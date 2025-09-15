New England’s Vanishing Power: Outsourcing Reliability and Hollowing Out Industry

Take a look at this chart.

It shows New England’s electricity story over the last 30 years. In the early 2000s, our region produced about 135 terawatt-hours of electricity each year. Today, we produce closer to 105 TWh. That’s a 25 percent decline in generation.

But notice the gap: while generation has fallen, demand stayed flat, even crept upward.

So how did we keep the lights on while producing less? By outsourcing our electricity to others.

Generation Down, Demand Steady

This is the paradox. We’re producing less electricity than we did 25 years ago, while policymakers tell us to “electrify everything.” Demand for heating, transportation, and basic living hasn’t disappeared. It’s been covered by imports — from Quebec, New Brunswick, and New York.

That’s not energy independence. That’s energy dependency.

What Really Happened to Demand

Here’s the truth policymakers won’t tell you:

- Industrial demand collapsed. Maine is the best example. In the 1990s we had a dozen paper mills running around the clock. Those mills drew massive amounts of power. Over the last 25 years, almost all of them closed. When a mill goes down, so does the trucker who hauled pulp, the machine shop that fixed parts, and the sandwich shop that served workers. On paper, emissions fell. In reality, our economy shrank.

- Residential and commercial demand held steady or grew. Homes, hospitals, offices, schools — they’ve added load, especially in winter with heating and in summer with cooling. Heat pumps and new HVAC don’t reduce stress, they shift it onto the grid.

The result? Less stable demand. Industry used to provide a steady baseload. Now peaks are sharper and more weather-dependent. That’s a far tougher system to manage.

Outsourcing Power Is a Gamble

Instead of building reliable generation here, we lean on imports. About 20 percent of New England’s electricity now comes from outside the region.

That might look fine until something goes wrong. And it already has:

Quebec Hydro cut back exports during drought. Low reservoirs and high local heating demand meant Quebec held onto its own power. And who can blame them? They take care of themselves first.

England and Norway show the same risk. The UK counts on Norway’s hydropower through a subsea cable. But when Norway’s reservoirs run low, exports slow down — and Norwegians pay higher prices at home.

But outsourcing power isn’t just a reliability risk — it’s a climate accounting trick.

When we import more and generate less at home, the emissions tied to that electricity aren’t counted on our books. Policymakers point to “declining New England CO₂” as proof of progress, but the reality is we’ve outsourced both the electrons and the emissions.

That’s not decarbonization. It’s accounting. And it’s dishonest.

The Consequences

The consequences are already here:

- Higher costs. Less supply at home means tighter markets and higher prices.

- Reliability risks. ISO-NE warns us every winter about blackouts.

- Lost competitiveness. Manufacturing jobs left. New industries won’t come if power is unreliable and expensive.

- Contradiction. We’re told to electrify everything at the exact moment our own generation base is shrinking.

This is not strategy. It’s self-inflicted vulnerability.

What Needs to Change

If we’re serious about reliability, affordability, and sovereignty, here’s what New England must do:

1. Build firm capacity. New natural gas plants and nuclear must be part of the mix.

2. Unblock pipelines. We sit next to the Marcellus shale, one of the world’s largest gas fields. Denying access is policy malpractice.

3. Balance renewables with reality. Wind and solar can play a role, but they don’t replace baseload. Policy has to admit that.

4. Prioritize self-sufficiency. Imports are fine in good times, but no region should rely on neighbors for 20 percent of its electricity.

Closing

New England didn’t cut generation because we innovated. We cut generation because we deindustrialized. We didn’t lower emissions through smart policy. We hollowed out our economy and outsourced our supply.

The chart tells the story: generation down, demand steady, imports rising.

If we keep going this way, we’ll pay more, produce less, and depend on others for the most basic ingredient of a modern economy — electricity.

It doesn’t have to be this way. But first, we have to stop pretending it’s progress.