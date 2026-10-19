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JEFF Preble's avatar
JEFF Preble
Oct 19

What a great column as usual you get to the point concisely and with facts. My thought is the politicians don’t care about Nana. They only care about getting reelected.

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Roger Caiazza's avatar
Roger Caiazza
8d

Good post. Sadly, RGGI is even worse than you describe. The RGGI states approved a cap trajectory that cuts allowances by more than 10 percent of the 2025 budget each year from 2027 through 2033, a pace the region has never sustained. Emissions have been flat since 2019. My analysis shows that the allowance bank could run out as early as 2032, at which point affected generators must shut down or operate out of compliance. A cap does not create zero-emissions alternatives. When the alternatives are not available, a cap only raises prices until there are no allowances left. This is already affecting prices. The 2021 RGGI allowance price was $9.30 and the most recent auction cleared at $37.65. Details included in this post:

https://pragmaticenvironmentalistofnewyork.blog/2026/10/19/new-yorkers-for-clean-power-testimony-ignores-the-costs/

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