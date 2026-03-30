An LNG tanker unloading at Everett, Massachusetts. During winter peaks, New England relies on imported fuel like this to meet demand when pipeline capacity is constrained.

I was looking at a utility bill in Waterville, Maine recently and had the same reaction I hear from customers every day, how is this this high?

Not just high, confusing. Different charges, different rates, delivery, supply, adjustments, and that is before you even ask what it will look like next winter.

Underneath it all is the same assumption most people make, this must be about the fuel. Oil, propane, electricity, natural gas, maybe a heat pump.

It is not. It is about the system behind that fuel, and in New England that system is constrained, exposed, and under increasing pressure.

That is why two buildings on the same street can see very different energy costs, and it is why what happens in Texas, Québec, or the Strait of Hormuz can show up on your bill in Waterville. Right now those pressures are building, not easing.

What Matters Right Now

Before comparing fuels, it helps to be clear about the system we are operating in.

New England is not a balanced energy system. It is a constrained system that operates close to its limits much of the time, which is why the region relies so heavily on imports. New England routinely imports roughly 10 to 15 percent of its electricity from New York and Canada, and during stressed conditions that share can increase.

Local infrastructure, especially pipelines and transmission, has not kept pace with demand. As a result, the system depends on flows from outside the region to stay stable.

Winter still matters most, but it is no longer the only stress point. Cold weather drives heating demand at the same time that natural gas is needed for both homes and power generation, which tightens supply quickly.

During cold periods, LNG is not a marginal fuel in New England, it is a core part of the system. Depending on conditions, roughly 20 to 40 percent of the region’s natural gas supply can come from LNG rather than pipeline gas.

That is not because the region lacks natural gas. It is because it lacks the infrastructure to move enough of it when demand peaks. Pipeline capacity into New England has remained effectively fixed for years, as proposed expansions have been blocked or not permitted in New York and Massachusetts. Maine’s governor and administration have supported that same policy direction, opposing new pipeline infrastructure and reinforcing a system that relies more heavily on imports rather than readily available domestic supply.

The result is a system that cannot access nearby, low-cost domestic natural gas when it is needed most. When heating demand and power generation both rise at the same time, the system turns to LNG and, in some cases, fuel oil to fill the gap. Power generators face the same constraint, and when pipelines are fully utilized they either secure LNG or switch to oil to keep the grid running.

In practical terms, a significant share of New England’s winter energy supply depends on the same global LNG market as Europe and Asia.

At the same time, summer peaks are getting steeper. Heat pumps are adding air conditioning load in places that historically did not have it, particularly in Maine, and that pushes the system hard during hot, humid days.

So the system is now under pressure in both winter and summer, for different reasons, but with the same underlying constraint, limited infrastructure relative to demand.

Global markets layer on top of that reality. Oil prices move directly with global events, and instability in the Middle East adds risk to both price and supply. Propane is even more exposed than most people realize. It is produced domestically, but it is sold into a global market, which means demand from Europe and Asia can pull U.S. supply offshore and tighten availability here.

The result is straightforward. Even when the United States looks well supplied, New England can still be tight. Prices do not move evenly, and risk does not show up the same way across fuels. The difference is not the fuel itself, it is how each one is connected to a system that is already under stress.

Heating Oil, Global Pricing, Strong Local Logistics

Heating oil is the most straightforward fuel in Maine, and that is part of its strength.

It is produced by refining crude oil into products like gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and heating oil. That means its price is tied not only to crude oil, but also to refining margins, often referred to as the crack spread.

Refiners do not produce a fixed mix of products. Within the limits of their equipment, they shift output toward the highest value products. When diesel or jet fuel prices are strong, refineries maximize those yields and reduce the share of lower value products like heating oil. In practice, heating oil is not just priced off crude, it is competing with diesel and jet fuel for priority inside the refinery.

That is why refining margins matter. When distillate markets are tight, whether due to global demand, seasonal factors, or outages, heating oil prices can rise faster than crude because it is competing for a smaller share of the barrel.

But in New England, the delivery system for heating oil is deep and well established. There are multiple terminals across the region, significant storage, and a distribution network that has been built over decades. Oil also benefits from its connection to broader distillate markets, which allows supply to be redirected and balanced more easily than other fuels.

That matters under stress. Even in difficult winters, heating oil tends to remain available. Deliveries may get delayed, and prices may rise, but the system has enough depth and redundancy to keep fuel moving.

For many homeowners and small businesses without access to natural gas, heating oil remains the default not because it is cheap, but because it is dependable.

The tradeoff is clear. Heating oil is fully exposed to global markets and refining conditions, so you feel it when the world gets tight, but in Maine it is still one of the fuels most likely to show up when you need it.

Propane, Global Fuel, Local Constraints

Propane looks like a local fuel. It is not, and understanding where it comes from explains why.

Most propane in the United States is produced during natural gas processing, when heavier hydrocarbons are separated from the gas stream. A smaller portion comes from oil refining. That means propane supply is tied to both natural gas production and refinery activity, but it is not the primary product in either case.

Propane is priced in a global market. The United States exports large volumes, so domestic supply is directly connected to demand in Europe and Asia. When global prices rise, U.S. barrels move offshore.

New England sits at the end of that system. Propane arrives by rail, marine shipments, and truck, then must be stored locally before winter. The system depends on building inventory ahead of peak demand and managing logistics throughout the heating season.

When the market is tight, inventory is low, transportation capacity is fully utilized, and there is little margin for error. The country can be well supplied and New England can still be short, because the constraint is not production, it is positioning the fuel before it is needed.

That showed up this past winter. Supply existed, but delivery timing and logistics were strained during peak periods, and customers experienced delays. The issue was not whether propane existed in the system, it was whether it was in the right place at the right time.

The tradeoff is clear. Propane is exposed to global markets like oil, but without the same depth of local infrastructure, which makes it more dependent on logistics working exactly as planned.

Electricity and Heat Pumps, Dependent on a Constrained System

Electric heating, including heat pumps, shifts dependence from delivered fuels to the electric grid.

In New England, that grid is built around natural gas. Roughly half of the region’s electricity is generated from natural gas, and most of the time the last unit needed to meet demand is also gas fired, which means electricity prices are tied to gas availability and cost.

In winter, that relationship becomes exposed. The same gas system serves both heating and power generation. When demand rises, power plants compete with homes and businesses for limited pipeline capacity. As gas tightens, generators either pay higher prices, switch to LNG, or burn oil, and those costs set the market price of electricity.

There is another factor that matters just as much, policy driven cost.

State renewable portfolio standards, or RPS, require increasing amounts of electricity to come from renewable sources. Meeting those requirements drives large scale investment in wind, solar, and the transmission needed to connect those resources, and those costs are recovered through electric rates over time. At the same time, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, places a cost on carbon emissions from power plants. That cost flows directly into the price of electricity, even though those same plants are still required to meet demand during peak periods.

These costs are embedded in rates, not optional, and they scale with how much electricity is used. The result is a system where costs are layered on from multiple directions. New generation, new transmission, and carbon pricing all push rates higher, while the system continues to rely on natural gas and oil for reliability.

More importantly, these costs are not one-time. They are built into policy and increase over time, which means rates rise automatically unless the underlying policy direction changes.

Those costs do not show up all at once, but they accumulate and are reflected in delivered electricity prices. In New England, electric rates are not just set by fuel, they are shaped by policy choices layered on top of the system.

Against that backdrop, adding electric heating increases exposure to those same cost drivers.

Heat pumps are often described as efficient, but that comparison is usually made at the appliance level. High efficiency natural gas furnaces are also very efficient. The difference is how the system performs under stress.

In cold weather, heat pumps add electric load to a grid that is already constrained. That load has to be met in real time. In New England, that means more natural gas generation when it is available, and more LNG or fuel oil when it is not.

Reliability at the distribution level matters as well. Maine experiences some of the longest outage durations in the country, driven by weather, vegetation, and a rural network that is expensive to maintain and hard to harden. For customers, the cause does not matter. If the power is out, electric heat, including heat pumps, is out.

Imports are often treated as a backstop, particularly from Hydro-Québec. In practice, those imports are not firm during regional cold events. Québec also experiences winter peak demand, and when its system is stressed it reduces or stops exports to serve its own customers first.

This is not a one-time event. It is a predictable outcome of how the system is designed. When cold weather hits the entire region at the same time, New England, New York, and Québec are all drawing on their systems simultaneously. In those conditions, Québec does not act as a reserve for New England.

That pattern has shown up repeatedly in recent years, including during Winter Storm Fern. The New England Clean Energy Connect, often referred to as the Corridor, was widely presented as a source of firm winter imports. During peak conditions, it did not provide additional supply. At times, power that normally flows into New England instead flowed north as the system balanced across the region.

At the moment New England needs imported power the most, it should expect less of it, not more.

Policy is pushing this further. Heat pump targets alone are expected to add several gigawatts of peak demand over time, on the order of 4 GW, without a corresponding buildout of firm generation or fuel supply to match it.

If the grid is under stress or outages occur, efficiency is no longer the question. Electric heat depends entirely on the system being available.

In New England, electricity prices are not just about power, they are about access to fuel at the moment it is needed most.

Natural Gas, Domestic Supply, Constrained Delivery

Natural gas is different from the other fuels in one important way. It is primarily a domestic resource, produced in large quantities in the United States, particularly from the Marcellus shale, located relatively close to New England.

That proximity matters. Unlike oil and propane, which are priced in global markets, natural gas reflects domestic supply and demand in most of the country.

The constraint is delivery. Pipeline capacity into New England is limited, and that limitation defines the region’s energy system. The issue is not supply, there is abundant natural gas within a few hundred miles of Maine. The issue is the ability to move that gas into the region when demand is highest.

When pipeline capacity is available, natural gas is typically the lowest cost and most stable fuel. When pipelines are full, prices rise and the system turns to LNG and oil.

Natural gas flows continuously once it is in the system. It does not depend on truck delivery, rail logistics, or on-site storage. For customers with access, that provides a different level of reliability.

The tradeoff is clear. Natural gas offers lower price volatility and continuous delivery where infrastructure exists, but access is limited by the same pipeline constraints that define the region.

What Does This Actually Cost in Maine

Based on current pricing from the Maine Governor’s Energy Office heating fuel price page and typical usage ranges, the differences between fuels are not subtle.

For a 1,500 square foot home, heating oil typically ranges from $3,800 to $4,800 per year. Propane is often higher, between $4,500 and $5,800. Natural gas, where available, is materially lower, often between $1,800 and $2,600. Electric heating falls in between but varies with rates and peak exposure.

For a 3,000 square foot home or small commercial space, the gap widens. Heating oil runs roughly $7,000 to $9,000. Propane can reach $8,500 to $11,000. Natural gas remains significantly lower, typically between $3,500 and $5,000. Electric heating scales with load and becomes increasingly sensitive to peak pricing.

These are not small differences. For homeowners, they show up as higher bills. For small businesses, they flow directly into operating costs and margins.

The Big Picture

New England is not short on energy. It is short on the ability to deliver it when and where it is needed most.

That constraint shows up differently depending on the fuel. Oil is exposed to global markets and refining conditions but moves through a deep delivery system. Propane depends on global markets and local logistics with less margin for error. Electricity depends on a constrained grid and rising policy driven costs. Natural gas is abundant and domestic but limited by pipeline capacity.

These differences determine how each fuel behaves when the system is under stress, which is the only time that really matters.

In Maine, heating is not just about price. It is about which system you rely on when demand peaks and conditions are the most difficult. For homeowners, that shows up in bills and variability. For small businesses, it shows up in margins and risk.

Closing

Most people think choosing a heating system is about finding the lowest cost option, but that misses the point. The real question is which risks you are taking on.

Oil ties you to global markets. Propane ties you to global markets and local logistics. Electricity ties you to a constrained grid and rising system costs. Natural gas ties you to domestic supply, where infrastructure exists.

Those risks show up when demand is highest and the system is under pressure. The system does not care what your thermostat says, it cares what shows up when it is 5 degrees and dark.