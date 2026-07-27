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Scott Grout's avatar
Scott Grout
6d

Great post Matt. Whoever thought that meeting concentrated/24 X7 demand with diffuse/intermittent energy supply (wind and solar) should have asked these questions. After 25 years of deployment and $11 trillion spent, together they supply 3.3% of global energy. And that 3.3% supply requires full fossil backup. In 25 years fossil fuel use has increased 52% in CO2 emissions have increased 53%. Fossil as a share of total energy barely changed from 89% in 2000 to 86% in 2025. Nuclear and Hydro held flat, with nuclear in the west diminished significantly as share of energy.

So clearly the objective of wind and solar was not to reduce emissions. I sincerely don't know what it was intended to do?

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JasonT's avatar
JasonT
6d

The nice thing about being a leftist environmentalist is that choices aren’t necessary and you really can have everything you want.

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