AI growth, electrification, remote work capability, instant delivery, advanced healthcare, cloud computing, lower emissions, domestic manufacturing, and affordable living costs simultaneously.

But all of that requires enormous physical systems underneath it. More electricity. More transmission. More generation. More industrial infrastructure. More supply chains. More construction. More land.

The market appears to understand this clearly. The regions and companies attracting investment are largely the ones still willing to build.

Maybe that is what these stories are really showing us.

In some parts of the country, this may become the best of times. AI growth, industrial expansion, infrastructure investment, rising energy demand, and economic development are creating enormous opportunity for regions capable of supporting it.

In other places, it risks becoming the worst of times because investment and industry will flow toward regions capable of supporting growth and away from regions increasingly committed to constraining it.

Power has to be available when demand arrives. Infrastructure has to get built. Industrial systems have to exist somewhere.

Capital goes where it can grow.

That may become the defining divide of the next decade. Not red states versus blue states. Not even fossil fuels versus renewables. The real divide may be between regions willing to build physical systems and regions increasingly committed to restricting them.

The market seems to be voting already. Capital is flowing toward infrastructure, dispatchable power, industrial growth, and scale.

Toward abundance.

Because in the end, aspiration alone does not power economies.

Power does.