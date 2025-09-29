Negative Prices Are Not a Success Story

Denmark just broke another record: 661 hours of negative electricity prices already in 2025, with one stretch of 11 hours straight. Commentators frame this as a “milestone” for renewables — proof that wind and solar are pushing costs down.

But negative prices aren’t a milestone of success. They’re a red warning light — and not just in Europe. The same pattern is already appearing here in the United States.

Negative Prices Kill Reliability

In every functioning market, a price below zero means the system is broken. On the grid, it means dispatchable plants — gas, coal, nuclear — can’t cover fixed costs. Those plants shut down early or never get built.

And then what? When the wind doesn’t blow or the sun doesn’t shine, there’s no backup. That’s how you end up with rolling blackouts.

Negative pricing doesn’t make power “free.” It destroys the economic case for the very resources that keep the lights on in all the other hours.

The Canary in the Coal Mine — U.S. Negative Pricing

This isn’t hypothetical. Negative wholesale prices are already here:

California (CAISO) had ~1,180 hours of negative wholesale prices in 2024 — about 13% of the year at some hubs.

Texas (ERCOT) regularly sees negative prices when wind surges and transmission is constrained.

Even the Midwest and PJM have seen nodes dip negative during low-demand, high-wind conditions.

So yes, Europe is a warning — but the canary is already chirping in America. The more we push intermittent supply without firm backup or new transmission, the more these distortions spread. And the closer we get to hollowing out the very capacity that keeps the grid alive.

The EV-to-Grid Fantasy

Some academics claim EVs will “charge the grid” during negative price hours. That’s one of the most inefficient fixes imaginable:

Every charge/discharge cycle burns efficiency.

Batteries wear out faster.

Consumers end up with less reliable cars because the grid drained them overnight.

This is a Rube Goldberg contraption for a problem we created by destabilizing the supply side.

“Flexible Demand” Isn’t a Business Model

Another claim is that “consumers with flexible demand win.” No one who has ever run a business could believe that.

You don’t shut down a paper mill or a food processor because prices went negative — you lose product, customers, and workers. Households don’t want to plan dinner, laundry, or their commute around when the wind is blowing in Texas or California.

“Flexible demand” can play a role at the margins, but building a system that depends on it is not resilience — it’s rationing with extra steps.

The Real Question

Advocates celebrate zero and negative price hours. But the real question is: what happens in the other hours?

When the sun sets and the wind dies, prices don’t just go back to normal. They spike to $1,000/MWh — if there’s even capacity left to buy. Negative prices and extreme volatility are not consumer victories; they are the markers of a broken market.

If we care about affordable, reliable power, we need to stop chasing negative prices and start valuing steady, dispatchable generation — natural gas, nuclear, and other firm resources.

That’s how you build a grid that works for businesses, families, and the economy. Not one that depends on luck, subsidies, or forcing consumers to live around the weather

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