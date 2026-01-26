This weekend’s cold snap put large parts of the U.S. power grid under real stress — ERCOT, PJM, and ISO-New England all at the same time. Different markets. Different operators. Same outcome.

This wasn’t a modeling exercise. It was a real-world stress test of how our electric system behaves when temperatures fall into the single digits and demand spikes across entire regions. And the results were predictable.

Winter peak load doesn’t show up on sunny afternoons. It shows up early in the morning and again in the evening — exactly when solar output is minimal. As cloud cover and snow moved in, day-over-day solar production dropped further. Installed capacity still looks impressive on PowerPoint. Availability at peak is what actually matters.

During the most stressed periods Sunday evening, dispatchable resources — natural gas, coal, nuclear, and oil — supplied roughly 85–90% of actual generation across large parts of the Eastern Interconnection and Texas. Wind and solar combined were under 10%. Battery storage barely registered. This wasn’t a 15-minute balancing issue. It was a multi-day energy problem. Batteries are useful grid tools. They are not winter energy.

The pattern repeated across regions. ERCOT leaned heavily on natural gas, which supplied roughly 65% of generation, with gas, coal, and nuclear together around 86%, while maintaining roughly 14 GW of reserve margin — mostly gas. PJM had nearly 21 GW of generation offline due to cold and fuel constraints, triggering emergency actions and wholesale prices spiking into the thousands. ISO-New England saw gas constrained and turned sharply toward oil.

That brings us to a moment that tells the whole story.

At 5pm on Sunday, 1/25/26, with temperatures around 3°F in Portland, Maine (wind chills below zero), ISO-New England’s generation mix was roughly 37% oil and only about 25% natural gas. Oil was leading the grid. That is not normal. It happens only when winter fuel constraints bite hard.

At that same moment, the newly completed NECEC transmission line — built amid enormous controversy to bring hydropower into New England — was flowing power north toward Québec.

When systems are stressed, regions protect their own load first.

Québec protected Québec.

New England burned oil.

And this isn’t a one-day event. Forecasts for southern Maine show highs stuck in the teens and low 20s for much of the week, with overnight lows in the single digits and below-zero wind chills. That matters. Sustained cold keeps heating demand elevated for days at a time, not just during a single peak hour. Solar stays largely unavailable during the morning and evening peaks, gas systems remain under pressure, and grid stress becomes cumulative. This is exactly the kind of extended winter pattern that exposes whether an energy system is built for reliability or for headlines.

Wholesale electricity prices surged into the thousands of dollars per megawatt-hour. Emergency authorities were invoked to keep generators running. More than a million customers lost power nationwide from storm damage and grid stress. None of this surprised anyone who actually works in energy. This is how power systems behave during extreme cold.

This wasn’t a failure of renewables. Wind and solar contributed what they could. But this weekend was a reminder of their role. Wind, solar, batteries — and even imports — are supplements. They do not replace dispatchable generation or fuel security. Cold snaps don’t care about installed capacity. They care about what shows up hour after hour. They care about stored fuel. They care about firm capacity. They care about delivery infrastructure.

There’s a deeper implication here that’s hard to avoid.

If extreme cold requires us to maintain nearly the same fleet of dispatchable thermal generation — gas, oil, coal, nuclear — then wind and solar are not replacing that system. They’re being layered on top of it. We are paying to build and operate two grids at once: one intermittent, one firm.

That’s not a transition. That’s duplication.

Solar and wind don’t fail because they’re poorly engineered. They fail because weather-driven resources cannot be relied upon during the worst weather windows. Adding more capacity doesn’t change that. It just increases the amount of infrastructure that goes idle precisely when reliability matters most.

If we still need gas plants for winter peaks, pipelines for fuel delivery, oil as backup, and emergency authorities to keep generators running, then wind and solar aren’t reducing system risk. They’re increasing system cost.

And here’s the uncomfortable policy reality.

We’re being told to electrify everything — especially heating — while simultaneously restricting pipelines, retiring dispatchable plants, opposing transmission, and assuming imports will fill the gaps. This weekend showed exactly how fragile that thinking is.

Here’s what that produced in Maine: Québec curtailed exports, NECEC flowed power north, and ISO-New England burned oil — providing nearly 40% of electricity at peak when demand surged.

Winter doesn’t care about transition plans.

It doesn’t care about vision statements.

It cares about what shows up at 6am when it’s in the single digits and the wind chill is below zero.

This weekend made that painfully clear.