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Kilovar 1959's avatar
Kilovar 1959
Feb 7

I have asked this several times, got blasted for asking on LinkedIn in. How is New England (and New York) refueling their oil fired units? They have burned through a lot of oil. The coastal units are easy by tanker, but the inland units almost have to depend on pipeline or rail. An over the highway tanker truck only carries about half a day of fuel at best.

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