On September 14, I wrote that Maine families were heading into what could be the most expensive heating season in our history. Heating oil was already $5.39 a gallon, New England’s fuel inventories were falling, and I predicted that heating oil would reach $7 this winter. I said $8 was possible if cold weather arrived with another disruption to global supplies.

On October 22, the Maine Department of Energy Resources announced that heating oil had reached another record: $6.04 a gallon, 83 percent higher than a year ago. It’s October 26, winter hasn’t started, and the problems I wrote about in September haven’t improved. In some cases, they’ve gotten worse.

What $6 Heating Oil Really Means

The headlines tell us it now costs about $750 more to fill a 275-gallon heating oil tank than it did last year. That’s true, but most Maine families will need more than one tank of oil to get through the winter.

Consider a Maine family that burns 700 gallons of heating oil over the winter. At last October’s price of $3.30, that fuel would have cost $2,310. At today’s price, the same amount costs $4,228. That’s nearly $2,000 more to heat the same house, even if prices don’t rise another penny.

At $7 a gallon, the bill climbs to $4,900. At $8, it’s $5,600. And if we reach $9, that same family will spend $6,300 on heating oil alone, nearly $4,000 more than last winter.

We’re Starting Winter With Less Fuel

According to the Energy Information Administration, New England had just 2.46 million barrels of distillate fuel in storage as of October 16. At the comparable point last year, we had 3.75 million barrels. That’s about 35 percent less fuel in regional inventories as we approach the months when we need it most.

Distillate includes heating oil and diesel, the fuels that heat our homes, power our trucks, and keep construction equipment, farms and much of our transportation system operating. When supplies tighten, all those customers are competing for fuel, and prices go up.

The war in Iran has certainly contributed to higher petroleum prices, as have refinery outages and declining refining capacity. But we shouldn’t confuse the event that drives a price spike with the conditions that make us so vulnerable to it. New England has been making decisions for years that leave us increasingly exposed when something goes wrong.

Remember What Happened Last January?

During Winter Storm Fern, New England’s power plants burned approximately 66 million gallons of oil in just nine days because they couldn’t get enough natural gas. At January 26 wholesale heating oil prices, that much fuel would have cost roughly $176 million. The equivalent energy in natural gas, at a normal Henry Hub price of $3 per million BTU, would have cost about $28 million. That’s a difference of nearly $150 million in nine days.

Why were we burning all that oil when some of the world’s largest natural gas reserves are sitting just a few hundred miles away in Pennsylvania? Because politicians spent years promoting wind and solar while blocking the pipelines needed to deliver more natural gas to New England. We didn’t run out of gas. We simply couldn’t get enough of it here.

But there’s another consequence that should concern every Maine homeowner. Many of those power plants burn the same type of distillate fuel we use to heat our homes. Every gallon they burn has to be replaced, drawing on the same fuel market that supplies Maine households. When electricity generators suddenly need millions of additional gallons during a prolonged cold spell, they’re competing for supplies just when homeowners need heating oil the most. And when supplies are already tight, that additional demand can push prices even higher.

Now consider where we are today. Heating oil is already over $6 a gallon, New England’s distillate inventories are roughly 35 percent below last year, and winter hasn’t started. What happens when another extended cold spell forces our power plants to burn millions of gallons of oil again? Could Maine heating oil reach $8 or even $9 a gallon? I certainly hope not, but with the same pipeline constraints and less fuel in storage, I wouldn’t dismiss the possibility. We haven’t fixed the problem that made Fern so expensive, and Maine families could end up paying for it twice: once in their electric bills and again when the oil truck pulls into their driveway.

California Is Showing Us What Happens When Supply Disappears

Back in March, I said on the Ray Richardson Show that California was heading toward $10 gasoline. Phillips 66 had already closed its Los Angeles refinery, and Valero was preparing to close its Benicia refinery. Together, those facilities represented roughly 17 percent of California’s refining capacity. I couldn’t see how eliminating nearly one-fifth of the state’s refining capacity, without eliminating the demand for the fuel it produced, wouldn’t eventually show up at the pump.

In October 2025, just before the closures, California regular gasoline averaged $4.66 a gallon. Today, it’s $6.02, an increase of 29 percent. Diesel now averages $8.44 a gallon, and some stations have posted prices approaching $10 for gasoline or diesel. For comparison, the national average for regular gasoline is $4.29.

The war in Iran has pushed petroleum prices higher everywhere, but California has made itself particularly vulnerable by losing so much refining capacity. Californians haven’t stopped driving, and the trucks delivering their food and merchandise haven’t stopped running. The state now has to replace much of the fuel it once produced with finished petroleum products brought in from elsewhere, frequently by ship because of its limited pipeline connections.

The Energy Information Administration warned in July 2025 that these refinery closures would increase the risk of price volatility. This isn’t particularly complicated. If you reduce supply without reducing demand, prices become more vulnerable to disruption. California is now demonstrating what that means for consumers.

Two Coasts. The Same Problem.

California and New England have different energy problems, but the underlying issue is remarkably similar. California has lost refining capacity it still needs, while New England has constrained natural gas pipelines that could deliver abundant domestic fuel to our homes, businesses and power plants. Both regions have made their energy systems more expensive and more vulnerable to events beyond their control.

And for what? According to BloombergNEF, the world invested more than $10 trillion in the energy transition between 2014 and 2024. Yet global energy-related carbon emissions reached another record in 2025. We’ve spent an extraordinary amount of money replacing and supplementing existing energy infrastructure, and the emissions we’re supposedly trying to eliminate continue to increase worldwide.

Here in Maine, we have our own scoreboard. As I documented in my September Substack, How Will We Know If It Worked?, Maine Won’t Wait promised lower energy costs, more jobs, economic growth, greater resilience and reduced emissions. Five years later, household energy burdens had increased, Maine had added about 1,500 clean-energy jobs toward its 30,000-job target, and our economy ranked 47th in growth. When Winter Storm Fern arrived, we kept the lights on by burning enormous quantities of the fossil fuels our policies are designed to eliminate.

I don’t understand why we continue down this path without seriously questioning the results. We celebrate the number of solar panels installed, heat pumps subsidized and megawatts of renewable generation added. But those aren’t the measures that matter to the families and businesses paying the bills. Are we delivering more affordable, reliable and resilient energy? Are we becoming more competitive? And what have we actually accomplished with all this spending?

If the results aren’t what we were promised, shouldn’t we be changing the plan instead of accelerating it?

Now We’re Releasing Emergency Heating Oil

On October 21, the federal government announced plans to release up to 315,000 barrels, about 13.2 million gallons, from the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve. That may provide some relief, but it’s an emergency measure, not a solution. The oil will be distributed across the Northeast, and companies receiving it will eventually have to replace what they take, plus a premium.

Think about where we are. It’s October, and we’re already discussing emergency heating oil reserves because supplies are tight and prices have reached record levels. We still have the same natural gas pipeline constraints that forced power plants to burn oil during Fern, and regional distillate inventories are substantially lower than last year. We know what happened when the weather got cold last January, and we haven’t fixed the problem.

It’s Only October

I hope my prediction of $7 heating oil turns out to be wrong. I’d be delighted if prices fell before winter and Maine families got some relief. But looking at our fuel inventories, the disruptions in world energy markets, and New England’s continuing dependence on oil when natural gas supplies become constrained, I’m not particularly optimistic.

We cannot control the Strait of Hormuz, the weather in January or the price of oil in international markets. But we can control whether we build the infrastructure needed to deliver reasonably priced energy to our homes and businesses. We can stop pretending that adding more intermittent generation somehow eliminates the need for the reliable fuels that keep the lights on when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining.

For years, we’ve made energy decisions based on what we hope our system will look like someday, rather than what Maine families and businesses actually need today. We keep spending more money, restricting existing fuel supplies, and promising that the results will eventually justify the cost.

Meanwhile, heating oil is already $6 a gallon, we have substantially less fuel in storage than last year, and the federal government is releasing emergency supplies before winter has even begun.

It’s only October. What happens when it gets cold?