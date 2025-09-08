Last week, the Press Herald ran a story claiming offshore wind could have saved New England hundreds of millions of dollars last winter. The story was based on a report by Daymark Energy Advisors, commissioned by RENEW Northeast — a wind industry lobbying group.



That matters. Because when the wind lobby pays for a study, you can be sure it won’t show the full picture. It will show the part that makes their product look good.



And what part did they show? They modeled that wholesale electricity prices might have been lower if offshore wind had been running last winter.



That’s technically true. But it’s also deeply misleading — like bragging about an appetizer special in the British Virgin Islands to people living in Maine.

The Cheap Appetizer Pitch

Daymark’s report highlights a narrow truth: if 3,500 MW of offshore wind had been running, wholesale clearing prices might have been 11% lower. That’s the appetizer — a small portion of the overall meal, presented as if it’s the whole experience.



But here’s the catch: the appetizer might look cheap, but you’re not in the British Virgin Islands. You’re in Maine. To get that “deal,” you’d have to cover a mountain of other costs.

The Hidden Costs: Flights, Hotels, and the Real Bill

First, the plane ticket.

That’s the billions in federal subsidies — tax credits, grants, and loan guarantees. None of that shows up in the report’s math, but taxpayers cover it.



Next, the hotel room.

That’s the new transmission infrastructure needed to land offshore wind power and push it into the grid. These are multi-billion-dollar projects paid for by ratepayers.



Finally, dinner and drinks.

That’s the backup generation — natural gas and oil plants that must remain online, staffed, and paid to deliver power when the wind doesn’t blow. These fixed costs don’t vanish just because turbines spin for a few hours.



By the time you add the flights, the hotel, and the rest of the meal, that “cheap appetizer” has turned into the most expensive dining experience you’ll ever have. Offshore wind works the same way.

The Real Costs vs. The Claimed Savings

- Claimed benefit: About $400 million in wholesale price suppression across all of New England, spread over six states, for one winter.

- Real costs: Billions in long-term above-market contracts ($200–$250+/MWh before transmission), plus subsidies, plus new transmission, plus the cost of keeping fossil fuel backup ready.



That’s not a bargain. That’s a bait-and-switch.

The Track Record Proves It

Ørsted, Avangrid, and other developers have already canceled or renegotiated contracts in New England. Even with subsidies and guaranteed power purchase agreements, the projects don’t pencil out.



If the appetizer really was as cheap and filling as advertised, people would be lining up. Instead, they’re walking away.

The Real Menu for New England

If we want an energy future that actually works, the focus should be on what Mainers really need:

- Affordable energy — so families and businesses aren’t crushed by high costs.

- Reliable energy — power that shows up 24/7, not just when the wind is blowing.

- Resilient energy — systems that can withstand storms, cold snaps, and demand spikes without breaking.



That means:

- Expanding natural gas infrastructure to stabilize prices and reduce oil reliance.

- Building nuclear power for steady, around-the-clock generation.

- Increasing hydro imports from Canada.

- Modernizing the grid to handle real-world demand from homes, businesses, and data centers.



Those are the entrees that matter — the meal that will actually keep Maine families and businesses fed.

Bottom Line

The Press Herald, Daymark, and RENEW Northeast are blowing smoke. They want you to believe offshore wind is a bargain because wholesale prices might have dipped last winter.



But that’s only the appetizer — and only if you ignore the flights, the hotel, the entrees, and the drinks.



For New England, offshore wind is the most expensive power on the menu. And if we care about building an energy system that is affordable, reliable, and resilient, then we need to stop chasing appetizers on faraway islands — and focus on the real meal right here at home.