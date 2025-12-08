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The AI Architect
Dec 9

Brilliant piece nailing the core paradox. The mineral refining bottleneck is what most clean energy advocates totally miss when they talk about independence. Maine mandates technologies that depend on Chinese processed lithium, cobalt, and rare earths, then calls it energy soverignty. That's not a transition strategy, its just outsourcing industrial capacity with extra steps.

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