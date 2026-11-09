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Roger Caiazza's avatar
Roger Caiazza
4h

Math we don't need no stinking math. CLF et al feels that we need to do this because emotion-based energy planning will overcome reality. It is just a matter of political will.

Keep up the good work pointing out the lunacy!

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Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
3h

Agree with Roger below. CLF stands for Center of Lunacy Frenetics. They consistently propagate nonsense and left leaning media like PPH spout endless headlines like a water spicket left on, meanwhile our electricity bills sore 70%.

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