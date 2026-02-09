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Matt Jacobson
Feb 10

One important point I want to add here, because it explains why the policy response looks the way it does:

After this winter exposed real weaknesses in the system, the response from Augusta wasn’t to rethink the strategy. It was to justify continuing it.

In her State of the State address, Governor Mills acknowledged price volatility and winter grid stress, but framed the solution around more clean energy, more flexibility, and continued electrification. Days later, the administration released a consultant report from the Brattle Group using nearly identical language and arriving at the same conclusion.

That sequence matters.

The Brattle report was commissioned by the state and treats winter fuel deliverability — the reason oil returned and prices spiked — as a secondary issue. Pipelines barely appear. Gas storage is marginal. Instead, the prescription is more wind and solar, more electrification, and more “demand management” when the system is stressed.

This is how policy gets laundered. A strategy fails under real-world conditions, but instead of being reevaluated, a consultant is hired to explain why the same strategy should continue. Scarcity gets reframed as flexibility, and higher prices and curtailment become the operating plan instead of fixing supply.

That dynamic is as important as the physics discussed above, because it explains why Maine keeps doubling down instead of correcting course.

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Ed Reid's avatar
Ed Reid
Feb 26

Heat pumps in cold climates are dangerous.

https://edreid.substack.com/p/green-new-dangers

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