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Daniel Kish's avatar
Daniel Kish
Sep 30

Especially interesting given that Maine consumed more electricity in 2005 than it does today. Get less, pay more.

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Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
Sep 28

In Maine, we are at a tipping point where energy reality overtakes green transition hyperbole

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