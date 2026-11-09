Before Maine spends billions more on wind and solar, what did we get for the billions we’ve already spent?

In the Press Herald, the Conservation Law Foundation’s Kate Sinding Daly says Maine needs to build wind and solar faster to bring electricity costs down. She points to millions saved during cold snaps and heat waves. Fine. Name one place where building more wind and solar brought down what households actually pay for electricity, once you count the cost of building it, getting it to customers and keeping the lights on when it comes up short. CLF’s op-ed doesn’t name one. https://www.pressherald.com/2026/11/08/maine-needs-hannah-pingree-to-take-the-lead-on-the-environment-opinion/

So what’s magic about Maine? Do we get the transmission lines for free? Do the gas and oil plants stop costing money while they sit ready for a cold night? CLF wants more transparency from the utilities. Governor-elect Pingree ought to start with CLF.

What happened when it got cold

Last winter, the cost of buying electricity on New England’s wholesale market, before it gets to homes and businesses, hit $6.53 billion. That was 45 percent more than the winter before. Nearly half the winter’s wholesale energy and related operating costs came in 19 days. During Winter Storm Fern, Maine’s new power corridor reversed. Quebec needed electricity too, and for a time we were sending power north. Here in New England, we burned so much oil that it became our biggest source of electricity for more than a day.

Why were we burning all that oil with cheap natural gas sitting in Pennsylvania? Because we couldn’t get enough of it here. On the coldest days, the pipelines fill up serving homes and businesses. Gas prices spike, and some power plants switch to oil. CLF has fought the pipeline expansions that could ease that bottleneck. More Pennsylvania gas could have displaced that oil with a cheaper fuel that puts out less carbon dioxide when burned. And a gas plant with fuel can run after dark and when the wind drops and the sun sets.

If CLF’s plan still needs gas plants to get us through the coldest nights, why is CLF fighting to keep more of the cheaper, cleaner fuel from reaching them?

We’d still be paying for the gas plants

We could spend billions building wind farms, solar arrays and transmission lines across New England and still need the gas plants. Put up as many solar panels as you want. At six on a January evening, every one of them is dark. If the wind drops at the same time, something else has to carry the load. Today, gas and oil plants do much of that work. Those plants still need people, maintenance and fuel, even if they run less over the course of a year.

We could bring more gas in from Pennsylvania by pipeline. The wind and solar buildout CLF wants would make us more reliant on supply chains centered in China. And we’d still have to buy fuel for the plants that get us through a cold, dark night. CLF wants credit for the gas we might save. Fine. Count the billions we’d spend to get those savings. Then tell a Maine mill what it’ll pay to run its second shift in January.

What would this actually do for the climate?

Last January, New England’s power plants put out 3.28 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, up 24 percent from the January before. Take that same January and run it again with the wind and solar CLF wants us to build. Count the gas and oil we’d still burn and tell us how many tons of carbon dioxide we’d cut. Then do it for a full year and tell us what we’d pay per ton.

CLF opens with storms, droughts and heat waves. If Maine builds everything CLF wants, how much would it cut global emissions? What difference would that make to the climate here?

Governor-elect Pingree should ask CLF what Mainers got for the billions New England has already spent. How much did families save on their electric bills? How much did it change the climate? We still burned oil to get through the worst of last winter. What exactly are the next few billion supposed to buy us?