Should your town council have the power to tell you what fuel you’re allowed to use to heat your home or power your business?

That’s the question at the heart of LD 556 – The Maine Energy Choice Act. It’s simple: the bill would prohibit any town or city in Maine from banning lawful energy sources like natural gas, oil, or wood. It doesn’t mess with building codes. It doesn’t tell municipalities where wires or pipes can go. It just says you—not your town council—get to decide how you heat your home or run your shop.

Seems like common sense. So why am I writing?

Because when we let towns ban fuels, we lose jobs, we lose tax base, and we get no closer to our climate goals.

Look at what just happened in Thomaston. Dragon Cement shut down its production facility. Why? Because it couldn’t get access to natural gas. The company said that Rockland’s fierce opposition to a gas line killed the project. That line would have let Dragon replace petroleum coke, old tires, and waste carpet with cleaner-burning natural gas—cutting their CO₂ emissions by nearly 80%. Cleaner, more efficient, and more competitive. But that wasn’t good enough for Rockland’s council. They opposed it, the gas utility backed out, and Maine lost:

· 65 good manufacturing jobs

· $1.78 million/year in tax revenue

· And our last remaining cement production facility.

All because one town said no to natural gas.

This is what happens when ideology replaces economics. When the free market is rigged by policy, prices go up, jobs go away, and emissions don’t improve.

Maine’s paper industry is another example. In 1995, we had 23 operating mills. Today, just three. The last two to close—Madison Paper and Pixelle in Jay—both cited high electricity prices as one of the key reasons they left. When you restrict fuel choice and jack up energy costs, you don’t get decarbonization. You get deindustrialization.

What happens if your town decides to ban gas, oil, or wood?

· Can a fixed‑income senior afford a $15,000 heat‑pump conversion?

· Can a small machine shop retool its whole process to run on electricity?

· Should Meme and Papa freeze in February so the council can feel good about itself?

· Should a local business lay off workers to comply with someone’s climate agenda?

Should any town have that kind of power?

According to a recent poll, 87 % of Mainers say the answer is no—they want the freedom to choose how they heat their homes and run their businesses.

That’s what LD 556 is about. It doesn’t ban anything. It doesn’t stop clean‑energy promotion or incentives. It simply says no town can remove lawful energy choices from the table.

So why hasn’t it passed?

Because after sailing through committee with bipartisan support… after passing the House with a commanding bipartisan vote… the Democratic leadership in the House hit the brakes.

· House Majority Leader Matt Moonen (D–Portland) ordered the bill “tabled”, halting it until he decides to release it.

· When another legislator tried to move it off the table, Speaker Ryan Fecteau (D–Biddeford) invented a rule saying only Moonen could un‑table it.

· Now it sits… waiting for the legislature to return next week.

Assuming the House follows its majority and LD 556 moves on, the Senate fight begins. Leadership in that chamber is reportedly pressing key Democrats—especially Sen. Tim Nangle (D–Windham, Casco, Raymond, part of Westbrook)—to flip their votes and sink the bill.

You have to ask: why are they so desperate to kill this?

Because they want the power to ban fuels. To come after your oil furnace. Your gas boiler. Your wood stove.

LD 556 is about choice. Your choice.

If you live in Sen. Nangle’s district, call him—and tell him to stand strong.

Call your House Rep and Senator and remind them who they work for.

Do it before Wednesday.

Because it’s your boiler, your choice—and that shouldn’t be up for debate.