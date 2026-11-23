P.T. Barnum was a master of spectacle and deception. He knew how to get a crowd excited about an attraction, keep their attention on the spectacle, and make sure nobody looked too closely at the price.

I was reminded of Barnum reading RENEW Northeast’s latest presentation promoting billions of dollars in new electrical transmission projects in Maine. Eleven chapters explaining why we need new power lines, how they’ll be built, and how we’ll pay for them. Lots of impressive numbers and promises of economic benefits.

RENEW opens by boasting that northern Maine has some of the best wind resources in New England. That’s like bragging about being the tallest jockey at the Kentucky Derby. New England isn’t the Great Plains. Being the best in the region doesn’t necessarily make you competitive, particularly after spending billions getting the electricity to customers.

But Wait, There’s More!

First up is the Transmission Initiative Down East, or TIDE. P.T. would have loved the name. For a mere $2.2 billion, we’re going to expand transmission capacity between Maine and the rest of New England. ISO New England has selected the project, and the cost will be shared among all six New England states.

But wait, there’s more!

We’re also getting a 1,200-megawatt transmission line connecting northern Maine to Pittsfield, along with an 800-megawatt wind farm in Aroostook County. That’s a separate investment, with Maine expected to pay less than 11% of the transmission line’s cost.

RENEW says TIDE will deliver $2.10 in benefits for every dollar spent. Sounds terrific. But benefits compared to what?

It turns out ISO New England compared two versions of a future electricity system, one with TIDE and one without. Both assume substantial new renewable generation. Nearly 60% of the claimed benefits come from avoiding other generation and transmission investments that the model assumes would otherwise be necessary.

That’s a bit like deciding to build houses 50 miles from town, then celebrating how much money a new highway will save the residents. Maybe the highway is a good investment. But wouldn’t it have been cheaper to build the houses closer to town?

The study tells us whether TIDE makes economic sense within the electricity system policymakers envision. It doesn’t tell us whether that system is the most affordable one we could build.

We’re Paying for Two Systems

Maine’s existing wind farms have been operating at capacity factors of roughly 25% to 27%. Capacity factor measures actual electricity production compared with what turbines could produce running at full power all year.

If the proposed 800-megawatt wind farm performs like Maine’s existing turbines, it would produce the same annual electricity as a 200-megawatt plant running continuously. Sometimes it produces nearly 800 megawatts. Sometimes nothing. And we don’t get to choose when.

But here’s the beauty of the deal. We pay 100% of the cost of the turbines and build transmission capable of carrying their maximum output, even though it will carry considerably less most of the time.

And when wind production exits the chat? We still need electricity.

That’s where natural gas plants come in. We need dependable generating capacity when the wind doesn’t cooperate, particularly on cold winter nights. We save fuel when the wind blows, but we still need to pay for the gas plants that keep the lights on when it doesn’t. Those plants must recover their fixed costs while selling less electricity, making new investment in dependable generation less attractive. The cost of keeping them available doesn’t disappear. It gets spread over fewer megawatt-hours.

We’re building one electricity system that produces power when the weather cooperates, while maintaining another that has to work whether the weather cooperates or not.

And we’re paying for both.

Maine already has transmission bottlenecks, including at the New Hampshire border. When the grid can’t accommodate wind generation, turbines may have to reduce output. That’s called curtailment. Now we’re proposing billions in additional transmission to move that electricity farther south. But if the next bottleneck is farther down the line, have we solved the problem or simply moved the traffic jam?

What About the Competition?

Pennsylvania has enormous natural gas reserves, yet New England pays a premium for gas during winter because pipeline capacity is constrained. We’ve opposed pipeline expansion for years, then acted surprised when expensive LNG and fuel oil drive up electricity prices.

Maine’s Office of the Public Advocate points to natural gas prices as a cause of high electricity rates. Meanwhile, states including New York and Massachusetts have blocked or opposed pipeline projects that could bring more inexpensive gas into the region. We restrict access to the fuel, drive up its delivered price, and then blame the fuel.

A 2026 study of Project Beacon, an expansion of the Algonquin pipeline system, estimates that another 300 million cubic feet of gas capacity per day could lower Massachusetts winter natural gas prices by $1.27 per MMBtu and wholesale electricity prices by $4.78 per megawatt-hour. Estimated gross savings: $367 million per winter, including 8.4 million fewer gallons of oil burned for electricity.

An S&P Global analysis of Constitution Pipeline estimates that another 650 million cubic feet of Pennsylvania gas per day could produce up to $11.6 billion in savings over 15 years, or $8.5 billion after assumed pipeline costs.

Those studies estimate billions in potential savings from expanding natural gas infrastructure. Yet that alternative is missing from RENEW’s pitch for billions in new electrical transmission.

Before We Buy a Ticket

Put wind, transmission, backup generation, pipeline expansion, natural gas generation, and nuclear power on the same spreadsheet. Include construction, fuel, maintenance, reliability, and customer bills.

If RENEW’s approach is the most affordable way to deliver reliable electricity, the numbers should prove it. Until then, Maine shouldn’t commit billions of dollars based on a sales pitch that never compares the alternatives.