For years, energy policy in Maine — and across New England — was discussed almost entirely in abstractions. Climate targets, aspirational timelines, and theoretical futures dominated the conversation. Costs were treated as secondary. Reliability was assumed. Resilience was something to worry about later.

That era is ending.

Energy affordability is no longer a niche issue or a temporary inconvenience. It has become a defining constraint on household budgets, business investment, and economic growth. Maine’s average residential electricity rate is roughly 27.85 cents per kilowatt-hour — more than 50 percent above the national average — and continues to rise. As that reality sets in, Maine’s gubernatorial race is beginning to reflect it — unevenly, and often reluctantly.

A recent report, Alternatives to New England’s Energy Affordability Crisis, helps explain why.

Not because it settles every debate, but because it forces energy policy back into the real world: system design, resource mix, cost, and performance under stress. It also provides a useful lens for evaluating how Maine’s political class is responding now that energy costs can no longer be explained away.

What the affordability report actually challenges

Stripped of politics, the report makes a narrow but uncomfortable claim for those who designed current energy mandates.

The resource mix matters.

Dispatchable power materially changes both cost and reliability outcomes.

A renewables-heavy, mandate-driven pathway is far more capital-intensive than commonly acknowledged — and those costs land on ratepayers.

The report compares long-term scenarios and shows that systems anchored by firm, dispatchable generation perform very differently — financially and operationally — than systems built primarily around weather-dependent resources backed by storage and transmission.

You can disagree with the assumptions. Many do.

What’s notable is how rarely the political response engages that core question directly.

Why affordability is suddenly everywhere

Nearly every candidate now leads with affordability. That alone tells you something has changed.

Electricity and heating bills are no longer framed as a behavioral problem to be solved by “using less.” They are increasingly acknowledged — sometimes reluctantly — as a policy outcome.

But acknowledging affordability is not the same as solving for it.

In practice, much of what is now being sold as “affordability policy” does not reduce costs at all — it locks them in and drives them higher. Rate design changes, regulatory reshuffling, and temporary relief programs leave the underlying mandates untouched and the system architecture unchanged. Policies built on this framework expand capital-intensive resources, add layers of complexity, and shift risk onto ratepayers. They avoid the only levers that actually determine cost — resource mix, firm capacity, and fuel security — and instead perpetuate a model that has already failed Maine households and businesses.

What’s rarely acknowledged is that rising energy costs don’t stop at utility bills — they show up later in lost jobs, closed plants, and eventually in the number of Mainers forced onto public assistance.

The Republican approach: right on the policy, unfinished on the system

Republican candidates deserve credit for focusing on specific policies that have demonstrably pushed costs higher. Proposals to repeal or reform net energy billing, withdraw from RGGI, and unwind or pause the renewable portfolio standard go directly at mechanisms that shift costs onto ratepayers and lock the state into capital-intensive outcomes. These are not symbolic gestures. They address real price drivers embedded in today’s bills and represent a meaningful break from the climate-first framework that has dominated Maine energy policy for the past decade.

Where the approach remains incomplete is what comes next. Removing NEB, RGGI, or the RPS does not, by itself, define a replacement system. Affordability is decided by whether the grid can perform through multi-day winter cold snaps, whether fuel is available when regional constraints tighten, and whether permitting and market realities are dealt with honestly. The difference is not intent, but proximity to the problem: Republicans are increasingly right about what broke, even if they have not yet fully articulated what replaces it. The harder work now is explaining how a redesigned system would actually deliver lower bills while keeping the lights on.

The Democratic approach: affordability language, a system that still fails

Democratic candidates are increasingly using the language of affordability, but they remain committed to the same policy framework that produced today’s high costs and growing reliability risks. Energy bills have become impossible to ignore, so affordability has entered the rhetoric. What has not changed is the structure of the response. Rather than revisiting the mandates and market interventions that shape cost outcomes, most proposals focus on managing the consequences through regulation, planning, and targeted relief.

This treats affordability as something that can be administered rather than designed. Regulatory adjustments and programmatic tweaks do not change what electricity costs to produce or deliver. As long as mandates remain the organizing principle, the most expensive elements of the system stay locked in, complexity grows, and risk is shifted onto ratepayers — while the underlying architecture remains fragile during winter peaks.

Any serious energy system has to meet three basic tests: affordability, reliability, and resilience. The system Maine has today fails all three.

Consultants, causality, and the Brattle report

The Maine Department of Energy does not operate as a technical energy agency. Lacking in-house experience with generation, transmission, or system operations, it relies on consultants to validate policy judgments that have already been made. Those studies are not used to test ideas against physical constraints; they are used to defend them. The physics of the grid — fuel supply, dispatchability, and winter performance — is never allowed to overrule the narrative. In that vacuum, ideology fills the role that engineering and operational reality should play.

The Brattle report is a clear example of this pattern. It blames natural gas for rising electricity prices while ignoring how policy deliberately constrained gas supply in the first place. Pipeline capacity was restricted, investment in firm fuel infrastructure was discouraged, and the system was pushed toward spot-market exposure during winter peaks.

Rather than confronting those constraints directly, the prescription is more of the same: more solar, more wind, more mandates. These resources contribute little when Maine needs power most, while increasing capital costs and deepening dependence on backup capacity that policy continues to sideline. What is presented as analysis becomes insulation — modeling substituting for reality, and reports substituting for judgment.

Reality caught up — and the scorecards tell the wrong story

This is why the affordability report matters — and why the early shape of this gubernatorial race matters. The report forces a question Maine politics has avoided for years: should energy policy be judged by intentions or by outcomes? So far, candidates have mostly talked around that question. Some are finally naming the policies that raised costs. Others are repackaging the same framework under the language of relief. Very few are grappling with the system-level choices that actually determine whether energy is affordable, reliable, and resilient. What follows is not theory. It is the result of how those choices played out.

This didn’t just happen. Current energy policy has critically weakened Maine’s economy and is crushing household budgets. The system we live with today was designed this way — through mandates, market interventions, and deliberate choices that restricted firm fuel supply while increasing dependence on weather-driven resources. The warning signs were obvious. The risks were well known. The consequences were predictable. Some of us said so at the time. What Maine is experiencing now is not bad luck; it is the direct result of policy decisions made knowingly and defended long after the costs were clear.

One consequence of this approach is deindustrialization — and it shows up clearly in climate scorecards. Maine’s reported CO₂ reductions are real, but a meaningful share did not come from technological breakthroughs or an energy system redesigned to be affordable and reliable. They came from mill closures, lost industrial load, and declining in-state production. Emissions fell because economic activity left or shut down. Climate metrics improved on paper while the productive base of the economy weakened.

The human cost followed. As energy-intensive employers closed or scaled back and higher energy costs rippled through the economy, more Mainers were pushed toward public assistance. Today, nearly one in three Mainers — roughly 400,000 people — are enrolled in MaineCare, including Medicaid and CHIP. That reality never shows up in climate scorecards. It shows up in the loss of work, the loss of independence, and the quiet stripping away of human dignity — as people who once supported their families are reduced to charity cases by policies that made productive work unaffordable.

Energy systems must be affordable, reliable, and resilient before they can be anything else. The system Maine has today fails all three tests — and pretending otherwise does not change the bills people pay, the industries that leave, or the risks households face each winter.

The line often attributed to Winston Churchill comes to mind: Americans will always do the right thing — after they have tried everything else. Maine has tried everything else. We have tried mandates, planning exercises, symbolic leadership, and consultant-driven reassurance. The right thing now is to rebuild energy policy around first principles: affordable power for households, reliable performance in winter, resilient fuel supply, and a resource mix grounded in physics rather than aspiration. That is the work ahead — not in theory, but in practice.