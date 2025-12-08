For eight years, Maine’s governor and legislature have talked as if they were leading a global clean-energy revolution.

There is no green revolution.

There is only the hard reality of energy and industrial capacity. On that front, China is winning, the whole West is drifting, and Maine has chosen the worst of both worlds: high electricity costs, symbolic policy, and a government that competes directly against its own energy businesses.

China didn’t cheat. China built.

While our legislature and administration were writing climate plans, China was pouring concrete, stringing transmission, and building factories.

• China now controls over 80% of every stage of solar panel manufacturing—polysilicon, wafers, cells, and modules.

• It produces over three-quarters of the world’s lithium-ion batteries, with its 2024 output alone accounting for roughly 76% of global supply.

• It accounts for about 65% of new global wind capacity and Chinese firms occupy most of the top global turbine-maker slots.

• It produces around 1,005 million tons of crude steel out of roughly 1,880 million globally. More than half the world’s steel, and far more than the next 10 producers combined.

This wasn’t done with hashtags or op-eds. It was done with power plants, blast furnaces, gigafactories, and ports.

China also keeps that industrial machine fed with energy:

• It continues to add and modernize coal capacity, often building modern, high-efficiency coal plants more efficient than most of what the West has left.

• It expands hydro, nuclear and transmission alongside renewables—because it understands that factories need 24/7 power, not press releases.

The West imagined a transition.

Maine certainly did.

China built an empire.

Maine didn’t choose energy independence. It chose high electricity costs and climate theater.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Maine’s average all-sector retail electricity price in 2024 was 19.66 cents per kWh, compared with a U.S. average of roughly 13–14 cents.

More recent data aggregating federal numbers shows:

• U.S. residential average (2025): about 18.07 ¢/kWh

• Maine residential (2025): about 28.25 ¢/kWh — more than 50% higher than the national average

One analysis this summer found that Maine had the highest year-over-year increase in residential energy costs in the nation—up 36.3% from May 2024 to May 2025.

Chart 1: Residential Electricity Prices – Maine vs U.S. Average (2025)





Maine is also a low-use, high-price state:

• Maine uses less total electricity than all but six other states.

• Only about 1 in 9 households uses electricity as a primary heating source—yet electricity still accounts for more than two-fifths of all retail sales.

We don’t use much electricity, but we pay a lot for it.

That is not the profile of a competitive industrial state.

The human cost: Maine’s energy burden is off the charts

The state’s own commissioned analysis of energy affordability is blunt:

• Over 200,000 Maine households face unaffordable home energy costs.

• Low-income households spend around 30% of their income on energy, roughly three times the state average.

• Low-income families use the heating systems their homes were built for — but instead of allowing more affordable choices like natural gas, the state restricts supply and pushes everyone toward higher-cost electric heat. That’s not the market — it’s policy, and it lands hardest on people who can least absorb it.

Chart 2: Energy Burden in Maine – Average vs Low-Income Households





Policy makers talk about “climate leadership.”

Many Maine families are just trying to keep the lights and the heat on.

Meanwhile, Augusta keeps doubling down

Instead of asking whether high prices and fragile supply are compatible with prosperity, the Mills Administration has promoted a model that:

• Drives the Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) to 90% by 2040, with another 10% tacked on to declare a 100% clean-electricity target.

• Increases reliance on intermittent wind and solar that require massive grid-scale storage and backup capacity we do not have.

• Uses mandates and subsidies to push heat pumps, rooftop solar, and EVs as the one true path for households and businesses.

Here’s the unavoidable truth:

The Maine Won’t Wait plan is impossible without large-scale offshore wind.

The state’s own modeling assumes enormous quantities of ocean wind to meet the 100% clean-electricity goal. But offshore wind in New England has already collapsed:

• Projects cancelled

• Contracts terminated

• Costs exploded

• Supply chains failed

• No viable path to meet the scale Maine needs

If offshore wind is gone, the plan cannot work.

Not might not work — cannot.

Yet Augusta is still acting as if these projects will magically appear, on time, at cost, using technologies we don’t make, with storage we can’t build, and supply chains we don’t control.

None of these technologies are made in Maine.

Many aren’t made in America.

And yet we are told this is “energy independence.”

A rigged marketplace: competing directly with your own government

The rhetoric is about “choice” and “clean options.” The reality is a distorted marketplace where private energy providers must compete against the State of Maine itself.

Through rebates, tax credits, programs administered by state agencies, and regulatory pressure, the state:

• Picks winners and losers

• Subsidizes favored technologies

• Designs mandates that push households and businesses toward them

• Targets reliable alternatives—like natural gas, oil, and propane—with increasingly hostile policy

If you’re delivering reliable heat in Maine, you are not competing on a level field. You are competing with a government that can spend your customers’ tax dollars to buy down someone else’s product and then write rules that undermine yours.

That is not the market speaking.

That is policy crowding private providers out of the way.

No private company should have to compete with its own government.

And the punchline: everything Augusta is mandating depends on Beijing

All of the technologies Maine subsidizes and mandates—heat pumps, solar panels, batteries, wind turbines—depend not only on Chinese manufacturing but on Chinese mineral refining, which is the real choke point.

• China controls over 80% of solar manufacturing.

• China produced about 76% of lithium-ion batteries in 2024.

• China supplied around 65% of new global wind capacity in 2023.

• China produces over half the world’s steel.

More importantly:

China refines the minerals required to make all these technologies—lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, rare earths, and nearly all battery-grade graphite. In many cases, 70–95% of global capacity.

The West mines the ore.

China makes it usable.

So when Maine mandates more renewables, batteries, electrification, and offshore wind—with no industrial strategy of its own—what happens?

• We import more Chinese hardware.

• We outsource more value-add.

• We deepen dependence on supply chains we don’t control.

• And we mandate technologies whose inputs are almost entirely refined in China.

And we call that “climate leadership.”

China executed a strategy. Maine executed a press release.

China chose:

• Affordable, diversified domestic energy

• Dominance in solar, batteries, wind, and steel

• Strategic control of refining and components

• Real industrial planning and real assets

Maine chose:

• Some of the highest electricity prices in the country

• A 100% clean target built on technologies we don’t make

• A marketplace where private providers compete with the state

• Dependence on imported hardware and refined minerals

China built energy independence.

Maine chose high electricity costs, symbolism, and a government that competes with its own energy sector.

If we want a different outcome, we need a different strategy:

• Start with reliability and affordability, not slogans

• Treat industrial capacity and supply chains as strategic

• Ensure the State of Maine is a referee, not a taxpayer-funded competitor

Until then, we’re not leading anything.

We’re just paying extra to import the artifacts of China’s industrial strategy — while our own economy falls further behind.