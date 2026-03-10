Energy policy debates often sound abstract until the bills arrive. But the pattern playing out across the country is becoming hard to miss. Some states are a few exits ahead of Maine, and we should pay attention to what’s happening there before we decide where to go next.

Start with California.

Start with affordability. California residential electricity prices now average roughly 30–32¢/kWh, compared with about 16¢ nationally — nearly double. Gasoline tells the story even more clearly: prices are frequently over $5 per gallon, consistently the highest in the country, and often higher than Alaska despite Alaska’s isolation. These aren’t temporary spikes. They’re structural.

A big reason is refining capacity. Phillips 66 has already closed its 139,000 barrel-per-day Wilmington refinery, and Valero says it will cease refining at its 145,000 barrel-per-day Benicia refinery by the end of April 2026. Together, those two facilities account for roughly 18% of California’s crude refining capacity and about one-fifth of its gasoline supply. Because California uses a uniquely regulated gasoline blend and functions as an isolated fuel market, replacing lost supply isn’t easy or fast.

California’s isolation matters as much as global pricing. With few pipeline connections and heavy reliance on marine imports, the state has less flexibility when markets tighten, which helps explain why gasoline prices move faster and spike higher there than in most of the country.

Reliability tells the same story. California increasingly relies on imported electricity during peak hours — especially in the evening when solar fades and demand rises. Imports often supply 20–30% of load during tight periods, which works until the broader Western grid tightens. That exposes the state to both price spikes and reliability stress when conditions deteriorate.

Then there is the operational reality grid operators call the “duck curve.” Solar output peaks around midday, but demand peaks in the early evening, forcing California to ramp generation quickly as the sun sets. That often means relying on imports, batteries, or gas. Batteries remain expensive and short-duration — useful for balancing, not replacing dependable supply. California didn’t get here overnight. It got here incrementally, one policy choice at a time.

New York is starting to see where this leads.

Start with offshore wind. New York’s early transition plans assumed roughly 9,000 MW by 2035, but rising costs, supply-chain constraints, and financing pressures forced the state to reopen solicitations in 2023 and again in 2024. The resulting contracts came in far above earlier expectations — roughly double initial projections and about 2–3 times prevailing wholesale electricity prices — forcing delays, restructurings, and a reset of timelines.

Reliability concerns are also becoming harder to ignore. NYISO has repeatedly warned in its outlooks that reserve margins are tightening as dispatchable generation retires faster than replacement resources come online. Those concerns became more concrete after the closure of the roughly 2,000-MW Indian Point nuclear plant, which still shapes New York’s supply balance today. Governor Kathy Hochul now talks far more about affordability and reliability than she did just a few years ago — a shift that reflects rising voter frustration with energy costs as much as the operational realities of keeping the system reliable.

You can see the same pressures closer to home. In Massachusetts, major offshore wind contracts have unraveled under rising costs. Developers behind Commonwealth Wind and SouthCoast Wind walked away from earlier agreements when prices rose sharply. Replacement procurements have landed around $130–$150/MWh — roughly double earlier expectations and about 2–3 times prevailing wholesale power prices in New England.

Governor Maura Healey continues to frame offshore wind as essential and cost-saving over the long run. But as bills have climbed, her administration has relied increasingly on credits, deferrals, and assistance programs. Those measures don’t lower costs — they redistribute them. Energy prices are rising faster than governments can realistically subsidize them.

New York isn’t reversing course, but it is starting to reckon with the tradeoffs. The same is true in Massachusetts.

Which brings us to Maine.

Start with cost. New England doesn’t have enough pipeline capacity to move gas from Pennsylvania into the region during winter. When demand rises, pipelines fill — and the region turns to imported LNG.

The numbers tell the story. On cold days, New England can consume roughly 4–5 Bcf/day (billion cubic feet), but pipeline capacity into the region is only about 3.2–3.4 Bcf/day. The gap is covered with LNG imports, fuel switching, and demand response. In tight winters, cargoes have come from places like Trinidad and Tobago — and even Russia in 2018 — because that’s what the market required.

That structure drives prices. When pipelines max out, New England gas prices spike far above the rest of the country. In recent winters, Algonquin Citygate has surged into the $20–$30/MMBtu range during cold snaps, versus roughly $3–$5/MMBtu in Pennsylvania. Those costs flow directly into electricity prices and customer bills.

The parallels to California and New York are clear. California depends on tanker imports when its system tightens, and New England does the same in winter with LNG cargoes. In both cases, constrained infrastructure means higher prices and greater volatility.

There’s another parallel as well. California’s fuel system depends heavily on global crude markets, and New England depends on global LNG markets in winter. That exposure carries geopolitical risk. Roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and LNG flows through the Strait of Hormuz, and disruptions there — like the tensions we’re seeing now with Iran — quickly ripple through global prices. For regions like New England that rely on imported fuel, that means competing directly with Europe and Asia just to keep the lights on and the heat running.

Maine now faces the same decision California and New York are confronting: whether to realign policy with physical and economic reality — or continue on the current path. We know where that leads: higher electricity and heating costs, more pressure on businesses, slower investment, and more young people leaving the state in search of opportunity elsewhere.

The question for Maine isn’t whether the energy system will change. It’s whether we follow New York and California down the same dead end — or take an exit off the turnpike before it’s too late.