Maine is breaking its energy system, and the winter of 2025–26 made that impossible to ignore.

During the coldest stretches, oil-fired power plants displaced natural gas across the region. Wind and solar under-delivered during evening demand. Power flowed north to Canada because price signals flipped, even though The Corridor was sold to Mainers as a way to bring cheap, reliable electricity south. It didn’t fail because anyone reversed course. It failed because energy markets did exactly what they are designed to do. The Corridor never guaranteed winter supply, and presenting it that way reflected a fundamental misunderstanding of how electricity markets actually work.

For many Maine households, electric supply costs are now running 20–40 percent higher than a typical winter month. For families heating with electricity, bills are already jumping by hundreds of dollars after weeks of sustained sub-freezing temperatures and peak pricing that has persisted throughout 2026. Because the Janet Mills Administration mandated heat pumps in low-income homes, those higher winter electric bills fall hardest on the people least able to absorb them. Small businesses feel it next, forced to absorb higher power costs simply to stay open and make payroll.

What New England experienced this winter was not an energy shortage. It was a deliverability failure. The region did not run out of energy. It ran out of fuel that could actually reach power plants when temperatures dropped. That distinction matters, because Maine’s policy direction moves in exactly the wrong direction, increasing electric demand while constraining pipelines, storage, and reliable generation. Instead of confronting that reality, Maine’s own consultant is drawing the wrong conclusions, pointing to more electrification and “flexibility” while treating fuel deliverability as a secondary issue. We are building a system that looks fine on paper but fails under winter conditions.

This outcome was predictable, and it was policy-driven.

We Removed Reliable Power Before We Replaced It

Over the past two decades, public policy shuttered nearly all coal generation in New England and closed roughly 2.7 gigawatts of nuclear capacity, including Maine Yankee, Vermont Yankee, Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station, and Connecticut Yankee. These facilities provided steady, weather-independent power, and nothing was built to replace them.

Coal and nuclear were removed first. Natural gas became the backbone by default. Then pipelines were blocked and storage never materialized. That sequence matters.

Today, natural gas supplies roughly half of New England’s electricity. Wind and solar were layered on top, but they do not replace lost baseload because they disappear during cold mornings and evenings. The region now produces less dispatchable electricity than it did 25 years ago, even as electrification policies deliberately push demand higher. Gas deliverability has become the system’s Achilles’ heel, which is why oil returns every winter.

The Heat Pump Compact: More Demand, No Supply

Maine joined five other states in committing to roughly 580,000 heat pumps across New England by 2030. That policy alone adds about four gigawatts of new cold-weather electric demand.

New England’s winter peak today runs roughly 20–21 gigawatts during severe cold. The Heat Pump Compact increases that peak by about 20 percent, concentrated almost entirely in cold mornings and evenings. There is no plan to build four gigawatts of reliable generation or fuel infrastructure to support it. This does not include EVs or other electrification mandates. It is simply the electrical consequence of replacing combustion heating with electric heating at scale.

We already know how this plays out.

New England has roughly seven gigawatts of wind and solar capacity on paper. During the coldest evenings this winter, those resources routinely delivered only a few hundred megawatts combined, often in the single digits as a percentage of nameplate capacity.

During the recent winter storm, solar produced roughly 11 percent of its nameplate capacity and wind about 23 percent, under-delivering by 89 percent and 77 percent respectively when electricity demand was highest.

Solar disappears after sunset. Wind under-delivers during peak hours. Nearly all renewable capacity is unavailable when people actually need heat.

Cold-weather demand arrives in darkness and often calm weather. Adding intermittent capacity does not fix this problem. It increases dependence on gas when it is available and oil when it is not.

How Much Wind and Solar Would It Take?

During the coldest evenings this winter, wind and solar delivered roughly five to six percent of nameplate capacity while oil supplied five to seven gigawatts of power. At that performance level, replacing that output would require roughly 90–130 gigawatts of additional wind and solar.

That equates to 20,000–30,000 onshore wind turbines or solar development measured in hundreds of thousands of acres. Offshore does not solve it. Using today’s 12–15 MW turbines, it would require roughly 6,000–10,000 machines spread across more than 10,000 square miles of ocean, before accounting for wake losses.

At today’s offshore costs, that represents hundreds of billions of dollars in capital to produce intermittent electricity during the hardest hours of the year. Even then, the power would cost several times more than existing generation. A fraction of that investment in pipelines and regional gas storage would deliver reliable fuel during cold snaps and stabilize winter power supply.

That is not energy planning. It is expensive substitution without reliability.

Demand Management Is Not Reliability

Instead of confronting winter fuel constraints, Maine policymakers increasingly point to demand management.

Last year, the Legislature gave the Maine Public Utilities Commission authority to create demand-management pricing programs. In practice, this means higher peak prices and intentional load reductions when the grid is stressed. Industrial customers are expected to plan production around constrained energy. Sappi cannot reliably add a second shift if peak pricing makes it uneconomic. Restaurants like Pat’s Pizza are pushed to curtail power during the dinner rush. EV charging is restricted on cold nights. Smart thermostats turn down automatically, and vulnerable households are told not to turn the heat back up when it is ten degrees outside.

This is not a contingency plan. It is the operating model.

How Policy Is Driving Scarcity

Maine’s energy policy is not a collection of isolated initiatives. It is a coordinated push across multiple fronts.

Maine Won’t Wait mandates electrification across buildings and transportation.

Efficiency Maine Trust increasingly subsidizes electrification rather than true load reduction.

The Legislature directed the PUC to open the “Future of Gas” proceeding, which plans for a smaller gas system based on assumptions of mass electrification that have not materialized.

LD 838 proposes unlimited bonding authority and eminent domain to accelerate electric infrastructure while sidelining oil and gas.

Efficiency Maine does nothing to improve winter fuel deliverability. No pipelines. No storage. No firm generation. Weatherization lowers demand. Electrification shifts it. Maine is doing the latter at scale.

The state leans on the concept of “stranded assets,” which is simply a technical way of saying policymakers predict we will electrify everything. But electricity in New England is expensive, constrained, and unreliable during winter peaks. That stranded-asset scenario is not developing. It is not close.

That is how a theoretical problem becomes a real one.

Real Costs, Real Consequences

These policies are already reshaping Maine’s economy.

Over the past 25 years, Maine has lost roughly twenty paper mills. Less than three years ago, Dragon Cement shut down after citing high energy costs and the failure to build a natural gas pipeline to its facility. This year, Pride Manufacturing, the maker of Lincoln Logs, announced it will close in April, putting more than 100 Mainers out of work. Just over the border in Massachusetts, facilities operated by Panera Bread and Cape Cod Chips are also closing as energy and production costs climb.

Energy-intensive businesses do not wait for policy debates to resolve. They relocate to regions with reliable power, deliverable fuel, and predictable costs, and they take jobs and investment with them.

What Actually Matters

This is not a climate debate. It is not a technology debate. It is about whether Maine will have enough reliable energy to run its economy.

You either build enough supply to meet winter demand, or you manage scarcity through higher prices and rationing.

Right now, Maine is choosing the second path.

Until Maine builds supply at the same pace it mandates demand, reliability will continue to erode, costs will rise, and jobs will keep leaving.