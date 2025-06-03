Maine's Energy Crisis Was a Choice—And It's About to Get Worse

Between December 2020 and March 2025, Maine’s residential electricity rates jumped by approximately 115%, climbing from 13.15 ¢/kWh to 28.27 ¢/kWh. That’s not a typo. And it’s not a coincidence either. On December 1, 2020, Maine adopted one of the most ideologically driven and economically negligent climate action plans in the nation—Maine Won’t Wait. It ignored physics, basic economics, and the limits of our regional electric grid. And now, we’re about to double down on the damage.

On May 29, 2025, Maine House Democrats passed LD 186, “An Act to Give the Public Utilities Commission Authority to Establish Time-of-Use Pricing.” It sounds harmless, even technical. So does its ideological cousin, “demand management.” But don’t be fooled by the bureaucratic phrasing. These policies are designed to cover up a harsh truth: Maine and New England no longer have a plan to generate enough electricity to meet future demand. Instead of solving the supply problem, policymakers are preparing to limit your access to energy.

Think about that for a moment. Your elected officials are on the verge of enacting a policy that will allow the government to control when and how much electricity homes and businesses can use—because they’ve failed to make enough of it.

Let’s back up.

A key piece of the Maine Won’t Wait energy vision was offshore wind. But in 2024, ISO-New England (the federally chartered Independent System Operator that manages our grid) studied what it would take to build out enough offshore wind to meet state climate targets. Their conclusion? The region would need at least 5,400 square miles of ocean dedicated to turbines. For reference, the state of Connecticut is 5,500 square miles.

And that’s the optimistic scenario. Additional studies have since shown that energy production degrades significantly downwind of each turbine. The required footprint might be even larger. Meanwhile, the economics of offshore wind have collapsed under their own weight. It costs far too much, even with massive subsidies. The political climate has shifted. Subsidizing inefficient, weather-dependent, intermittent generators is no longer popular. And public opposition to the industrialization of New England’s coastline is growing, not fading.

At the same time, neighboring states like New York and Massachusetts have actively thwarted efforts to expand natural gas pipeline capacity—while also shutting down nuclear and coal plants. As a result, New England now relies overwhelmingly on natural gas for electricity generation, even as policies in those same states have increased both electricity and natural gas demand. This self-inflicted imbalance between supply and demand has led to critical shortfalls during winter peaks, when pipeline capacity can't meet heating and power needs. The region has been forced to import expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG), which drives electricity prices even higher. It's the definition of policy failure.

So here we are: the fantasy of clean, limitless offshore wind is dead. But instead of adjusting course, lawmakers in Augusta have decided to turn the screws on demand.

Let’s be clear about what Time-of-Use (TOU) pricing and demand management really mean: higher costs for you, at the worst possible time of day.

TOU pricing means that electricity will be cheap when you’re asleep or at work—and expensive when you need it most. It’s not just an inconvenience. Around the world, where this policy has been tried, the results are disastrous for households and businesses alike.

The Global Record on TOU Pricing

California implemented TOU in 2020. Here’s what happened:

- Cold storage and food processors saw peak-hour costs rise 20–40%.

- Inland manufacturers scaled back production or relocated to neighboring states.

- Small businesses like bakeries and laundromats raised prices or cut hours.

- The California Manufacturers and Technology Association reported a 7% year-over-year drop in output from energy-intensive industries.

Ontario, Canada, rolled out TOU in 2010:

- Auto part suppliers saw energy costs jump 15–25%.

- Small businesses were penalized despite fixed operating hours.

- Some large retailers had to invest in backup generators just to survive.

- The backlash was so severe that Ontario eventually allowed businesses to opt out entirely.

In the UK, TOU pricing collided head-on with agricultural realities:

- The National Farmers’ Union warned that dairy and crop schedules couldn’t adjust to arbitrary price shifts.

- Cold chain logistics companies lost product due to price-induced delays.

- Farmers faced 30% cost increases during critical production weeks.

Germany, a leader in climate policy, saw real economic damage:

- Chemical giants BASF and Covestro moved operations abroad.

- The IFO Institute reported that one-third of mid-sized industrial firms planned to cut output or relocate because of energy price volatility.

In Australia, TOU pricing began in 2018:

- Hospitality businesses saw energy bills increase 20–35%.

- Almost half of small manufacturers in Victoria said they planned to move operations.

Texas gave us the ultimate cautionary tale. In 2021, a severe winter storm paralyzed the state. TOU and demand management failed when it mattered most. Electricity was theoretically “cheaper” at night—until the power went out entirely. Families froze, pipes burst, and demand-side theory met the cold reality of physics.

Common Threads and Cold Truths

Across all these examples, the same story plays out:

- Small manufacturers and food processors suffer margin collapse or layoffs.

- Cold storage, hospitality, and agriculture face peak-hour surcharges that can’t be avoided.

- 24/7 operations lose competitiveness.

- Consumers turn to diesel generators and expensive batteries—defeating the climate goals these policies claim to support.

And Maine is now poised to make the same mistake.

Energy Should Be Abundant, Affordable, and Reliable

We don’t need gimmicks like TOU pricing. We need policies grounded in reality. That means acknowledging that our climate goals must be pursued with economic and physical constraints in mind. It means building energy infrastructure that works in the dead of winter and in the heat of summer. And it means investing in baseload generation—like natural gas and nuclear—that can carry us through.

Energy policy isn’t just about kilowatts or carbon. It’s about jobs, food prices, and economic survival. It’s about whether a small bakery in Skowhegan or a dairy farm in Clinton can afford to keep the lights on. And it’s about whether Maine wants to lead the country in innovation—or in avoidable economic decline.

The choice isn’t just between solar and gas, or wind and nuclear. It’s between energy abundance and managed scarcity. Between growth and retreat.

Maine won’t wait? Maybe it should have.