Energy writer Alex Epstein often reminds us that “you can have prosperity, or you can have low energy use — but you can’t have both.”

The McKinsey chart above makes that reality impossible to ignore: more than half the world’s population consumes less than 20 percent of global energy — and they’re the poorest nations on earth. Some people say we should just use less, but what they miss is that affordable energy is the only path from poverty to prosperity — in Maine and everywhere else.

There’s no such thing as a low-energy rich country.

That’s true overseas, and it’s true right here at home. In New England, energy policy has drifted into ideology. Instead of strengthening the foundation of prosperity, we’re dismantling it — one policy at a time — in a slow march toward deindustrialization.

Energy and Prosperity Are the Same Story

Economic prosperity is built on energy that’s reliable, affordable, and resilient. Without it, growth stalls, costs rise, and opportunity disappears.

Every society that’s lifted itself out of poverty has done it with more energy, not less — energy that powers factories, moves goods, heats homes, and runs hospitals.

If you want manufacturing jobs, you need firm power. If you want data centers, you need firm power. If you want homes that stay warm on a February night in Maine, you need firm power.

The opposite path — a grid dependent on intermittent solar and wind with no backup — leads to what Epstein calls “energy poverty.” And energy poverty always becomes economic poverty. We’ve seen it happen in nearly every mill town in Maine. From Jay and Madawaska to our latest casualty in Thomaston, high energy costs have lowered standards of living and robbed Mainers of opportunity.

ISO-New England’s Warning

In October, ISO-New England CEO Gordon van Welie issued a blunt warning that should have been headline news in every statehouse: “New England still needs firm, dispatchable generation.”

He wasn’t looking backward — he was describing the future we’re racing toward.

ISO-NE’s own studies show that the region’s renewable fleet can’t meet demand without the steady backbone of natural gas, nuclear, or hydro. The grid still leans on gas-fired plants to ramp up when wind and solar fade — especially during winter peaks.

Yet state policies are driving those plants offline. Pipeline expansions are blocked. New gas generation is politically untouchable. Storage and transmission projects are years behind schedule.

That’s not a transition plan — it’s a slow-motion energy crisis.

The Iberian Lesson

In April 2025, Spain and Portugal lived through what’s now known as the Iberian blackout — a cascading grid failure that cut power to millions.

It wasn’t war. It wasn’t a cyberattack. It was a clear spring day when renewables were producing nearly 80 percent of Iberia’s electricity. Two large solar plants tripped offline, voltage stability collapsed, and within seconds the system unraveled.

The European analysis was blunt: the grid had too little synchronous, dispatchable generation online to keep things stable.

In other words — too much solar, not enough firm backup.

This was the nightmare scenario: no storm, no crisis, no warning. A cloud on a beautiful spring day and, just like that, the solar farms went offline. The quiet physics of a fragile grid turned power off for Spain and Portugal for more than 24 hours.

Poverty, Prosperity, and Maine’s Economic Reality

Maine’s story isn’t like the rest of New England. States such as Massachusetts and Connecticut built prosperity around universities, finance, and research — industries that thrive on ideas. Maine grew up on manufacturing, forestry, paper, food processing, shipbuilding, and logistics — work that runs on heat, horsepower, and affordable fuel. Our path to prosperity has always depended on energy that’s both reliable and affordable.

The numbers tell the story. Maine’s per-capita income is about $42,900, the lowest in New England, compared with roughly $87,000 in Massachusetts and Connecticut and about $77,000 in New Hampshire. Median household income sits around $73,700, while nearly 10.4 percent of Mainers live below the poverty line. About 400,000 residents — roughly one in four — are enrolled in MaineCare, and more than half of all children under age 5 depend on it.

Those numbers show a state still wrestling with the basics: wages, opportunity, and affordability. When energy costs rise or reliability falters, Maine takes the hit harder than our neighbors. Wealthier states can absorb it through research budgets and endowments. We absorb it in lost jobs, shuttered mills, and higher household costs.

That’s why the debate over firm, dispatchable generation isn’t theoretical here — it’s personal. For Maine families and employers, affordable energy isn’t just an environmental issue. It’s the line between poverty and prosperity.

The Costly Mandate of “Electrifying the Poor”

One of the more troubling examples of policy gone wrong is the state’s decision to require heat pumps in new low-income housing. On paper it sounds progressive — lower emissions, cleaner technology. In practice, it’s a financial penalty on the very people we claim to help.

According to the Governor’s Energy Office’s Heating Fuel Prices Dashboard, the cost of heat from an electric air-source heat pump runs about $28–$30 per million BTUs, depending on electricity rates and efficiency. By comparison, natural gas delivers the same heat for between $12 and $20 per million BTUs — roughly 150 percent more expensive to operate. (maine.gov/energy/heating-fuel-prices)

So why are we forcing low-income Mainers into higher-cost heating systems? If the state truly wanted to fight poverty and reduce emissions, it would pursue energy solutions that are both clean and affordable — not policies that punish the poor with higher bills in the name of virtue.

The Wrong Path — and What It’s Costing Us

Let’s be clear: this is an argument against grid-scale, weather-dependent power. Wind and solar can’t replace firm generation — not in Maine, not in New England, and not anywhere with long, dark winters and heavy heating demand. Every region that’s tried this experiment has learned the same lesson: intermittent generation fails when you need it most.

Despite billions in subsidies and endless talk about “clean-energy jobs,” Maine’s electricity still comes mostly from natural gas — only now it costs more, because policy has made everything else harder to build and operate. ISO-New England’s own data confirm that reliability still depends on gas plants running full-tilt when the sun goes down and the wind fades.

We keep hearing that batteries or Canadian hydropower will save the day, but neither exists at the scale required. There isn’t enough battery storage in the world to keep New England’s grid stable for a single winter week without firm generation. Betting our economy on the weather isn’t bold — it’s reckless.

Maine and New England need to stop pretending that intermittent power can be the backbone of prosperity. It can’t.

Real progress will come from investing in firm, dispatchable power — gas, hydro, and nuclear — that works when Mainers need it most. Until we admit that truth, we’ll keep punishing working families with higher costs and less reliability — and calling it progress

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