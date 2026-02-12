On February 12, Maine Governor Janet Mills cut the ribbon on Cross Town Energy Storage in Gorham — New England’s largest standalone battery facility at 175 megawatts (MW).

She said the batteries would “charge up with cheaper electricity generated by solar and wind projects, and then distribute that energy onto the grid when demand for electricity is higher.”

That statement is not true in any meaningful winter scenario in New England.

It would be true in a very specific situation: a mild April afternoon, strong wind, low demand, excess renewable generation flooding the grid, prices collapsing, and batteries soaking it up before selling it back during the evening ramp.

That happens in California in the spring.

It is not what happens in Maine in winter — and we just proved that during Storm Fern, January 24–27.

From January 24–27, Storm Fern stress-tested the New England grid — and this wasn’t some isolated cold snap. It had already been bitterly cold before the storm arrived, and we only recently saw daytime temperatures climb back above freezing. Oil hit 40% of total generation. Natural gas was constrained by pipeline limits. Wind was marginal. Solar was almost nonexistent. The $1.6 billion New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) — what most Mainers call the CMP Corridor — went dark and reversed flow, sending oil-generated electrons north to bail out Canada.

There was no surplus renewable power sitting around waiting to be stored. There was barely enough firm generation to hold the system together.

The Portland Press Herald called Cross Town “massive.”

Let’s put that in perspective.

Cross Town can discharge 175 MW for two hours. During Fern, ISO New England was pulling 19,000–20,000 MW — roughly 19–20 gigawatts (GW). That means Cross Town represents less than 1% of peak demand. If it emptied itself completely, it would keep the entire system running for roughly forty seconds.

Forty seconds on a winter grid that needs 19 GW.

What Fern Actually Looked Like

At peak stress on January 25, ISO-NE’s mix looked roughly like this on a 19–20 GW winter system:

Oil: ~8,000 MW (~40%)

Natural gas: ~5,000–5,500 MW (~25–30%)

Nuclear: ~3,500 MW (~18%)

Hydro/imports: ~1,000 MW (~5–6%)

During Storm Fern — which looked like a fairly typical deep-winter event here — wind accounted for only a small fraction of total generation, and solar was effectively negligible during peak demand hours. Solar output during the winter evening peak was near zero. Wind fluctuated, but at peak stress it was only a low single-digit percentage of total supply. On a 19–20 GW system, wind and solar combined were rounding errors.

Add it up and roughly three-quarters of the electricity keeping homes warm and lights on during peak stress came from combustion — oil and natural gas.

That’s what powered Maine in winter.

Who Actually Benefits

Cross Town is owned by Plus Power, a Texas-based developer. Maine households don’t own it. They don’t receive dividends. But they absolutely help pay for it.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, battery storage qualifies for a 30% federal investment tax credit. Cross Town reportedly cost more than $100 million. That’s at least $30 million from the U.S. Treasury. With bonus credits, it could approach $40–50 million.

It also holds a 7-year capacity contract in ISO-NE. That means it gets paid just to be there — to exist and be available. Roughly $5.4 million a year. About $38 million over seven years. Ratepayers fund that whether it discharges during a storm or not.

Then there’s arbitrage. The battery buys power when it’s cheap and sells it when prices spike. During Fern, real-time prices topped $1,800 per megawatt-hour. One two-hour discharge at those prices grosses more than $600,000.

That same spike shows up on your bill.

Add frequency regulation and other ancillary services, and the revenue stack is clear: federal credits, guaranteed payments, volatility-driven profits — all flowing to a developer headquartered in Austin.

The Governor’s Energy Office says the broader 200 MW storage program will save the “typical” customer $1.50–$1.77 per month.

Now look at what that number ignores.

What the Model Leaves Out — And What Ratepayers Actually Pay

Maine law requires utilities to procure increasing amounts of renewable electricity every year — roughly four percentage points more annually. The state participates in a regional carbon cap. Emission permits cost money and those costs are passed directly to customers. Transmission buildout to move intermittent renewable power is rising 5–8% annually.

And the one piece of infrastructure that would materially lower electricity prices — a pipeline bringing Marcellus gas into New England — has been blocked for more than a decade.

All of that is already embedded in your electric bill.

These policies add roughly 0.38¢ to 1.00¢ per kilowatt-hour annually. That’s $2–$6 per year for a 550 kWh household. For a heat-pump home — exactly what the state is encouraging — $6–$15 per year.

Stretch that over a decade and electrifying households could see $57–$150 per month layered on top of what they already pay.

The battery does not offset that trajectory. It exists inside it. It profits from the same volatility and scarcity that drive bills higher.

A projected $1.77 per month in modeled savings is not a winter reliability solution. It is a rounding error inside a policy structure that is already compounding costs.

The Battery Math

Replacing roughly 14,500 MW of combustion generation requires both power and duration.

The acute peak during Storm Fern lasted about 72 hours — and winter cold stretches in Maine routinely run multiple days.

14,500 MW × 72 hours = 1,044,000 MWh of stored energy.

Cross Town delivers 350 MWh per full discharge.

You would need roughly 2,983 Cross Town-sized facilities.

Using standard 4-hour lithium-ion systems, that equals about 261 GW of battery capacity.

For context, the entire United States had roughly 20–25 GW of grid-scale batteries installed at the time.

You’d need more than ten times all U.S. batteries, concentrated in a six-state region of 15 million people.

Transmission: The Part Nobody Wants to Talk About

Maine’s Surowiec-South interface is capped at 1,800 MW. The Maine–New Hampshire interface at 2,000 MW. ISO-NE has flagged both as high-likelihood constraints.

Proposals to add roughly 1,200–1,400 MW of transfer capability range from $0.96 billion to $4.04 billion.

That’s to add about 1% of the battery capacity this scenario requires.

The CMP Corridor — formally NECEC — cost $1.6 billion for 1,200 MW.

Interconnecting 261 GW of batteries at roughly $100 per kW adds about $26 billion. Backbone upgrades could run $50–100 billion. Transmission for 30 GW of new wind and solar could add another $30–50 billion.

You wouldn’t be upgrading the existing grid.

You’d be building a second one.

A Word About Fire Risk

Large-scale lithium-ion battery facilities have caught fire in other states.

California — which has deployed more grid-scale batteries than anywhere else in the country — has experienced major incidents, including fires at the Gateway facility in Otay Mesa and at Vistra’s Moss Landing installation. Some burned for days. In several cases, surrounding areas were evacuated.

Lithium-ion battery fires are not conventional structure fires. Once thermal runaway begins, they are difficult to extinguish. Fire response shifts from suppression to containment. You control the perimeter and wait for the chemistry to exhaust itself.

That’s not ideology. That’s physics and chemistry.

After several of these incidents, some California jurisdictions imposed setback requirements or temporary moratoriums while safety standards were reviewed.

Cross Town sits in the Gorham Industrial Park next to a CMP substation. Maine has now added the largest standalone battery facility in New England to its grid. Yet the ribbon-cutting remarks focused entirely on climate goals and price modeling. There was no public discussion of setback standards, emergency response protocols, or liability exposure.

If Maine intends to scale storage toward its 400 MW target by 2030, those questions deserve answers.

Bottom Line

Batteries can move energy around for a couple of hours. They cannot replace dispatchable fuel you can store and burn during multi-day winter cold in Maine.

Storm Fern showed us, in plain numbers, what actually powers this grid.

Winter in Maine is not theoretical.

Neither is the math.