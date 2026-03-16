Falmouth, ME

If you want to understand how Maine’s energy policy actually works, start in Falmouth.

The town operates a large solar array on the capped landfill on Woods Road. The project is an 875-kilowatt installation that produces roughly 1.5 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, enough to offset about 70 to 75 percent of the town’s municipal electric use. Over its twenty-year life, the town estimates it will save about $2 million in electricity costs.

Projects like this are easy to support locally. The land is already unusable for other purposes, the optics are good, and the savings show up directly in the municipal budget.

Falmouth is also not a typical Maine town. Its median household income is roughly $125,000, compared with about $70,000 statewide, and its poverty rate is a fraction of the state average. That helps explain why communities like Falmouth are often early adopters of programs like this: they have the administrative capacity, large municipal loads, and financial flexibility to move quickly when opportunities appear.

But the landfill project is only part of the story.

Across Maine’s energy system — community solar, wind farms, and grid-scale batteries — the financial structure is often similar: local benefits paired with costs that spread broadly across the system.

When costs are spread systemwide while savings accrue locally, households and businesses across Maine help pay for energy savings in some of the state’s wealthiest towns — a kind of reverse Robin Hood effect built quietly into the structure of the policy.

To see how the system works, you have to follow the incentives. Once you do, the outcomes that often look confusing — from community solar to rising electricity costs to winter reliability warnings — begin to make sense.

How the System Works

The landfill project in Falmouth is one of the simpler examples of Maine’s renewable policy at work. The town built a solar array on land it already owned and uses the electricity to offset its own demand. Projects like this behave much like any other infrastructure investment: the town puts capital into a facility and receives the resulting electricity savings over time.

Most renewable development in Maine works very differently.

Community solar projects are usually built and financed by private developers who then sell subscriptions to households, businesses, and municipalities. Subscribers do not receive electricity directly from the solar farm. Instead, the electricity produced by the project flows into the regional grid, and subscribers receive bill credits on their electric accounts based on their share of the project’s output.

In Maine this structure operates through the state’s net energy billing program, which sits at the center of most community solar projects. Under net energy billing, electricity generated by a solar project is sold into the grid and subscribers receive bill credits tied to that production.

Those credits are typically calculated close to the full retail value of electricity, including both supply and delivery charges. That detail matters because the solar project is not actually replacing all of those costs. Even when solar panels are generating power, the grid still has to move electricity across transmission lines, maintain local distribution networks, and keep dispatchable power plants available for times when solar output drops.

From the subscriber’s perspective, the arrangement can still be attractive. There is no upfront investment, contracts are typically long-term and predictable, and even modest savings can show up immediately in operating budgets. If a municipal account receives $100,000 worth of solar bill credits in a year, the town might pay the developer roughly $85,000 to $90,000 for those credits and keep the difference.

The cost of operating the electric system, however, does not disappear. Transmission lines still have to be maintained. Distribution networks still have to deliver power to homes and businesses. Dispatchable generation still has to be available when solar output falls.

When bill credits offset those costs on one customer’s account, the system still has to recover them somewhere else. In practice, that means other customers pick up a larger share of those fixed costs.

For developers and investors, the economics are far more predictable. Solar projects are financed with federal tax credits, accelerated depreciation, and long-term subscription agreements that create steady revenue once the project is operating. With much of the capital cost supported by tax incentives and revenue streams largely locked in for decades, the financial risk is far lower than for most merchant power plants.

The same basic structure appears across several renewable technologies. Solar farms rely on net energy billing. Wind projects in Maine often depend on long-term power purchase agreements and renewable energy credit markets that provide revenue even when electricity is produced at times the grid may not need it most. Grid-scale batteries, including the installation developed in Gorham, are compensated through wholesale electricity markets designed to help manage fluctuations from intermittent generation.

These policies do not apply in the same way to dispatchable power plants such as natural-gas or oil facilities. Those plants earn most of their revenue from wholesale energy and capacity markets and must operate reliably during periods of peak demand or face financial penalties.

The system works well when electricity supply is abundant. The real challenge appears during winter peaks, when electricity demand rises sharply and renewable output is limited. At those moments New England still depends heavily on dispatchable generation — often fueled by natural gas, oil, or imported LNG — to keep the grid operating.

The Subsidy Stack

To understand why so much capital has flowed into solar, wind, and battery projects over the past decade, it helps to look at how these projects are financed.

Most people assume renewable projects succeed or fail based primarily on electricity sales. In reality, the financial structure often relies on several layers of policy-driven incentives stacked on top of one another.

The largest of these is the federal Investment Tax Credit, expanded significantly under the Inflation Reduction Act. For solar projects, the credit typically covers about thirty percent of construction costs before a facility produces a single megawatt-hour of electricity.

While federal policy debates have recently focused on scaling back incentives for future projects, the more important reality is that existing projects keep what they locked in. Once a project qualifies, the tax benefits are baked into its economics, and the long-term contracts built around them continue for decades.

Wind projects have historically relied on a different federal incentive known as the Production Tax Credit. Under this program, project owners receive a federal payment for every megawatt-hour their turbines generate during the first years of operation. Today that credit is worth roughly $27 to $28 per megawatt-hour.

That payment arrives before the electricity is sold into the market. After collecting the credit, the project can then sell the same electricity into the wholesale power market like any other generator.

In New England, wholesale electricity prices frequently fall in roughly the same range. That means a wind project may receive a federal payment comparable to the market value of the electricity it produces — and then sell that electricity as well.

This structure allows wind generators to remain profitable even when wholesale prices are extremely low, and it influences how generators behave in electricity auctions and wholesale markets — an issue that becomes important when looking at investment trends across the region.

Investors also benefit from accelerated depreciation, often referred to as MACRS. Instead of writing off a project’s cost gradually over its lifetime, investors can recover most of the investment through tax deductions within the first few years. In practical terms, a significant portion of the capital invested in a renewable project is returned through the tax code long before the project has generated much electricity.

State policies add another layer. In Maine, utilities must meet the state’s Renewable Portfolio Standard, which requires an increasing share of electricity to come from renewable sources. Renewable generators receive Renewable Energy Credits for each megawatt-hour they produce, and those credits can be sold separately from the electricity itself.

The region also participates in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a carbon trading program that raises the cost of fossil-fueled generation and directs funding toward energy programs across participating states.

Maine’s net energy billing program adds another major piece to the structure. Subscribers receive bill credits tied to the retail price of electricity rather than the wholesale price generators normally receive. Because retail rates include both energy and delivery charges, these credits can exceed what the electricity is worth in the wholesale market.

Finally, most projects secure long-term contracts that stabilize revenue. Community solar developers sell subscriptions to municipalities, businesses, or households that agree to purchase bill credits for fifteen or twenty years. Wind projects often rely on power purchase agreements in which utilities or large customers commit to buying electricity at fixed prices over similar timeframes.

Taken together, these incentives create a layered financial structure. Federal tax credits lower the cost of building the project. Accelerated depreciation improves investor returns. Renewable energy credits provide additional income tied to state policy. Net energy billing and long-term contracts stabilize revenue for decades.

Electricity sales still matter, but they are often only one piece of the overall financial picture.

How the Market Signals Changed

These incentives do not just affect how projects are financed. They also change how generators behave once they enter electricity markets.

In New England, electricity is bought and sold through organized wholesale markets run by ISO New England. The basic idea is straightforward. Every day — and every hour — power plants offer electricity into the market at the price they are willing to accept. The system operator then takes the lowest-cost offers first and keeps adding generation until enough power is available to meet demand.

The price paid to all generators is set by the last and most expensive unit needed to keep the lights on. That becomes the market price for electricity during that hour.

The incentives described earlier change how some generators behave in that system.

Because wind projects receive production tax credits for every megawatt-hour they generate, they have a strong incentive to keep producing even when market prices fall very low. In some cases they can afford to offer electricity at prices near zero — or even negative — and still make money once the federal credit is included. Since the credit is only earned when the turbines are generating electricity, developers are motivated to keep producing whenever the wind is blowing.

That behavior pushes down the overall market price. When enough subsidized generation enters the system with very low bids, the market price for electricity can fall below the level needed for other types of power plants to recover their costs.

This affects dispatchable power plants most directly — the natural gas and oil facilities that can increase production quickly when demand rises. Unlike wind or solar, these plants generally do not receive layered policy incentives. Their revenues come almost entirely from wholesale electricity markets and capacity payments.

When energy prices stay low for long stretches, those plants struggle to cover fuel costs, maintenance, and capital recovery. Investors notice that quickly. If markets consistently fail to support new dispatchable generation, developers stop building it.

That shift is already visible in New England. Most of the region’s dispatchable fleet was built years ago, and very little new firm generation is being developed today. In contrast, Texas has taken direct action. Through the Texas Energy Fund — a $10 billion voter-approved financing program — the state is actively supporting new dispatchable generation, particularly natural-gas plants. Projects are already advancing under that structure, highlighting how differently regions are responding to reliability and investment signals.

Energy analyst Meredith Angwin describes this problem clearly in her book Shorting the Grid. Electricity markets are supposed to reward the resources needed most to keep the system reliable. When policy incentives reshape those markets, the signals investors rely on begin to change.

The consequences are gradual rather than immediate. The system can appear stable for years as older power plants continue operating. Over time, however, fewer new dispatchable resources are built even as electricity demand continues to grow.

That imbalance becomes most visible during winter peaks in New England, when demand is highest, solar output disappears early in the day, and the region still depends heavily on fuel-constrained dispatchable generation to keep the lights and heat on.

Winter Reality

Some argue that as more solar, wind, and batteries are built, the region will eventually need less gas and oil. The experience of recent winters suggests otherwise.

During Winter Storm Fern in January 2026, solar output effectively disappeared during the peak evening hours — exactly when electricity demand was highest. Wind generation was volatile and could not be relied upon to meet the system’s needs. As temperatures dropped and natural-gas pipelines tightened, the region leaned heavily on dispatchable generation instead. Oil-fired output surged above 4,000 MW, and dual-fuel plants switched from gas to oil to keep the system operating.

Advocates often argue that building enough wind and solar will eventually eliminate the need for thermal generation. But winter in New England doesn’t work that way. Adding more weather-driven generation does not guarantee electricity when conditions line up against it.

As any sailor knows, there may be more boats on the water — but without wind, nobody moves.

Electric grids face a similar challenge. When regional weather patterns suppress renewable output, adding more turbines or solar panels does not necessarily solve the problem. It can simply mean more equipment producing less power at the same time.

That is why the region still relies heavily on dispatchable generation during winter peaks. Natural gas, oil, LNG imports, and stored fuels remain the resources that keep electricity flowing when temperatures fall and renewable output fades.

If current trends continue, New England will be trying to serve a much larger winter peak with an older and thinner dispatchable fleet. ISO New England projects winter demand rising from roughly 20,000 MW today to more than 26,000 MW by the mid-2030s, largely because of electrification of heating and transportation.

At the same time, the region continues to lose dispatchable generators while building very little new firm capacity. Reliability authorities including NERC and FERC have repeatedly warned that winter reliability risks in New England are increasing, particularly during prolonged cold-weather events when fuel supplies tighten.

This does not mean the grid suddenly collapses. It means the margin for error shrinks. The system becomes more dependent on aging thermal plants, imported fuels, and emergency measures during the coldest hours of the year.

As reliability margins shrink, costs rise as well. Electricity markets respond to scarcity with price spikes, and maintaining reliability requires duplicative investment — expanding intermittent generation while still paying to keep backup generation, fuel supply, and grid infrastructure available for the hours when renewable output disappears.

The result is a grid that becomes both more expensive and less predictable. High electricity costs are not manageable for energy-intensive industries. Maine once supported a large paper manufacturing base, but more than a dozen mills have closed in just over two decades as energy costs and global competition eroded the industry’s competitiveness.

Communities from Bucksport to Millinocket learned the hard way that when energy costs move the wrong direction, industries do not hedge — they shut down or leave. Energy-intensive industries go where power is affordable and reliable. When it isn’t, the investment simply goes somewhere else.

None of this is happening by accident. The outcomes reflect the incentives embedded in the system. Federal subsidies, state renewable mandates, Maine’s net energy billing program, and market rules that reward subsidized generation are all pushing investment in the same direction — toward intermittent resources and away from dispatchable power.

Investors respond to incentives. When the rules favor certain technologies and discourage others, capital follows. The structure of the policy determines the structure of the grid that gets built.

The developers building these projects are not behaving irrationally. They are responding exactly the way the policy framework is designed to encourage them to respond.

If New England continues down its current path — discouraging investment in dispatchable generation while winter demand rises — the region risks building a grid that is more fragile, more volatile, and more expensive than the one it replaced.

The lights may stay on. But the system will be harder to run, more expensive to maintain, and far less forgiving when conditions turn against it.