I got curious about the relationship between ideologically driven “climate catastrophe” energy policy and the actual quality of life for Mainers—our jobs, our economy, and our children’s prospects.

Yes, Maine has reduced emissions over the past 30 years. But the story behind those numbers isn’t one of innovation or prosperity. It’s a story of deindustrialization: mills closed, factories shuttered, and the communities that depended on them hollowed out. Emissions fell not because of clever policy, but because the jobs left.

When those jobs left, so did opportunity. Not just for mill workers themselves but for the machine shops that serviced paper machines, the truck and rail companies that moved pulp and finished product, and the sandwich shops that served shift workers.

This isn’t something to celebrate—it’s something to reckon with.

Data: The Story Behind the Lines

Here’s a chart that tracks four key trends in Maine from 1990 to 2023:

* Blue line: Emissions (down)

* Green line: Median household income (flat, inflation‑adjusted)

* Red line: MaineCare enrollment (up sharply)—*MaineCare is Maine’s Medicaid program, providing health coverage to low-income families and a clear indicator of rising economic stress.

* Orange line: Industrial energy use (down)

At first glance, the decline in emissions may look like progress—but when you consider the flat income, rising reliance on public assistance, and falling energy use, the picture changes. It’s not efficiency—it’s shrinkage.

The Real Human Impact

Each data point represents a person, a family, or a town:

Dragon Cement (Thomaston) – Maine’s last cement plant closed, citing lack of access to affordable natural gas.

Madison Paper – shuttered in 2016, leaving workers and local businesses without a lifeline.

Jay & Verso Mills – long-time community anchors, now gone—along with downstream businesses.

Bucksport Mill – 500+ jobs lost in one blow.

Machine shops, railroads, trucking companies, restaurants, and other small businesses – many disappeared alongside the mills.

Emissions fell. Opportunity evaporated.

Sidebar: Contrast with Ohio and Texas

Ohio

Emissions declined between 1990 to 2016, even as manufacturing output remained robust. Ohio’s manufacturing GDP reached $130 billion in Q3 2022, ranking third in the nation.

The state reduced carbon while preserving—and in many cases growing—its industrial base.

Texas

A national energy giant, Texas is the U.S. leader in oil, gas, and wind power. In 2023, it accounted for 43% of the nation’s crude oil production and 27% of natural gas withdrawals.

The oil and gas sector contributed $161.9 billion to the state's GDP in 2021, a significant share of its economy.

Texas reduced emissions even as manufacturing and energy extraction produced jobs and prosperity.

The contrast is stark: Maine’s emissions fell because the economy did. Ohio and Texas reduced emissions while industrial activity flourished.

The Hard Questions We’re Avoiding

Let’s stop simplifying what happened here:

Are we okay with hollowing out our economy just to post lower emissions numbers?

Is deindustrialization our climate strategy by default—because we don’t talk about it?

What could an energy policy look like that supports both emissions reduction and good jobs—through affordable natural gas, nuclear power, or other reliable sources?

Final Thought

Maine’s emissions decline wasn’t a smart win—it was a warning. Other states found a way to cut emissions and grow. Maine deserves that choice too.

If we care about both climate and prosperity, our policies must focus on cost, reliability, resilience, and opportunity —not just a shrinking carbon number.