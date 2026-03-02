Imagine a very cold winter morning in Maine. The temperature is below zero. You flip the light switch — and nothing happens. The furnace clicks, but no heat comes.

That scenario is no longer unthinkable. It is the outer edge of a system that has been deliberately redesigned to operate tight.

For most of the last century, the bargain was simple: utilities built enough infrastructure to meet demand. Electricity and heat were expected to be affordable, reliable, and resilient. Customers paid their bills, and the system absorbed volatility. That bargain has changed.

Today, policymakers no longer promise a system built to meet demand. They promise a system that manages it. When supply tightens, the response is not more deliverability — it is higher prices, time-of-use rates, demand-response programs, and appeals for “flexibility.” The burden has shifted from the system to the customer, and that shift is not accidental. It is the result of how New England’s energy system is built.

The Physical Reality Beneath the Policy

New England’s electric grid runs primarily on natural gas. During winter peaks, gas-fired generation routinely supplies around half — and often more — of the region’s electricity. When demand is highest, gas is the fuel that keeps the system standing.

From Portland, Maine, we sit a few hundred miles from one of the largest and lowest-cost natural gas basins in the world: the Marcellus in Pennsylvania. The limiting factor is not gas supply; it is deliverability.

When pipeline capacity into New England fills during winter peaks, heating demand and power generation compete for the same constrained infrastructure. Once that capacity is exhausted, the system turns to whatever fuel can physically arrive — imported LNG, oil-fired generation, and spot purchases at extreme prices. New England does not have a resource shortage. It has a transport constraint.

What That Constraint Costs

During the last cold snap, Maine natural gas utilities filed blended January Cost of Gas rates on the order of $27 per MMBtu, reflecting a mix of hedged supply and spot purchases made under constrained conditions. During that same period, gas from Pennsylvania was available for roughly $4 per MMBtu.

New England did not pay $27 because gas costs $27 to produce. It paid $27 because it had to substitute imported LNG and other high-cost supply for nearby domestic production that it could not access.

The same constraint showed up in electricity markets. During Winter Storm Fern, wholesale electricity prices in ISO-New England spiked above $600 per MWh as generators were forced to burn LNG and oil. Under unconstrained winter conditions, when gas-fired generators can access pipeline gas, peak prices typically clear under roughly $100 to $150 per MWh. Eliminating the constraint would not remove volatility, but it would cap the extreme tail and prevent $600/MWh outcomes.

Those wholesale prices ultimately flow into retail electricity rates. Ratepayers always pay for winter spikes — sometimes immediately, sometimes later — but never for free.

Put together, January energy costs looked roughly like this for Maine customers: gas on the order of $27/MMBtu and electricity in the range of 17–20¢ per kilowatt-hour on a delivered basis. With adequate gas deliverability, those prices plausibly would have been on the order of $6–$9/MMBtu for gas and under roughly 10¢ per kilowatt-hour for electricity, because the system would not have been clearing on LNG and oil.

For a typical Maine household, that difference plausibly amounted to $160–$210 for the month across gas and electricity combined — a back-of-the-envelope illustration of how scarcity pricing shows up on real bills. New England paid January prices as if fuel were scarce. It wasn’t. It was inaccessible.

The Constraint Is a Policy Choice

The price spikes and fuel substitutions described above are not the result of bad weather alone. They are the result of policy decisions that continue today.

In Maine’s ongoing “Future of Gas” proceeding, regulators are planning for declining gas demand and treating new infrastructure as unnecessary, even though winter peak reliability still depends on it.

Winter physics have not changed. On the coldest days, New England still depends on natural gas to keep the lights on. Wind and solar substantially reduce annual fuel use, but because of the timing of winter peaks and the reality of multi-day cold spells, they do not eliminate the requirement for firm winter capacity. In practice, the system must maintain enough firm capacity to meet peak demand whenever wind and solar output is low. Batteries cannot carry the grid through multi-day cold spells at any cost remotely comparable to gas deliverability, and imports are not guaranteed when neighboring regions are under the same stress.

Consider the scale. Maine has brought roughly 175 MW of battery storage online in Gorham. At a winter peak of roughly 28,000 MW across ISO-New England, that battery could power the region for about 45 seconds before it is depleted. The state’s policy goal is 400 MW of batteries by 2030; even if fully built, that would translate into only one to three minutes of power at winter peak, depending on battery duration. It is a policy statement, not a solution scaled to a Maine winter.

So What Would Actually Fix It?

At this point, the obvious question is not whether the system is constrained, but whether that constraint was avoidable. It was.

The Savings Still on the Table

The Constitution Pipeline is once again before federal regulators. The project would add roughly 0.65 Bcf per day of Appalachian gas deliverability into the Northeast, directly relieving the downstream constraints that drive winter price spikes. Independent modeling projected up to $11.6 billion in total energy savings over a 15-year period, with net savings of roughly $8–9 billion after accounting for project costs.

Those savings come from one mechanism: eliminating winter scarcity pricing by replacing imported LNG and oil with nearby domestic gas. Constitution is the smallest of the major pipeline expansions proposed for the region, and if that level of incremental capacity produces billions in modeled savings on its own, broader expansions would push winter markets significantly closer to unconstrained conditions. With deliverability in place, winter gas prices would track domestic pipeline gas plus transport and basis rather than LNG scarcity premiums.

The Scale of the Alternative Path

Rejecting gas deliverability does not avoid large infrastructure costs. It shifts them — and magnifies them.

One prominent regional analysis, drawing on state decarbonization plans across New England, estimates that complying with current policies could add roughly $815 billion in additional energy costs through 2050, excluding federal subsidies. This represents incremental cost relative to today’s system, not a free-floating total.

Transmission alone has been modeled by ISO-New England at roughly $26 billion under certain deep-decarbonization scenarios, and that estimate is several years old. It does not include distribution upgrades, offshore interconnections, or the cost of maintaining firm backup capacity during winter peaks.

Offshore wind, at $10–15 million per megawatt installed, illustrates the magnitude. Replacing even a portion of winter demand requires thousands of megawatts of capacity, extensive use of coastal waters, and major new transmission corridors. Solar and battery buildouts raise similar land-use and siting challenges while delivering limited firm capacity during extended cold spells. None of this eliminates the need for enough gas during extended winter events.

Customers are paying for both systems at once: a weather-dependent system layered on top of a constrained firm-energy system that still drives winter price spikes. By contrast, the pipeline expansions that were blocked were measured in the single-digit billions, targeted directly at the binding winter constraint, and shown through modeling to deliver system-wide savings.

This is a difference of orders of magnitude — in cost, in land and ocean use, and in effectiveness.

Conclusion: Scarcity Is a Choice

New England’s energy problems are not the result of bad weather or fuel shortages. They are the result of deliberate policy decisions about what infrastructure is allowed to exist — and what is not.

The region sits a few hundred miles from some of the lowest-cost natural gas production in the world. Yet every winter, when demand peaks, New England prices energy as if fuel were scarce. It isn’t. It is inaccessible.

Pipeline expansions like Constitution were designed to eliminate exactly these outcomes. They were measured in billions and shown to reduce energy costs across gas and power markets.

What replaced them is vastly more expensive. We are building policy statements instead of solutions scaled to New England winters, layering wind, solar, batteries, and transmission onto a system that still depends on constrained fuel during the moments that matter most.

New England is rejecting single-digit billions to fix the constraint that drives its highest costs while committing itself to a trillion-scale buildout designed to work around that constraint — without ever eliminating it.

Scarcity is not destiny. It is a policy choice.