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Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
Oct 7

Bottom line. Democrats have raised electricity bills for Mainers 72% since 2020. Remember that as you pay your monthly bill to CMP

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JEFF Preble's avatar
JEFF Preble
Oct 9

As usual, Matt lays out his case very clearly and concisely.

The question is, how do we get lawmakers to understand that they don’t know what they’re doing and they are creating the problems that we have in Maine.

The next question is getting voters to understand that these problems were caused by the existing lawmakers of the last 30 years, but particularly the last eight!

Jeff Preble

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