Matt’s Substack

Matt’s Substack

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Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
Feb 23

Bravo!!! Come on Republicans get on the drawing board, bring us gas pipelines and a couple of nuclear plants and demolish Gov Millstone"s wind and solar blights.

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