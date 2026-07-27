Bad ideas don’t fall apart when you argue with them. They fall apart when you ask the right questions.

During my career with Illinois Central and Canadian National, for a time I ran CN’s locomotive repair facility in Homewood, just outside Chicago. Every night, about 50 locomotives rolled in on inbound trains. Our job was to inspect them, fuel them, repair what needed repairing, and have them ready to pull outbound trains a few hours later.

Every night, we needed 50 locomotives ready for service.

That wasn’t an arbitrary number. The railroad had already done the math. Fifty locomotives were what it took to move every scheduled train and deliver every customer’s freight.

If we had 51, nobody cared. The system didn’t need another locomotive.

But if we only had 49, everything changed. One or more trains didn’t have enough horsepower to pull the tonnage they were assigned. Cars got left behind. Customers didn’t get what they had been promised. Costs went up. And I got my ass chewed.

That experience taught me something I’ve never forgotten.

Complex systems don’t care about good intentions. They care whether the system works.

I’ve come to believe our energy system is no different.

Every election brings promises. We’ll hear that we need more renewables. We’ll hear we need more natural gas. We’ll hear we should electrify everything. Others will argue for nuclear power, batteries, offshore wind, carbon taxes, or new transmission lines.

Some of those ideas may be good. Some may be terrible. Most are more complicated than the campaign slogan.

Over the last year, as I’ve researched and written about these issues, I realized I was asking the same questions over and over again. Eventually, it dawned on me that I wasn’t really evaluating individual proposals. I was evaluating whether they made the entire energy system work better—or simply shifted costs and risks somewhere else.

Somewhere along the way, I realized those questions had become the framework I was already using.

Not because they’re complicated. Quite the opposite. They force us to strip away the politics, the marketing, and the slogans and focus on whether an idea can actually deliver what it promises.

Over the next several weeks, I’m going to use these same five questions to evaluate every energy proposal that comes across my desk—whether it comes from a candidate, a utility, an environmental organization, an industry group, a regulator, or even from me.

1. Do you understand the system we have today?

This sounds obvious, but it may be the question we skip most often.

Take New England’s energy system. We hear calls to electrify home heating, transportation, and much of our economy while, at the same time, many oppose new pipelines, new natural gas generation, new transmission lines, and often even nuclear power.

Maybe that’s the right answer. Maybe it isn’t.

But before changing a system, you ought to demonstrate that you understand the one you’re changing. What keeps homes warm, businesses operating, and the lights on during the coldest week of January? Where does that energy come from? What constraints already exist? How does one decision affect the rest of the system?

You can’t improve a system you don’t understand.

2. What problem are you trying to solve?

We often argue about solutions before we’ve agreed on the problem.

Are we trying to lower costs? Reduce emissions? Improve reliability? Strengthen national security? Create jobs?

Those are all legitimate goals, but they don’t always point to the same answer.

Before we debate solutions, we should agree on the problem we’re trying to solve.

3. Are you doing all the math?

This may be the most important question of all.

One of the biggest issues facing New England is that we’re trying to build two energy systems at the same time.

We’re adding wind, solar, batteries, and other renewable resources. At the same time, we still need natural gas pipelines, power plants, transmission lines, fuel storage, and the infrastructure that keeps homes heated and electricity flowing when renewable generation falls short.

Whether you support that strategy or oppose it isn’t the point.

The point is that both systems cost money. If someone only talks about the cost of one system—or only the benefits of the other—they aren’t doing all the math.

4. What do you have to believe?

Every proposal rests on assumptions.

Maybe battery costs fall dramatically. Maybe offshore wind performs exactly as projected. Maybe electricity demand grows more slowly than expected. Maybe natural gas prices stay low. Maybe permitting becomes easier.

None of those assumptions are impossible.

But they are assumptions.

Good analysis doesn’t hide assumptions. It makes them visible so everyone can decide whether they’re reasonable.

5. How will we know if it worked?

This is the accountability question.

If someone promises lower energy costs, how much lower? Compared to whom? By when?

If someone promises lower emissions, what will success look like? If someone promises greater reliability, how will we measure it?

Predictions shouldn’t disappear after Election Day. They should become scorecards.

One of the reasons I write so often about where Maine ranks on energy costs is simple: if affordability is the goal, we should be keeping score.

I don’t expect everyone to agree with my conclusions. In fact, I hope sometimes you don’t.

What I do hope is that we begin asking better questions. Good ideas can survive tough questions. Bad ideas usually can’t.

These five questions are the standard I’ll use to evaluate every energy proposal I write about. I’ll apply them whether the proposal comes from a Republican or a Democrat, a utility or an environmental organization, an industry group, a regulator—or even from me.

I hope you’ll use them too.

Not because they’ll tell you what to think.

Because they’ll help you decide what deserves to be believed.

During my time in Homewood, one missing locomotive could leave a train sitting on the tracks because the railroad no longer had the horsepower to deliver what it had promised.

Our energy system is no different.

Every proposal makes promises.

Before we accept them...

Let’s make sure the system can deliver them.