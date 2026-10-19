Illustrative photograph.

What Is Augusta Doing to Nana Now?

Nana’s boiler is making an odd noise.

Nana is fictional, but her issue is real for plenty of Mainers. She’s 78, lives on a fixed income, and her service company says the oil boiler needs replaced. She’s used her dealer for more than 40 years and trusts him. Augusta wants her to choose heat pumps. Nana wants to know what she can afford to buy and run.

Her oil dealer gives her a price for a new boiler. There’s also a gas line in her street, and the gas company will install the service line at no charge and offers rebates toward the new equipment. She gets a heat-pump estimate, too, with rebates from Efficiency Maine.

Nana needs to replace the boiler either way. She compares what each system costs after rebates and what she’ll pay to keep her house warm every winter.

They promised affordability

Governor Janet Mills called high-performance heat pumps “affordable, efficient, easy to use, and accessible.” Hannah Pingree, explaining the administration’s installation goal in 2020, said heat pumps lowered energy bills by an average of $300 to $600 a year. That estimate concerned replacing oil heat in a typical home.

Maine Won’t Wait specifically targeted low-income households. Its original plan called for installing at least 15,000 heat pumps in income-eligible homes by 2025. The updated plan raised the goal to 40,000 in low-income homes by 2030. I wish they would focus more on how to get those 40,000 homeowners out of low-income status, but that’s another Substack.

But counting heat pumps doesn’t tell us whether those families got the most affordable heating system available to them.

What the state’s own numbers show

Start with the Energy Office’s heating-cost reports.

Using the October 5 prices, here’s what the same amount of useful heat costs:

Heat pumps beat oil at these prices. Gas beats both. Even the highest gas figure is below the lowest heat-pump figure.

When Maine Won’t Wait was released in December 2020, Maine’s average residential electricity price was 16.52 cents per kilowatt-hour. By July 2026, it was 32.41 cents. That’s a 96% increase. Electricity has nearly doubled in price while Augusta has been encouraging families like Nana’s to depend on it not only for lights, but also for their heating.

Even with that electricity price explosion, this fall’s oil spike makes heat pumps look attractive in comparison. The state reported oil at $3.34 a gallon in October 2025 and $5.97 this October. Its heat-pump cost estimate changed relatively little. Much of the improvement against oil came from oil becoming more expensive.

Gas prices can spike too. Last February, the highest reported gas price reached about $45 per million Btu for one month. It fell to about $25 in March and below $23 in April.

Nana needs to consider the whole heating season and the years ahead. A rebate reduces the purchase price once. It does not pay the heating bills every winter.

And homeowners whose systems still work have another question: Will the savings ever repay the cost of replacing equipment they already own?

How government adds to the cost

Efficiency Maine’s rebates are paid for by ratepayers and taxpayers. Putting policy costs in your electric bill lets politicians collect the money without calling it a tax. You blame CMP for the bill, while they take credit for the rebate. They’ve made sure their names are on the giveaway and somebody else’s name is on the charge.

RGGI adds a government charge to electricity made from gas and oil. The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative puts a price on power plants’ carbon dioxide emissions. That adds to the cost of producing electricity. Nana pays through her electric bill.

How much? About $63 a year for a CMP standard-offer customer using 600 kilowatt-hours a month, based on the PUC’s 2025 figures.

New England gets more than half its electricity from natural gas. Switching to a heat pump doesn’t eliminate the gas burned to keep Nana warm. It moves that burning to the power plant, where RGGI adds another cost.

And the charge is set to keep climbing. Under the proposed changes starting in 2027, RGGI’s minimum carbon price would rise automatically by 7% every year. Power plants pay the charge. Customers pay through their electric bills. No new annual legislative vote required.

The Renewable Portfolio Standard adds another expense. Maine requires suppliers to pay for a growing share of production from sources the state favors, including wind and solar. The PUC’s figures put that cost at about $68 a year for the same household.

Here’s how it works. A wind farm in another New England state produces electricity on a windy afternoon. It can sell the electricity to one buyer and separately sell another buyer the right to count that production toward a state mandate. Nana’s supplier can buy that right without buying the electricity.

That night, the wind dies and gas and oil plants supply much of the power. The afternoon’s wind production still counts toward the annual requirement. Nana pays for meeting the mandate and for the plants keeping her warm when the wind isn’t blowing.

Maine’s requirement rises from 63% this year to 80% in 2030. Other states compete for the same credits. Unless eligible generation grows fast enough, that competition pushes credit prices higher. That future expense belongs in Nana’s heating decision, too.

If we add more wind and solar, we also have to pay for the wires and equipment to connect them. Those costs reach Nana’s electric bill, too.

Efficiency Maine’s assessment adds about $42 a year at that household’s usage. Together with RGGI and the portfolio standard, that’s roughly $173 already in the annual bill, before solar subsidies and other policy costs.

And that assumes Nana hasn’t electrified her heating and driving. Suppose she starts at 600 kilowatt-hours a month. Add about 5,000 kilowatt-hours a year for heat pumps and another 3,300 for an electric car driven 10,000 miles and charged at home.

Now she’s buying roughly 1,300 kilowatt-hours a month, averaged over the year. Her winter use would be higher. At the same estimated charges, that $173 becomes about $375 annually. She buys less oil and gasoline, but more than doubles the electricity on which these costs are collected.

Augusta wants her to buy more electricity while its policies add costs to every kilowatt-hour she buys.

Solar credits and contracts add more. Under net energy billing, state rules require utilities to provide solar credits. Customers cover the cost left after accounting for the electricity and other benefits received. When state-directed power contracts pay more than the electricity is worth on the market, customers cover that difference, too.

The alternative net energy billing tariff increases payments by 2.25% annually. Those increases happen without another legislative vote.

Restricting pipelines makes winter fuel more expensive. Opposition to pipeline expansion has helped leave New England short of winter gas delivery capacity. Imported liquefied natural gas fills part of the gap, exposing us to global prices and shipping availability.

That affects gas used in home heating and power generation. Electricity suppliers also account for winter fuel costs when pricing contracts covering the year. Nana doesn’t escape those costs by switching to electric heat.

The wires and backup plants cost money, too. ISO New England modeled up to $26 billion in transmission investment through 2050 under state-provided assumptions about electrification and the generation mix. That doesn’t include distribution upgrades in our communities.

Customers also pay to keep dependable generating capacity available when wind and solar aren’t producing enough. Quoting a price for electricity from a turbine or panel leaves out what it costs to keep supplying electricity when that equipment can’t.

Taxpayers help pay for the projects. Federal production and investment tax credits help finance eligible projects. They can lower what developers need to charge, but taxpayers supply the money. Moving an expense from the electric bill to the federal budget doesn’t make it disappear.

Nana pays as a ratepayer and a taxpayer. She deserves the full cost before officials tell her their preferred system is cheap.

Now they want customers to pay upfront for gas connections

In the PUC’s “Future of Natural Gas” proceeding, the Public Advocate wants to end the allowances gas utilities use to connect new customers.

Today, the utility invests in the connection and recovers approved costs through rates over time. The new customer helps pay for the system. That is how regulated utilities have long operated.

The proposal would put the connection cost on the new customer upfront. For families like Nana’s, that could make gas unaffordable before they ever get a heating bill. It could effectively stop growth and leave existing customers with fewer people sharing the system’s costs.

If affordability is the goal, why make the most affordable option harder to get?

Augusta would use ratepayer and taxpayer money to subsidize Nana’s electric heating while preventing the gas utility from spreading the cost of connecting her over time. Someone should explain how that makes energy more affordable for Nana, and all Mainers.

Nana has been paying bills and making decisions longer than many of these officials have been alive. Give her the actual costs and let her choose how to heat her house. She doesn’t need Augusta to make an affordable option unaffordable, then call what’s left a choice.

Augusta can count the heat pumps. Nana has to count what’s left of her Social Security check after paying to stay warm.