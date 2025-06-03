Matt’s Substack

Matt’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon's avatar
Jon
Jun 4, 2025

If New England senators truly worked for their constituents, they would explain to New York that everything New York wants will be voted down until New York expedites construction of at least two high-capacity natural gas pipelines from the Marcellus shale to your piping network.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Jacobson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture