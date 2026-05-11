What was New England’s worst trade ever? Red Sox fans might say selling Babe Ruth to the Yankees for $100,000. Younger fans may point to trading Mookie Betts for Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong. The details almost do not matter anymore because the underlying lesson is the same: New England gave away something enormously valuable and received far less in return.

We can now add another terrible trade to the list.

Over the last fifteen years, New England systematically blocked major natural gas pipeline projects that would have connected the region more directly to some of the largest and lowest-cost energy reserves in the world. In exchange, the Northeast increased dependence on imported LNG, oil-fired generation, intermittent renewable energy, and some of the highest electricity prices in the United States.

A few hundred miles from New England sits the largest natural gas field in America. Yet New England still burns oil for electricity, imports LNG from overseas, and pays some of the highest energy prices in the country during the coldest periods of the year. The region sits on the doorstep of abundance and still struggles with energy scarcity.

The region knew this problem was coming.

Over the last fifteen years, multiple pipeline projects were proposed specifically to address New England’s growing fuel constraints during winter peak demand. Projects like the Constitution Pipeline, Northeast Energy Direct, and Access Northeast would have expanded the region’s ability to move abundant low-cost Appalachian natural gas into New England when it was needed most. Constitution alone was designed for up to 650,000 dekatherms per day, and Northeast Energy Direct was designed around roughly 1.3 Bcf/day of capacity.

Instead, those projects were systematically blocked through state permitting decisions, legal challenges, regulatory opposition, and political pressure. Political leaders increasingly treated new fossil fuel infrastructure itself as incompatible with the region’s climate agenda. At the same time, those same states aggressively pushed electrification policies, increased dependence on intermittent renewable generation, and retired dispatchable power sources without replacing the underlying fuel infrastructure required to support the system during winter reliability events.

The consequences were entirely predictable. Electricity prices rose. LNG imports increased. Oil-fired generation remained critical during cold weather. Industrial competitiveness weakened, and Maine’s manufacturing base continued its long decline under some of the highest delivered energy costs in the country.

Now, after years of insisting the problem did not exist, the region is quietly reconsidering the very infrastructure it once fought so aggressively to stop.

What These Pipelines Were Designed To Solve

At its core, New England’s problem is not a lack of energy resources. It is the inability to move enough fuel into the region when demand is highest.

During much of the year, the region’s existing pipeline system can adequately supply homes, businesses, and power plants. But winter changes everything. Heating demand rises sharply across the Northeast at the same time electricity demand increases and renewable output can become less reliable during cold, dark, low-wind conditions.

That is when pipeline constraints begin driving electricity prices, fuel availability, and ultimately the reliability of the entire system.

Natural gas used for home heating receives priority on much of the interstate pipeline network during extreme cold. As available pipeline capacity tightens, power generators are forced to compete for remaining supply. Natural gas prices spike. Electricity prices follow. When gas becomes unavailable or prohibitively expensive, the system falls back on LNG imports and oil-fired generation to maintain reliability.

The Constitution Pipeline, Northeast Energy Direct, and Access Northeast projects were all designed to relieve different parts of this bottleneck. Together, they would have added nearly 3 billion cubic feet per day of additional fuel deliverability into constrained Northeast markets. That additional capacity would not have eliminated winter reliability risks entirely, but it would have materially reduced fuel scarcity, price volatility, LNG dependence, and oil burn during peak winter periods.

In other words, the pipelines were not designed to create dependence on natural gas. They were designed to reduce dependence on scarcity.

The Three Pipelines New England Rejected

The Northeast did not reject a single pipeline project. It rejected multiple major infrastructure expansions over more than a decade.

The Constitution Pipeline would have transported roughly 650 million cubic feet of natural gas per day from Pennsylvania into New York, improving downstream supply conditions throughout the Northeast and New England. The project received federal approval from FERC but was ultimately stopped after New York denied a key water quality permit.

Northeast Energy Direct, proposed by Kinder Morgan, would have added roughly 1.3 Bcf/day of pipeline capacity into New England demand centers. The project faced mounting political opposition across Massachusetts and New Hampshire before ultimately collapsing in 2016.

Access Northeast was designed primarily as an expansion of existing infrastructure serving New England. Backed by major utilities and pipeline operators, the project aimed specifically at improving winter fuel reliability and reducing price volatility. Political opposition and regulatory uncertainty eventually halted the effort.

Taken together, these projects represented nearly 3 billion cubic feet per day of additional fuel deliverability into one of the most constrained energy markets in the United States. New England did not merely fail to expand infrastructure. It systematically blocked nearly every major proposal intended to address the region’s growing winter fuel constraints.

Scarcity Was a Policy Choice

The failure of these projects was not primarily technical or economic. The pipelines were proposed because the need was obvious. New England’s dependence on natural gas for electricity generation had been growing for years, while pipeline capacity into the region remained largely stagnant. Grid operators, utilities, and energy companies all understood what was coming: increasing winter reliability concerns, price volatility, and fuel constraints during peak demand periods.

The response from political leadership across much of the Northeast was not driven primarily by engineering, grid operations, or fuel-system realities. It was driven by ideology. Warnings from utilities, grid operators, pipeline companies, and energy experts about growing winter reliability risks were increasingly subordinated to climate targets, electrification mandates, and opposition to fossil fuel infrastructure itself.

Across the region, energy policy became dominated less by people experienced in operating complex energy systems and more by political and regulatory institutions staffed primarily around climate policy, environmental advocacy, and decarbonization goals. The physical realities of fuel deliverability, winter reliability, dispatchable generation, and industrial competitiveness were often treated as secondary concerns or dismissed altogether.

The result was an energy strategy built more around political aspiration than operational reality.

The Constitution Pipeline was effectively killed when New York denied a key Section 401 water quality permit through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Northeast Energy Direct collapsed under a combination of political opposition, regulatory pressure, and deteriorating project economics created by that opposition. Access Northeast, designed largely as an expansion of existing infrastructure to improve winter reliability, met a similar fate.

This was not a coincidence. Opposition to pipeline infrastructure became a central feature of the Northeast’s climate and energy agenda. Politicians openly celebrated blocking these projects as evidence of climate leadership. Around the same time, states accelerated electrification mandates, expanded renewable portfolio requirements, subsidized intermittent generation, and increasingly framed conventional fuel infrastructure itself as the problem.

On the coldest days of the year, when electricity demand rises and renewable output is often reduced by weather conditions, the region still depends heavily on dispatchable thermal generation backed by deliverable fuel. When pipeline gas becomes constrained, the system falls back on imported LNG and oil-fired generation.

New England did not eliminate dependence on fossil fuels. It replaced nearby pipeline gas with imported LNG, oil-fired generation, and some of the highest energy costs in the country.

Maine cannot simply claim to be an innocent bystander in this story. While the biggest pipeline battles were fought in New York and Massachusetts, Maine’s political leadership embraced the same climate-first framework that made fuel infrastructure politically toxic across the Northeast. In 2019, Governor Janet Mills went to the United Nations Climate Action Summit and pledged that Maine would become carbon neutral by 2045. Her administration simultaneously pushed aggressive electrification policies, renewable mandates, and large-scale heat pump adoption while the underlying regional fuel system remained constrained.

Instead of reducing dependence on fossil fuels, New England’s policies often shifted the region toward more expensive and less reliable fossil fuels. Electrification increased winter demand for electricity at the exact same time pipeline constraints limited access to affordable natural gas, forcing the grid to rely more heavily on imported LNG and oil-fired generation during periods of peak stress.

LNG added cost. Oil added cost — and carbon.

Political leaders continued promising rapid decarbonization while the underlying energy system moved in the opposite direction.

The Economic Consequences Were Predictable

New England’s energy policies did not simply affect utility bills. They steadily degraded the region’s broader economic competitiveness.

Energy is not a niche input in a modern economy. It underpins nearly every critical system in the region. Hospitals depend on enormous quantities of electricity, but they also rely heavily on thermal energy for heating, sterilization, laundry, food service, and hot water systems. Federal emergency preparedness standards require healthcare facilities to maintain robust backup power capability and fuel continuity planning because reliability matters more than political slogans during emergencies and winter storms. In practice, many hospitals in Maine and across New England maintain dual-fuel capability and on-site fuel storage precisely because the region’s winter energy system remains vulnerable to fuel constraints during peak demand periods. Manufacturers rely on both electric power and process heat. Schools, municipalities, grocery stores, data centers, warehouses, restaurants, and small businesses all depend on affordable and reliable energy to remain financially viable.

When policymakers deliberately constrain access to low-cost fuel, those costs spread through the entire economy.

That reality hit energy-intensive industries first and hardest. Maine’s paper industry provides perhaps the clearest example. Over the last two decades, roughly fifteen paper mills across the state either closed or significantly curtailed operations. Global competition, changing paper demand, labor costs, and environmental regulations all contributed to those losses, but energy was never a side issue. By constraining access to abundant Appalachian natural gas, New England locked itself into some of the highest and most volatile energy costs in the country. For industries like papermaking, where electricity and thermal fuel are foundational operating costs, those differences compound year after year through lower margins, weaker reinvestment, reduced competitiveness, and eventually closures.

The consequences extended far beyond heavy industry. High electricity prices ripple through healthcare systems, municipal budgets, school systems, and small businesses. A hospital paying millions more annually for electricity eventually passes those costs into healthcare pricing. Municipalities facing rising energy costs pass them into property taxes. Restaurants, retailers, manufacturers, and small businesses absorb higher operating expenses that ultimately show up in consumer prices.

Energy costs do not remain confined to utility bills. They spread through the entire economy.

The bitter irony is that many of these outcomes were foreseeable. ISO-New England repeatedly warned about fuel security concerns and winter reliability risks. Pipeline developers proposed multiple projects designed specifically to increase deliverable fuel into the region. Utilities and energy market participants understood exactly what constrained pipeline capacity would do to winter gas and electricity pricing.

The region knew the economic direction of these policies long before many of the consequences fully arrived.

What Did This Cost New England?

It is impossible to calculate precisely how much New England paid for choosing energy scarcity over infrastructure. No one can rerun the last decade with the Constitution Pipeline, Northeast Energy Direct, and Access Northeast all in service.

But the scale is enormous.

Natural gas frequently sets the marginal price of electricity in ISO-New England. When pipeline constraints tighten during winter, natural gas prices spike sharply and electricity prices follow almost immediately behind. ISO-New England has warned about this relationship for years through repeated discussions around fuel security, winter reliability, and constrained gas deliverability.

Because New England consumes roughly 120 to 130 million megawatt-hours of electricity annually, even relatively small reductions in winter natural gas pricing can produce enormous regional savings.

The combined capacity of Constitution, Northeast Energy Direct, and Access Northeast would have represented nearly 3 billion cubic feet per day of additional fuel deliverability into constrained Northeast markets. That is an enormous amount of supply in a region where winter gas scarcity routinely drives both natural gas and electricity price spikes.

Instead of accessing abundant nearby Appalachian gas, New England increasingly relied on imported LNG tied to volatile global pricing. In 2022 alone, LNG facilities serving the region supplied roughly 34 billion cubic feet of gas into New England markets. During winter scarcity events, New England natural gas prices often traded many multiples above benchmark U.S. gas prices.

The scale of the excess costs becomes staggering very quickly.

If New England imported roughly 34 billion cubic feet of LNG-related supply at winter pricing premiums averaging even $10 per MMBtu above nearby Appalachian gas, the region effectively overspent by roughly $340 million in a single year on fuel alone. At a $15 differential, the number approaches half a billion dollars annually. Over a decade, the excess cost of relying on imported LNG instead of abundant nearby pipeline gas compounds into many billions of dollars before even considering the downstream effects on electricity pricing.

And electricity is where the costs explode.

New England consumes roughly 120 to 130 million megawatt-hours of electricity annually. Because natural gas often sets the marginal price of power across the region, even modest reductions in winter gas pricing produce enormous savings in wholesale electricity markets. A sustained reduction of just $5 per megawatt-hour would lower regional electricity costs by roughly $600 million annually. A $10 reduction approaches $1.2 billion per year. During severe winter pricing events, the impacts become dramatically larger.

The direct impact on individual households is harder to calculate precisely because energy costs ripple through multiple systems simultaneously — electricity prices, heating fuel prices, municipal taxes, healthcare costs, food distribution, manufacturing, and small business operating costs.

But the broad direction is unmistakable.

New England families paid more for electricity because constrained pipeline capacity increased winter natural gas and wholesale power prices. Families heating with oil or propane faced additional exposure because regional energy scarcity increased competition across winter fuel markets. At the same time, rising energy costs filtered into healthcare systems, property taxes, consumer goods, and local business pricing throughout the regional economy.

Energy costs do not remain confined to utility bills. They spread through the entire economy.

Every hospital bill, property tax bill, grocery bill, manufacturing payroll, and restaurant menu in New England sits downstream of energy costs.

Those costs did not fall equally across the economy. Large industrial facilities absorbed millions of dollars in additional annual energy expense. Hospitals and universities paid more to operate critical facilities. Municipalities passed higher utility costs into local property taxes. Small businesses and households absorbed rising electricity and heating bills that steadily eroded affordability throughout the region.

Over a decade, the cumulative effect of higher electricity prices alone reaches into the tens of billions of dollars. Once higher heating costs, lost industrial competitiveness, municipal energy burdens, healthcare expenses, and broader economic impacts are included, the total economic cost of New England’s energy policies reaches well into the hundreds of billions of dollars.

The irony is that the Northeast accepted these costs voluntarily while sitting only a few hundred miles from some of the most abundant and affordable natural gas resources in the world.

At the same time New England constrained major fuel infrastructure projects, the region spent tens of billions of dollars subsidizing renewable generation, electrification programs, offshore wind procurement, transmission expansion, grid restructuring, and decarbonization initiatives intended to transform the energy system. Yet despite those enormous expenditures, the region still entered nearly every winter dependent on constrained natural gas pipelines, imported LNG, and oil-fired generation to maintain reliability during periods of peak demand. The deeper irony is that the pipelines designed to address New England’s underlying fuel deliverability problem would have cost only a fraction of what the region ultimately spent attempting to work around that problem instead. After years of massive investment, New England still requires the very fuel infrastructure it chose not to build in the first place.

Reality Is Forcing a Reconsideration

The irony is difficult to miss.

A decade after projects like the Constitution Pipeline were blocked in the name of climate policy, the underlying problems they were designed to solve have only become more obvious. New England still faces winter fuel constraints. Electricity prices remain among the highest in the country. Oil-fired generation still appears during periods of system stress. LNG imports remain critical during cold weather. At the same time, the region continues pushing electrification policies that increase dependence on an already constrained winter energy system.

The underlying physics of the system never changed.

Now the politics may be changing.

Williams is again pursuing the Constitution Pipeline. Recent reporting says Williams is targeting reinstatement of federal approvals by 2026, with potential in-service by late 2027, while federal regulators have reopened environmental review. Reuters has also reported that Williams is working with federal and state regulators to revive Constitution and NESE after years of state-permitting fights, and that Williams described these projects as essential to addressing persistent Northeast gas supply constraints that have raised costs and increased reliance on higher-emission fuels.

That shift did not happen because politicians suddenly rediscovered engineering or energy economics. It happened because reality became harder to ignore.

The Ukraine war exposed the fragility of global LNG markets and the geopolitical risks associated with energy scarcity. More recently, rising tensions involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz reinforced how vulnerable globally traded fuel markets can become during periods of geopolitical instability. New England increasingly tied portions of its winter energy security to those same global supply chains despite sitting only a few hundred miles from some of the largest natural gas reserves in the world.

At the same time, ISO-New England continued issuing warnings about fuel security and winter reliability. Electricity demand forecasts climbed as electrification accelerated and data center growth increased projected system loads. Meanwhile, consumers and businesses across the region continued absorbing some of the highest energy costs in the United States.

Eventually, energy costs became too large and too visible for the public to ignore. Electricity bills rose. Heating costs climbed. Businesses absorbed higher operating expenses while households across the region devoted larger portions of their budgets simply to keeping the lights on and their homes warm.

Even more remarkable, some of the same political leaders and utilities that once opposed expanded fuel infrastructure are now quietly acknowledging the region’s growing reliability and affordability problems. The conversation has shifted from whether fuel constraints exist to how long the Northeast can continue operating under them.

That does not mean Constitution will ultimately be built. Governors like Kathy Hochul and Maura Healey still possess significant political and regulatory tools capable of slowing or obstructing the project. New York’s Section 401 permitting authority remains a major obstacle, and political opposition to new fossil fuel infrastructure remains deeply embedded across much of the Northeast.

Maine’s next governor will play a meaningful role in shaping the outcome of the Constitution Pipeline debate. While Maine does not control New York permitting decisions, governors influence regional energy priorities through public advocacy, ISO-New England policy discussions, interstate coordination, and direct engagement with federal agencies such as FERC and the U.S. Department of Energy. A governor focused on affordability, reliability, and industrial competitiveness rather than symbolic climate positioning will help push the Northeast toward a more realistic conversation about fuel security and energy costs.

More fundamentally, the Constitution Pipeline fight increasingly raises broader questions about interstate commerce, federal authority, and whether individual states should be able to block major energy infrastructure projects carrying significant regional economic and reliability implications. Those tensions are likely to intensify if winter reliability concerns and energy costs continue rising across the Northeast.

But the environment surrounding the project is undeniably different today than it was ten years ago.

The region has now lived with the consequences of constrained infrastructure long enough to see where the policies actually led: higher prices, greater dependence on LNG and oil, weakened industrial competitiveness, and a grid increasingly stretched between political ambition and physical reality.

Physics waited patiently while politics ran the meeting.

New England Still Has a Choice

The most remarkable part of this story is that New England’s energy problems were never primarily caused by a lack of resources, technology, or wealth. The region sits near some of the most abundant natural gas reserves in the world. It possesses a highly educated workforce, sophisticated financial markets, world-class universities, and enormous engineering capability.

What it lacked was the political willingness to align energy policy with physical reality.

For more than a decade, the Northeast pursued an energy strategy built around restricting the infrastructure required to deliver affordable and reliable fuel into the region. Policymakers treated pipelines themselves as the problem while assuming the underlying realities of winter reliability, industrial competitiveness, and fuel deliverability could somehow be engineered away through mandates, subsidies, and political ambition.

They could not.

The result was a system that became more expensive, more globally exposed, and increasingly dependent on LNG and oil during periods of peak winter stress. LNG added cost. Oil added cost — and carbon. Meanwhile, households, businesses, hospitals, manufacturers, municipalities, and industrial employers absorbed the cumulative economic consequences of those decisions year after year.

The deeper lesson extends beyond pipelines alone.

Modern economies do not function without large-scale, reliable, and affordable energy infrastructure. Every serious industrial economy in the world ultimately bends back toward this reality no matter how ambitious the political rhetoric becomes. The laws of physics, fuel logistics, grid stability, and industrial economics do not disappear because policymakers wish them away.

That is why the possible revival of the Constitution Pipeline matters far beyond a single project. It represents a broader test of whether New England is finally willing to reconnect its energy policies with engineering, economics, and operational reality.

Because the central contradiction never disappeared. New England sits only a few hundred miles from some of the largest natural gas reserves in the world, yet continues to struggle with high energy prices, winter fuel constraints, LNG imports, and oil-fired generation during periods of peak demand. None of those outcomes were inevitable. They were the result of political decisions that constrained the infrastructure required to deliver abundant, affordable energy into the region.

For years, political leaders promised that mandates, subsidies, and electrification targets could overcome the physical realities of fuel deliverability and grid reliability. But modern energy systems do not operate on aspiration. LNG added cost. Oil added cost — and carbon. Electricity prices rose. Industrial competitiveness weakened. Households, businesses, hospitals, municipalities, and manufacturers absorbed the consequences year after year while the region’s politicians and climate special interest groups celebrated the policies that helped produce them.

The lesson here extends beyond pipelines alone. When governments subordinate engineering and economics to ideology for long enough, reality eventually reasserts itself — usually through higher prices, weaker competitiveness, and declining resilience.

New England was never energy-poor. It chose energy scarcity.

The region could still choose differently.