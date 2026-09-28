Maine Mall and its parking lots, seen from above. My estimate for Maine’s ground-mounted solar projects covers about 160 times this area.

Election Day is less than six weeks away. Suppose the ballot asked you to approve more than 100 million solar panels and 2,700 wind turbines across New England, at a construction cost of $300 billion to $500 billion. Would you vote for it?

Before I voted, I’d want to know how much land and ocean this would take. Could we build the lines, batteries and backup power plants in time? And what would it do to my electric bill and taxes?

There is no such question on the ballot. But there are candidates who support the climate mandates that require this construction, whether they understand the full implications or not. Voting for them means continuing down this path.

Maine requires net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. It also requires 90 percent of the electricity sold here to come from renewable sources by 2040. Other New England states have their own mandates, but we all use the same grid. Maine will help pay for projects across the region, not just the ones built here.

What happens on the coldest night?

More electric heat and more electric vehicles mean much more demand for electricity. Maine projects that its annual electricity use will more than double by 2050. But the test isn’t how much power we need over a whole year. It’s whether we can keep the lights and heat on during the coldest winter evening, even if a power plant or transmission line fails.

New England’s all-time record for electricity demand is about 28,000 megawatts, set during a summer heat wave. ISO New England has modeled a winter peak of 57,000 megawatts by 2050. That is twice the record we have ever had to meet. On a winter evening, solar produces nothing. Wind may be low, too. Where will the rest of the power come from?

What would we have to build?

Maine’s offshore wind goal would mean about 200 enormous turbines. Each would stand nearly as high as Boston’s Prudential Tower, with blades about the length of a football field. My estimate also includes 120 onshore turbines, each a little taller than the Washington Monument.

Then there is solar: 4 million to 5 million panels in Maine alone. That is roughly three panels for every person in the state. If most go into ground-mounted projects, they would take up an estimated 25 square miles of land. Picture the Maine Mall and its parking lots. Now picture enough of them to fill that space 160 times.

Across New England, my estimate comes to more than 100 million solar panels, over six for every person in the region, and 2,700 wind turbines. The offshore turbines alone would occupy an estimated 5,400 square miles of ocean, more area than all the land in Connecticut.

On my first flight as a C-130 aircraft commander, I was number 18 in an 18-plane formation taking off from Aviano, Italy. By the time I got airborne, the wakes from the planes ahead had disturbed the air so badly that I had the controls against the stops and still couldn’t make the airplane turn. The airplane would hardly fly until I got clear of their wakes.

Wind turbines have a wake problem, too. A turbine takes energy out of the wind, leaving slower, turbulent air for the turbines behind it. They produce less electricity as a result. European researchers have found that wakes can even reach neighboring wind farms. To get the power we’re counting on, developers would have to put more space between projects, build more turbines, or both. My 5,400-square-mile estimate may not be enough.

And we still have to hook everything up. Offshore wind needs cables to bring power ashore. Wind and solar projects in northern Maine need lines to carry electricity to customers farther south. Neighborhood grids would have to handle more electric heat and vehicle charging. We would need batteries to move power from one part of the day to another and power plants that can run through days of cold, dark weather with little wind.

Grid Strategies estimates that the U.S. needs 5,000 miles of new high-voltage transmission lines each year. A separate estimate based on National Renewable Energy Laboratory modeling puts it at about 7,000 miles. We built just 888 miles in 2024. Every new line needs a route, permits, wire, equipment and trained crews. The mandates are written. We still need the workers to build the lines, build the factories, and make the equipment.

What would it cost?

I estimate that the wind and solar projects, batteries, transmission lines, grid upgrades and backup power plants would cost $300 billion to $500 billion to build across New England. About $25 billion to $45 billion of that construction would be in Maine. We would also pay a share of projects built in the other five states. ISO New England has separately put regional transmission upgrades at $23 billion to $26 billion under its 57,000-megawatt scenario.

Maine’s average residential electricity price rose 36 percent from May 2024 to May 2025, the largest increase in the country. Costs from community solar are already showing up on CMP bills. We still have to maintain the grid we have and repair it after storms while we pay to build this new system. Most of that construction hasn’t even begun.

If you think your electric bill is high now, you ain’t seen nothing yet.