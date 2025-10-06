This week, the Portland Press Herald ran with the headline: “Share of Mainers reliant on heating oil drops to lowest point in over 15 years.” At first glance, it sounds like a success story for Governor Mills’ heat pump policies. But the headline hides more than it reveals.

Yes — fewer Mainers are heating with oil. But here’s what the article didn’t tell you:

1. Natural Gas Growth Is a Major Driver

In 2010, just 4.2% of Maine households heated with natural gas. By 2024, that number nearly doubled to 8.3%. That’s tens of thousands of households shifting off oil to natural gas — clean-burning, reliable, and far more affordable than electric heat.

If you only credit heat pumps, you miss the real story: infrastructure expansion and customer choice are just as important.

2. Heat Pumps Mean Higher Electric Bills

One thing the Press Herald glosses over: Mainers already pay some of the steepest electricity rates in the country — and they’re rising fast. Between May 2024 and May 2025, residential electricity prices in Maine jumped 36.3%, the largest year-over-year increase nationally. Over the past decade (2014–2024), the average retail rate in Maine climbed from 12.65¢/kWh to 19.62¢/kWh, a 55% increase — more than double the national average increase.

As of mid-2025, Maine households are paying 27.98¢ per kilowatt-hour, versus a U.S. average of about 13.9¢/kWh — meaning Maine’s electricity is literally twice as expensive as the national average and more expensive than in 48 other states.

When you force or strongly incentivize switching from oil to electric heat, you’re forcing people into paying higher operating costs on the grid side. This is especially harmful to low-income Mainers.

To make matters worse, state programs already tie eligibility for some funding and incentives to electrification. Maine’s Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate (HEAR) program, for example, prioritizes “new affordable multifamily housing” for heat pump and electrification measures. Some developers seeking those rebates or other incentives are being pushed toward heat‐pump systems in new low-income housing projects. In effect, this means that developers who want to tap funding for low-income housing feel compelled to design them around electric heat systems — shifting operating cost burdens onto the poorest renters.

And let’s be clear: this isn’t just “innovation.” It is climate policy by ideology — and it comes at the expense of those least able to bear it. Moving into affordable housing should not come with the cruel choice to heat or eat. Yet that is exactly the corner many Maine families are being pushed into when policymakers force electrification without addressing the crushing cost of electricity.

3. The Real Cost Comparison

The Maine Governor’s Energy Office publishes weekly heating fuel prices (see here). Their own data shows:

Natural Gas Boiler : the lowest-cost way to heat a home.

Electric Heat Pump : nearly 150% more expensive to operate than natural gas.

Propane and Other Tank Fuels: widely used, but significantly more costly than gas.

And despite all the subsidies and mandates, heating oil remains central to Maine’s energy picture. Roughly half of Maine households (about 50.3%) still rely on oil as their primary source of heat — the highest share of any state in the nation. That means more than 250,000 Maine homes and businesses are still dependent on heating oil every winter.

And the burden is worst on low-income households. Even with rebates, the upfront and ongoing electric costs hit hardest those with the smallest budgets. If a housing provider is forced (or heavily incentivized) to build a project with only heat pumps to qualify for funding, the residents will be locked into those higher power costs. Rent may stay “affordable,” but utility costs become a hidden tax on the poorest Mainers.

So, while headlines celebrate “electrification,” Mainers who choose natural gas are saving real money — and heating oil remains a reminder that we can’t ignore the reality of what fuels Maine homes today.

4. Reliability Still Matters

Maine winters are long and brutal. Heat pumps lose efficiency below zero, and they don’t work at all when the grid goes down. Natural gas does both: reliable heat even in the coldest weather, and firm energy supply that doesn’t depend on sunshine or wind.

The Bottom Line

The headline sounds like progress, but the reality is more complicated. Yes, oil’s share has fallen, but too much of that reduction is being replaced by expensive, unreliable heat pumps. That isn’t progress — it’s policy-driven substitution that raises bills, stresses the grid, and hurts those least able to pay. And at the same time, more than 250,000 Maine homes and businesses remain dependent on heating oil every winter.

The real story is that natural gas has quietly expanded and proven itself as the most affordable, reliable heating option in Maine. Yet policymakers continue to sideline it in favor of an “electrify everything” agenda rooted in ideology, not economics.

If we want true progress, it won’t come from mandates. It will come from energy policy grounded in affordability, reliability, and resilience — and that means giving natural gas the role it deserves in keeping Maine families warm and secure

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