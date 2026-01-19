Maine’s electricity is now among the most expensive in the United States. That is not a talking point. It is a measurable fact, and it is crippling Maine families and Maine’s economic future.

This is not about intentions. It is about outcomes. Maine Won’t Wait was sold as leadership, but the results are clear. Costs are up, competitiveness is down, and the grid is more fragile than the politicians and activists want to admit.

In this piece I will show three things. First, exactly how far Maine has fallen on electricity affordability and how much worse it has gotten since 2020. Second, why electrification policies make the grid more fragile in a winter state. Third, what actually reduced emissions in Maine, and what did not.

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The Scoreboard

In 2020, Maine’s residential electricity price was 16.81 cents per kilowatt hour. That made Maine the 10th most expensive state in the country. Maine was about 63 percent higher than the average of the 10 lowest-cost states.

In October 2025, Maine’s residential electricity price was 29.42 cents per kilowatt hour, making Maine the 5th most expensive state in America. The average of the 10 lowest-cost states was 12.42 cents per kilowatt hour, meaning Maine is now about 137 percent higher.

1) The Scoreboard: Maine’s Electricity Prices Make Us Less Competitive

Maine doesn’t have a serious jobs-and-growth agenda. What we have is a climate agenda driven by catastrophe politics and the naïve belief that Maine can save the planet from Augusta. It is a kind of intellectual vacancy. Targets replace thinking, and slogans replace engineering. Nowhere is that clearer than Maine Won’t Wait.

We have reached the point where this cannot be treated as theory anymore. Maine Won’t Wait is happening now, not in models and not in white papers, but in monthly bills and winter reliability. The response from policymakers has been to ignore the evidence and move further into fantasy. Serious people change course when the numbers do not work. Doubling down in the face of evidence is not planning. It is fantasizing.

If Maine had a serious plan for jobs and growth, it would start with the basics. Affordable, reliable energy. Instead, we have adopted an agenda built around electrification mandates in a state where electricity is already expensive and becoming more so.

In 2020, Maine’s residential electricity price was 16.81 cents per kilowatt hour. That made Maine the 10th most expensive state in the country. Even then, Maine residents paid about 63 percent more than the average of the 10 lowest-cost states, which averaged 10.33 cents per kilowatt hour.

Fast forward to today. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Maine’s residential electricity price was 29.42 cents per kilowatt hour in October 2025, making Maine the 5th most expensive state in America. The gap between Maine and the states we compete with has exploded. The average residential price across the 10 lowest-cost states is now 12.42 cents per kilowatt hour, meaning Maine is now roughly 137 percent higher than the lowest-cost benchmark.

Maine did not just get more expensive. We priced ourselves out of the competition. We went from the 10th most expensive state in 2020 to the 5th most expensive state today. We went from about 63 percent higher than the lowest-cost states in 2020 to about 137 percent higher today.

This is not climate leadership. It is a self-inflicted handicap, and the burden falls on everyone. Families trying to pay heating bills. Employers trying to stay competitive. Communities trying to keep young people from leaving.

Now step back and connect this to Maine Won’t Wait. The entire premise of this plan is electrification. Shift heating, transportation, and much of the economy onto electricity. But when your electricity is already some of the most expensive in the nation and climbing, electrification becomes a cost multiplier. And once electricity becomes a cost multiplier, the economy breaks.

2) Real Emissions Progress: Fuel Switching Is Measurable and Works in January

There is one part of Maine’s emissions story that is real, measurable, and grounded in physics, and it rarely gets the attention it deserves. Maine has reduced emissions in heating through fuel switching, converting homes and businesses from heating oil and propane to natural gas. This is not ideology. It is a practical change in how energy is delivered.

Summit Natural Gas of Maine now serves roughly 6,500 customers in Maine, and that number continues to grow. Unlike many clean energy talking points, fuel switching has two enormous advantages. First, it reduces CO2 immediately and it reduces CO2 every year thereafter. Once a home switches from heating oil to natural gas, those oil emissions do not come back. You are not planning to cut emissions in 2040. You are cutting them now and locking in that reduction permanently.

Second, it does not overload the electric grid. A gas conversion reduces emissions without asking the grid to carry Maine’s heating load during the coldest winter peaks. In other words, it works in January. That matters because any serious emissions strategy must function on the toughest day of the year, not just on a pleasant April afternoon.

The Industrial Contradiction

What makes all of this even more maddening is that Maine Won’t Wait itself points to natural gas as a practical pathway for Maine’s industrial sector. While activists were pushing an all-electric fantasy, the state’s own plan implicitly recognized a basic truth. If you want to cut emissions without destroying the economy, you need fuel switching for industrial heat. In Maine, that means natural gas.

But Maine did not act like a state that wanted industry to switch to gas. It acted like a state that wanted gas to disappear. For years, Maine has fought the very gas infrastructure that would allow manufacturers to modernize, lower costs, and reduce emissions. Dragon Cement is a perfect example. They needed reliable, affordable energy, and Maine chose ideology over competitiveness.

Now we are watching it happen again. Pride Manufacturing in Burnham, the maker of Lincoln Logs, just announced it is closing. So let’s be clear about what is happening. The state says it wants industry to decarbonize. It says it wants industry to electrify. It says it wants industry to switch fuels. But instead of enabling the one realistic pathway, natural gas, policymakers are now moving to rid Maine of natural gas entirely.

That is not a plan. It is abandonment. And the scoreboard is obvious. When energy becomes expensive and unreliable, industry leaves, jobs disappear, and emissions simply get exported somewhere else.

3) CO2 Reductions: Climate Success or Deindustrialization?

So let’s talk honestly about emissions. Politicians love to point to falling CO2 as proof that their policies are working. But in the real world, there are only two ways for a mature economy to drive emissions down in a meaningful way.

The first is to shut down energy intensive industry and import what you used to make. That reduces local emissions because you have outsourced them.

The second is to replace fossil generation with dense, reliable, dispatchable low carbon power at scale. In the real world, the only place that has done that decisively is France, by building nuclear.

What has not worked, anywhere on earth, is the idea that you can run an industrial economy on intermittent wind and solar and still keep power cheap, reliable, and abundant. Yet that is the preferred solution of the Augusta crowd.

That is why Maine’s claimed success is so often an illusion. If emissions fall because mills close and industry leaves, Maine looks cleaner on paper, but Mainers are poorer and the goods are still produced somewhere else.

4) Reliability and Resilience: We’re Electrifying Risk

Cost is only half of the story. The other half is reliability, especially in winter. New England remains exposed to winter fuel stress, and the public narrative collapses every time the weather turns ugly.

ISO New England’s Winter 2024 to 2025 report shows that during cold snaps, oil-fired generation still becomes important and can set the marginal price. It notes that oil set the marginal price for 5 percent of load in Winter 2024 to 2025 and highlights cold snap days from January 20th through January 22nd when oil became marginal. When New England’s grid is stressed, the system does not get cleaner. It gets dirtier and more expensive.

Now consider where policy is heading. Maine Won’t Wait pushes Maine toward electrifying home heating, which is the single largest energy load in most households. That means concentrating risk. It means making outages more dangerous. It means making winter grid stress more punitive. It means betting public safety on the grid staying up and on the region having enough dispatchable generation to cover extreme peaks.

NERC’s winter reliability assessments have repeatedly warned about New England’s fuel security challenges and the regional decline in dispatchable resources. This is not partisan. It is the sober language of reliability professionals.

Bottom Line: Maine Needs a Course Correction

Maine Won’t Wait was sold as a comprehensive strategy. Lower emissions, lower costs over time, and a more resilient energy system.

But when you measure outcomes instead of aspirations, a different picture emerges.

Electricity prices have moved sharply in the wrong direction. Maine’s national ranking has deteriorated, and the gap between Maine and the lowest-cost states has widened dramatically. At the same time, the policies driving electrification assume an electric system that is both affordable and robust under winter peak conditions. That is not the system Maine has today.

This is the central risk of the current approach. We are increasing dependence on electricity at the exact moment electricity is becoming less affordable and the grid is becoming more stressed. In a winter state, that is not a theoretical concern. It is a reliability and public safety issue.

Maine’s leaders keep treating this as a moral crusade. It is not. It is an engineering and economics problem. Maine’s policies do not change global emissions trajectories, but they do raise costs and increase risk here at home. In a winter state, forcing more dependence on high-cost electricity while stressing the grid is not leadership. It is negligence.

It is time to change course.

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