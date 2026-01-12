New England energy policy is drifting further and further away from physical reality, and the latest example is the so-called New England Heat Pump Accelerator, a five-state “compact” (Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine) backed by about $450 million in federal funding to drive the installation of hundreds of thousands of heat pumps across the region.

It’s being sold as a win for emissions and affordability.

But if you apply basic physics and grid engineering, the reality is much simpler, and much more concerning, New England is adding major new winter electricity demand to a grid that has become weaker over the last twenty years.

This isn’t an argument against heat pumps as a technology. It’s an argument against the fantasy that electrifying heating in a cold climate can be done safely and cheaply without first dealing with generation, transmission, winter fuel security, and reliability.

Electricity does not appear by mandate.

Start with physics, and the physics do not negotiate

Heat pumps work by moving heat, not creating it. That works beautifully in shoulder seasons. But as temperatures drop, there is less heat available to extract from the air, compressors work harder, efficiency falls, and during the coldest conditions many systems rely on electric resistance backup, basically the HVAC equivalent of a giant space heater.

Resistance heat has a coefficient of performance of one, one unit of electricity becomes one unit of heat.

That matters for household bills, but it matters even more for grid reliability.

Because electrifying heat doesn’t just increase electricity use, it amplifies winter peak demand, exactly during the conditions that already stress ISO-New England the most. Cold winter mornings. Sub-freezing nights. Multi-day cold snaps.

Physics dictates this behavior. Policy cannot repeal it.

New England didn’t replace coal and nuclear with renewables, we worked the gas fleet harder

We often hear the story that coal collapsed, nuclear closed, and renewables replaced them.

That is not how ISO-New England has actually operated.

Yes, the region has added solar and wind, especially solar in southern New England. But wind and solar provide variable energy, not reliable winter peak capacity.

So what actually happened is this, New England retired firm dispatchable generation, coal, old oil steam units, and critically nuclear, then we connected more intermittent resources that are weather and season dependent, and operationally we leaned harder and harder on the same combined-cycle natural gas fleet. We didn’t “replace” coal and nuclear with renewables in the practical sense. We replaced them with gas, then asked gas plants to do more, ramp more, run more often, and cover the gaps.

And when gas delivery is constrained in winter, the region falls back on oil-fired generation and imported LNG.

That’s not ideology. That’s not opinion. That’s grid reality.

Transmission hasn’t kept pace, resilience hasn’t been prioritized

At the same time, New England has deferred a lot of the hard infrastructure upgrades needed for a grid that is more complex, more weather-dependent, more constrained, and more vulnerable during winter storms.

Interconnection queues are clogged. New transmission lines face predictable political resistance. Aging infrastructure is asked to carry more load with less margin. We connect more intermittent resources, but we don’t modernize the backbone at a pace that matches the added complexity.

This is not the direction you go if you’re serious about resilience.

The compact adds demand before securing supply, that’s the fatal flaw

The Heat Pump Accelerator focuses on deployment, incentives, subsidies to distributors, workforce training, outreach, market transformation, you name it.

But it avoids the single question that matters most.

Where will the electricity come from during a New England cold snap when heat pumps need the most power?

That question is not a rhetorical flourish, it’s the entire point.

Electrifying heating increases winter peak demand. Peak demand drives blackout risk. Peak demand drives capacity requirements. Peak demand drives transmission constraints. Peak demand drives winter fuel stress. And peak demand drives customer bills.

You cannot retire firm generation, defer transmission modernization, increase reliance on intermittent resources, and then mandate major new winter loads, without making the system more fragile.

Intermittency makes winter heating harder, not easier

On paper, it’s tempting to claim heat pumps can run on renewables. In reality, New England winter peak conditions happen when solar is minimal (short days, low sun angle, snow cover) and wind is uncertain (sometimes helpful, sometimes not, but not dispatchable and not dependable).

So what serves the load during the most important hours?

Dispatchable power, firm power.

In New England, that means gas first, then oil and imported LNG when things get tight.

This is why winter reliability debates in New England always converge on the same hard truth, this region is fuel constrained in winter.

Heat pumps make that constraint worse by increasing peak electric demand.

This is how grids become fragile, and blackouts become more likely

A power system becomes brittle when it operates closer and closer to its limits.

If winter peak demand rises faster than firm supply and transmission capability, reliability risk increases, the system becomes more vulnerable to generator outages, transmission faults, winter storms, fuel delivery constraints, and cascading failures.

And in all-electric homes, outages are not just an inconvenience, they are the loss of heat during the very conditions that create danger.

That is not resilience. That is exposure.

The ISO-NE screen-watcher’s guide, how to see the problem in real time

If you want to understand New England’s energy reality, you don’t need a consultant, you just need to watch ISO-New England’s real-time fuel mix.

Go to iso-ne.com and look at the resource mix or fuel mix.

The best time to look is a cold winter morning, 6 to 9 AM, or a winter evening ramp, 4 to 8 PM, especially when the weather is ugly.

You’ll notice the same pattern again and again.

As demand rises toward peak, dispatchable generation ramps up, wind and solar shrink as a percentage of the stack, and the system leans harder on natural gas. That’s not because ISO has an opinion about renewables. It’s because reliability requires dispatchable resources.

There’s also a simple math effect that people miss, even if renewables stayed perfectly flat, their percentage share drops automatically at peak because total load rises.

The dashboard teaches a lesson policy advocates refuse to learn, winter reliability is not about annual averages, it’s about a few hundred critical hours, and during those hours New England runs on gas.

Now imagine adding hundreds of thousands of heat pumps right into that same set of critical hours.

That’s the compact.

The conclusion policymakers don’t want to confront

The physics don’t work because the sequencing is backwards.

New England has reduced firm generation, relied more heavily on an already constrained gas system, connected more intermittent renewables, deferred transmission modernization, and now policy dictates adding major new winter electric loads without securing firm generation and winter reliability first.

This is not a serious energy strategy. It is electrification by assumption.

Before pushing heat pumps at this scale, policymakers should have to answer one simple question.

Where does the electricity come from during a Maine winter cold snap?

Until that question is answered with firm generation, resilient transmission, and realistic cost accounting, this program isn’t climate leadership.

It’s wishful thinking.

And the grid will eventually remind us that physics always wins.