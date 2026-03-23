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Roger Caiazza's avatar
Roger Caiazza
Apr 16

Thank you for this post. It did a better job simply explaining a concept that I have been wrestling with. https://pragmaticenvironmentalistofnewyork.blog/2026/04/16/cheap-renewables-myth/

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Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
Mar 23

It is a shame that Gov. Millstone and minions do not understand elemental math, nor physics, and to state the obvious, have not a wit of common sense, which is why Maine has highest electricity costs behind California and Massachusetts.

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