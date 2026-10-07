When pipelines cannot meet demand, New England buys gas delivered by ship.

Maine’s Office of the Public Advocate released an explanation of rising electricity costs on October 7. By its calculation, CMP residential electricity rates have risen about 72% since October 2020. That is a substantial increase for families already struggling with costs.

For years, Augusta has encouraged Mainers to heat their homes and drive their cars with electricity while committing them to pay for new energy projects. Now affordability has become an urgent concern. We need to examine how those decisions affected both the cost of energy and our ability to keep the lights on.

The Public Advocate identifies the charges driving higher bills. But the consequences reach beyond what families pay each month. Expensive energy makes it harder for Maine and New England businesses to compete, expand and attract new investment. We need to examine whether our energy policies are lowering costs and strengthening the regional economy or making it more expensive to live and do business here.

The largest increase, according to the Public Advocate, comes from natural gas prices. But there is a difference between a shortage of gas and a problem getting it delivered. I ran into that distinction recently while renovating a bathroom. A mistake kept the tile order out of the supplier’s system, delaying the job for several weeks. The tile was available. It just never reached my bathroom.

Constraining pipelines does not make demand disappear. Homes still need heat, and power plants still need fuel. When pipelines cannot deliver enough gas, we buy imported liquefied natural gas, or LNG, to cover the shortfall. That puts New England in competition with Europe and Asia for shiploads of fuel while abundant domestic gas remains close by. In January 2023, LNG imported into Everett, Massachusetts, cost nearly twelve times the national natural gas benchmark. The Public Advocate identifies higher natural gas prices as the largest driver of the electricity rate increase, but does not explain how pipeline constraints leave us dependent on this expensive workaround. Customers deserve to understand the decisions behind that dependence, not just the resulting charge on their bills.

Governors cannot say they weren’t warned. In January 2015, ISO New England said: “Often, the natural gas pipelines are running full, with no room for additional gas for power generators.” Nearly twelve years later, customers are still paying for that bottleneck. Regional leaders owe us an explanation of why it remains unresolved, and how that failure to act has directly impacted gas and electric costs for Mainers and New Englanders.

That same year, Maura Healey’s office argued that additional gas capacity was unnecessary to meet the region’s electricity reliability needs. She later welcomed the court decision rejecting a financing mechanism for pipeline expansion. Her office favored efficiency and other alternatives over additional pipeline capacity. A decade later, the delivery bottleneck remains. Customers deserve to know whether that approach delivered the promised affordability and what continuing to live with those constraints has cost.

Now, as governor, Healey is asking Washington to speed up an Algonquin pipeline expansion to improve affordability. That is welcome. But the need to deliver enough gas should have received that urgency a decade ago. Customers deserve to know what the delay has cost them.

Governor Mills went to the United Nations in 2019 to announce Maine’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2045. That commitment deserved a clear accounting of what customers would pay and how dependable energy would be supplied along the way. Announcing a climate target on an international stage is easy. Keeping homes warm, businesses competitive and electricity affordable is the responsibility governors should be judged on.

Maine cannot solve the regional gas delivery problem alone. But we should be pressing for solutions, and natural gas should be part of our affordability plan. Maine’s own energy department’s current fuel comparison lists gas substantially below electric heating, including heat pumps. Actual savings depend on the provider and equipment efficiency, but expanding access to gas belongs in the discussion alongside electrification.

The Public Advocate also says wind and solar help lower wholesale electricity prices. They can. When they produce electricity, other plants burn less fuel. But lower wholesale prices do not, by themselves, tell us whether customers’ total bills are lower.

Wind and solar can produce electricity cheaply when conditions are right. But we need electricity when we turn on the heat, cook dinner or open a business, not just when the weather cooperates. Dependable generation has to be available to cover the difference, and customers pay to keep it ready even when it isn’t running. Fuel savings matter, but the question is whether those savings outweigh the cost of adding wind and solar while maintaining that dependable supply. Mainers deserve a comparison of the full costs. The release does not provide one.

Then there is community solar. According to the Public Advocate, stranded costs account for roughly 14% of the bill increase, with almost all of that increase tied to the program. The release emphasizes that the other 86% comes from elsewhere.

Other expenses rising more does not make community solar a good deal. In June 2025, the Public Advocate projected that Maine’s expanded net energy billing program would cost customers more than $234 million that year alone. The office estimated that reforms would save more than $1.2 billion over sixteen years. That is welcome, but savings from changing the original deal do not tell us how much customers will still pay.

Closing the program to new projects does not end the existing commitments. Maine law provides eligible commercial and institutional participants at least twenty years of credits, and the PUC has established payment schedules extending through 2046. Mainers deserve a clear accounting of what they have paid, what remains and what they receive in return. Describing solar as 14% of the increase does not convey the size or length of that obligation.

Storm costs deserve the same scrutiny. CMP should justify what it spends restoring service, and we should examine what it would cost to prevent more damage. Emergency repairs are expensive. So are outages for businesses that cannot operate and families trying to stay warm.

Connecting wind and solar farms takes money, crews and equipment. These connections are the electrical equivalent of building extension cords. Some costs are charged directly to customers. Even when developers pay upfront, they seek to recover that investment through electricity sales or ratepayer-funded programs. Writing the first check does not necessarily mean bearing the final cost.

Strengthening existing poles, wires and substations requires resources too. We should examine how the demands of connecting new generation affect the work needed to protect existing service. Resilience matters. We can pay now to reduce storm damage and outages, or pay later for emergency repairs while customers sit without power.

These decisions affect more than household bills. Businesses competing with companies elsewhere have to absorb higher energy costs, raise prices or find savings somewhere else. Affordable, dependable energy should be part of our economic development strategy. We should judge energy policy by what it costs families and what it means for jobs and investment.

The Public Advocate can help by examining the full costs of these policies alongside utility spending. Show us how the alternatives compare, what we can change and what those changes would save. This release is a useful start toward that discussion.

Governors and lawmakers should apply that same scrutiny to their own decisions. Before committing customers to the next project or program, show the full cost and compare the alternatives. Affordability needs to guide those decisions from the beginning. Mainers cannot afford to have it discovered afterward.