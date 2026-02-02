When Storm Fern hit New England in late January, it put real stress on the energy system. Under that stress, the system failed — not because North America lacks energy, not because grid operators made mistakes, and not because renewables suddenly disappeared. It failed because New England remains physically disconnected from abundant domestic natural gas, and when that constraint meets cold weather, the region still falls back on oil.

That isn’t an energy transition. It’s regression.

Using daily generation data from ISO New England, here’s what actually happened.

Oil Became the Backbone of the Grid

Starting January 24 and continuing for several days, oil-fired generation surged across New England and displaced natural gas as the region’s primary source of electricity.

On January 24, roughly 124,600 megawatt-hours of electricity were generated from oil. On January 25, that number rose to approximately 167,400 megawatt-hours. Nearly 300,000 megawatt-hours came from oil in just two days. More importantly, this wasn’t a one-day spike. For multiple consecutive days during the cold spell, oil generation exceeded natural gas, making oil the marginal fuel setting prices across the region.

Using standard heat rates for oil-fired steam units, that two-day burst alone is equivalent to roughly 3.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas. New England burned the equivalent of more than 3 Bcf in forty-eight hours — not because gas doesn’t exist, but because it couldn’t physically reach the region.

During this period, nuclear output stayed flat, wind production was modest, and solar contributed almost nothing during peak demand hours. Oil didn’t just fill gaps; it became a core system resource. That outcome runs directly counter to what New England’s energy policies are supposed to be achieving.

Geography Makes This Even Harder to Defend

One fact puts all of this into perspective.

The Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania — among the lowest-cost and most productive natural gas fields in the world — sits roughly 350 miles from Portland, Maine. That’s about the distance from Portland to New York City.

This wasn’t a fuel shortage. The gas exists. It’s cheap. It’s domestic. It’s already being produced at massive scale. What New England lacks is the infrastructure to move it here.

So instead of burning nearby Appalachian gas, the region imported LNG from overseas and ramped up oil-fired generation during Fern. Geography wasn’t the barrier. Policy was.

New England Was the Outlier

Looking across the rest of the country makes this even clearer.

Hourly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows natural gas remained the dominant generation source across nearly every major U.S. grid during the same period. Electric Reliability Council of Texas leaned on gas. New York Independent System Operator leaned on gas. PJM Interconnection leaned on gas. Midcontinent Independent System Operator leaned on gas.

Only New England flipped to oil as its primary power source for multiple days in a row.

That didn’t happen because gas disappeared nationally. It happened because New England can’t get enough gas into the region when demand spikes. This was a deliverability failure, not a supply shortage.

Prices Did Exactly What You’d Expect

Wholesale power prices surged across New England during Fern. Reuters reported that constrained natural gas access forced generators onto more expensive fuels and drove prices well beyond earlier expectations.

There’s nothing complicated about that. When gas can’t flow, the market clears on oil. Oil sets the price, and customers pay the bill. Markets can reflect scarcity, but they can’t manufacture deliverable fuel.

Physics always wins.

NECEC Didn’t Do What We Were Told It Would Do

During Storm Fern, the New England Clean Energy Connect line didn’t deliver what Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Maine Governor Janet Mills promised.

The project was sold as a reliability solution — clean Québec hydropower flowing south when New England needed it most, lowering prices, reducing fossil fuels, and protecting the region during extreme weather.

That’s not what happened.

During peak demand, power flows reversed. Instead of importing clean hydro, New England exported electricity north into Canada. Because oil had become a major generation source on our grid, that meant something uncomfortable but important: at peak, New England was sending oil-derived electrons to Québec.

NECEC didn’t shield New England from high prices. It didn’t prevent oil burn. And it didn’t provide firm winter reliability. It behaved like a market asset, not a lifeline, moving power based on price rather than need.

Voters were told this line would make the system cleaner, cheaper, and more reliable during exactly these kinds of events. It didn’t. Fern made that unmistakably clear.

And It’s Still Happening

This isn’t just a retrospective.

Real-time data from ISO New England shows oil still contributing materially to the region’s electricity mix today. The pattern has been consistent throughout this cold spell. Oil backs off overnight, then ramps hard into the evening peak as people come home, heating loads rise, and demand spikes. Night after night, oil climbs back into the 25–35% range.

That isn’t emergency peaking. That’s structural dependence.

According to the National Weather Service forecast for southern Maine, temperatures aren’t expected to rise above freezing in the near-term outlook. Heating demand remains elevated, pipelines stay constrained, and oil continues to fill the gap. The same conditions that drove Fern are still with us.

This Is Becoming the Pattern

Looking at January fuel-mix data over multiple winters shows a clear trend. Each cold season, oil runs harder and for longer stretches. The spikes are getting larger.

Despite billions spent on renewable mandates and transmission projects, New England is becoming more dependent on oil during stress events, not less. That’s what happens when demand keeps growing while firm fuel supply stays capped.

The Constitution Pipeline Would Have Changed This

The proposed Constitution Pipeline was designed to deliver roughly 650,000 dekatherms per day of Marcellus gas into the region — about 0.65 Bcf per day.

During Fern, New England burned oil equivalent to several days of that capacity in just forty-eight hours. Independent modeling has shown Constitution would materially reduce winter price spikes and save ratepayers billions over time by relieving exactly these bottlenecks. Instead, the project was blocked.

So New England imported LNG, burned oil, and paid crisis pricing. That outcome wasn’t accidental. It was the result of policy choices.

Maine Is Making the Problem Worse

At the same time the grid is showing clear fuel deliverability limits, Maine continues pushing policies that increase electric demand — EV incentives, heat-pump targets, and building electrification — without adding firm supply.

That’s backwards. You don’t electrify first and hope infrastructure catches up. You build infrastructure first. Otherwise, Fern becomes the model.

Bottom Line

Storm Fern exposed three realities.

Natural gas remains the backbone of reliable power across North America. New England cannot access enough of it when it matters. When that happens, the region still falls back on oil.

Everything else — mandates, credits, slogans — comes second.

This wasn’t a renewable failure. It was a deliverability failure created by years of blocking infrastructure while accelerating demand. Maine families and businesses paid for it, and they’ll pay again unless something changes.

What Actually Fixes This

There’s no mystery about what would have reduced oil burn during Fern.

New England needs firm, deliverable natural gas capacity. Not slogans. Not credits. Not more transmission lines that chase price signals. Physical infrastructure that moves molecules when it’s cold.

That means approving pipelines from the Marcellus. It means building regional gas storage. And it means eliminating New England’s dependence on imported LNG by supplying the region with abundant domestic gas instead of overseas cargoes.

Until we do that, we’ll keep burning oil every winter, paying crisis prices, and pretending this is somehow part of an energy transition.